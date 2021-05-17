Logo
TSA Collections Donates 100 Crypto DoggiePunks

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2021 / Roadman Investments Corp. (

TSXV:LITT, Financial)(OTC PINK:RMANF) ("Roadman" or the "Company") investee TEAsWAP.ART ( "TSA") is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Shih NFT ("Shih") and Art & Art to launch a Charity project for the World Animal Protection Organization.

TSA Collections is planning to support Shih-Tzu which is a decentralized memo token platform and doggie NFT marketplace to donate 100 crypto doggie punks for its opening in the middle of June 2021.

The proceeds from the auction of 100 crypto doggie punks will be donated to the World Animal Protection Organization with the help of Art & Art which is a non-profit organization located in Toronto, Canada.

We are very happy to work with the Shih-Tzu volunteer team to launch its Shih themed doggie NFT for appreciating Shih Tzu during this time of social isolation and contributing to the welfare and protection of animals.

About Shih NFT

Shih NFT ( "Shih", https://www.shih-tzu.live/) is an innovative decentralized community of 6 billion Shih utility coins, 5 billion of which had been added in the TeaSwap Pool with 11 BNB on May 16, 2021 at 6:30 UTC. The LP token had been destroyed so nobody else has access to this 5 billion liquidity. The remaining 1 Billion will be used as an airdrop of initial liquidity to the Shih NFT community and pet charitable organizations. Shih has no team tokens and founders are volunteers who are dog lovers, doggie creators, and community donors. Shih can be used to shop NFT collectibles at Shih NFT Coffee shop which will be launched on the TSA Broadway marketplace.

About TSA collections

TSA Collections is bringing together the world of arts and fashion powered by blockchain technology into the NFT digital space. Each collection, represented by an NFT, contains a unique art story. By collecting an NFT, users are able to redeem the completed NFT for physical artwork.

The TSA Top 3 Collections: CaoJun limited editions of NFT Collectibles , Peter Blake Limited editions. Gus Bawab and Emmanuel Robbe Limited editions. TSA collections can be found from NFT marketplace including TEAsWAP.Art, OpenSea and BakerySwap.

About TEAsWAP.ART

The Art Of TEAsWAP ( "TSA" or " TEAsWAP") is a new cross -chain of NFTart Marketplace built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Ethereumnetwork, powered by the native governance utility token TSA. TSA features NFT collections, NFT Broadway marketplace and NFT incubator and brings together creators, collectors, curators, influencers, brokers, wallets, auctioneers around the world to the NFT digital space.

TSA has been created to give the community power to influence decisions and incentivize active participation, like RARI from Rarible and provide creators and collectors with the opportunity to propose and vote on platform upgrades and community development.

About Roadman Investments Corp.

Roadman Investments Corp. ("Roadman") is a Canadian Venture Capital, Investment and Advisory Firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth for its shareholders. Roadman invests capital into private and public companies that offer excellent growth opportunities.

For more information on the Art of TEAsWAP or A3Com, visit www.TeaSwap.art and follow:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArtTeaswap
Telegram: https://t.me/iCashRewards_EN
Medium: https://icashrewards.medium.com/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icashrewards
Youtube: https://bit.ly/2zaJE39
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iCashRewards/
TikTok : https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMeJTt5Vs
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iCashrewards.io

A3COM /TSA Contacts:

Fanny Travis
Tel: 604.689.0618
Email: [email protected]

Roadman Contacts:

Luke Montaine
[email protected]

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, completing a transaction with A3Com, other statements relating to the financial and business prospects of the Company, and other matters.

Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved), and variations of such words, and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statement are necessarily based upon a number of factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, anticipated costs and the ability to achieve goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants, increase in costs, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations and fees charged by service providers. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Roadman Investments Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647673/TSA-Collections-Donates-100-Crypto-DoggiePunks

img.ashx?id=647673
