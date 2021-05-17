Agf Investments Inc. Buys Applied Materials Inc, Morgan Stanley, Parker Hannifin Corp, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Zillow Group Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp

New Purchases: GLW, WRK, BX, LH, ASML, DVN, ELAN, GLD, SQM, AXP, LPLA, SBNY, IIPR, PFGC, BC, JEF, PII, XPO, RHP, ARRY, WSC, HLNE, PENN, MO, HA, EGO, GLOB, LSPD, CHUY, MMC, FIS, ENLC, MU, AM, MAG, HWM, FTV, AIG, F, ZBRA, SNPS, MSI, SLB, PFG, NTAP, LIN, PPG, INDY, AVTR, BGNE, UBER, ABNB, TPTX, SNAP, PINS, OSH, BKR, PDD, ACCD, VICI, ITRG, HUYA, QDEL, ASH, AZN, BLFS, CRL, GPC, HIG, LHCG, MCY, NDAQ, NI, PCG, FSV, SGEN, TSM, VNO, WFC, AUPH, BWXT, VIPS, BERY, SBSW, SEDG, ETSY,

GLW, WRK, BX, LH, ASML, DVN, ELAN, GLD, SQM, AXP, LPLA, SBNY, IIPR, PFGC, BC, JEF, PII, XPO, RHP, ARRY, WSC, HLNE, PENN, MO, HA, EGO, GLOB, LSPD, CHUY, MMC, FIS, ENLC, MU, AM, MAG, HWM, FTV, AIG, F, ZBRA, SNPS, MSI, SLB, PFG, NTAP, LIN, PPG, INDY, AVTR, BGNE, UBER, ABNB, TPTX, SNAP, PINS, OSH, BKR, PDD, ACCD, VICI, ITRG, HUYA, QDEL, ASH, AZN, BLFS, CRL, GPC, HIG, LHCG, MCY, NDAQ, NI, PCG, FSV, SGEN, TSM, VNO, WFC, AUPH, BWXT, VIPS, BERY, SBSW, SEDG, ETSY, Added Positions: AMAT, MS, PH, RY, LNG, SU, MGA, TRP, CNQ, FDX, WH, RH, LRCX, HLT, V, MUSA, GRMN, WMT, MPC, XLC, PAYX, VLO, AMZN, BMO, MDT, NKE, PRI, XLK, J, ACM, CNI, STZ, ULTA, XLY, NEE, GS, GRP.U, TCOM, NTR, ERIC, INFY, BAC, MNST, MSCI, CIXX, TFII, PBA, T, AMED, XOM, VMI, BIP, GWPH, WMS, AEM, ALB, ADI, CTAS, CMI, QCOM, STN, TS, GWW, EDU, QRVO, CTVA, CAE, ECL, RBA, TER, TMUS, JD, SPOT, SMAR, XLE, CP, DHR, SHW, TTEK, TRMB, APTV, ORLA, NOVA, AES, APD, AMP, APH, ANSS, AZO, BLL, BK, CAT, COP, CREE, EMN, INTC, ICE, IFF, IP, LMT, ON, OKE, ORCL, TREX, TSN, UNP, DAL, AWK, BEP, TSLA, NXPI, KMI, XYL, HASI, QSR, DBX, MRNA, ZM, BYND, GFLU, NEEPQ, XLI, XLP, ADBE, ARE, HES, AEE, BIDU, BHC, BLK, BWA, CPB, CM, COF, CLS, EOG, ETN, EA, LLY, EFX, HPQ, HUM, TT, ISRG, JCI, KMB, KR, MAR, SPGI, NSC, ODFL, OMC, PKG, PFE, PRU, REGN, ROL, POOL, SRE, STLD, SUI, TXT, TSCO, WTM, MLCO, MELI, VRSK, ST, CBOE, GM, BAH, ENPH, FANG, GDDY, BKI, COUP, NIO, ETRN, TME, ELAT, BEPC, ASHR, BNDX, EMB, EWD, EWW, EWZ, EZA, FLIN, GOVT, HYG, IAGG, MBB, PFF,

AMAT, MS, PH, RY, LNG, SU, MGA, TRP, CNQ, FDX, WH, RH, LRCX, HLT, V, MUSA, GRMN, WMT, MPC, XLC, PAYX, VLO, AMZN, BMO, MDT, NKE, PRI, XLK, J, ACM, CNI, STZ, ULTA, XLY, NEE, GS, GRP.U, TCOM, NTR, ERIC, INFY, BAC, MNST, MSCI, CIXX, TFII, PBA, T, AMED, XOM, VMI, BIP, GWPH, WMS, AEM, ALB, ADI, CTAS, CMI, QCOM, STN, TS, GWW, EDU, QRVO, CTVA, CAE, ECL, RBA, TER, TMUS, JD, SPOT, SMAR, XLE, CP, DHR, SHW, TTEK, TRMB, APTV, ORLA, NOVA, AES, APD, AMP, APH, ANSS, AZO, BLL, BK, CAT, COP, CREE, EMN, INTC, ICE, IFF, IP, LMT, ON, OKE, ORCL, TREX, TSN, UNP, DAL, AWK, BEP, TSLA, NXPI, KMI, XYL, HASI, QSR, DBX, MRNA, ZM, BYND, GFLU, NEEPQ, XLI, XLP, ADBE, ARE, HES, AEE, BIDU, BHC, BLK, BWA, CPB, CM, COF, CLS, EOG, ETN, EA, LLY, EFX, HPQ, HUM, TT, ISRG, JCI, KMB, KR, MAR, SPGI, NSC, ODFL, OMC, PKG, PFE, PRU, REGN, ROL, POOL, SRE, STLD, SUI, TXT, TSCO, WTM, MLCO, MELI, VRSK, ST, CBOE, GM, BAH, ENPH, FANG, GDDY, BKI, COUP, NIO, ETRN, TME, ELAT, BEPC, ASHR, BNDX, EMB, EWD, EWW, EWZ, EZA, FLIN, GOVT, HYG, IAGG, MBB, PFF, Reduced Positions: NVDA, ZG, FNV, URI, INTU, EQIX, KL, CSGP, WCN, RNG, ROKU, TRI, AAPL, CLX, DPZ, AMGN, AMD, ALXN, TU, MSFT, WM, BTG, BKNG, PG, EWY, BCE, TMO, FTS, XLB, CI, MCD, IVV, FAST, JPM, LOGI, MCO, CSCO, HD, JNJ, ABBV, XLV, CB, LHX, MDLZ, FLJP, HON, AQN, PM, WMB, SYF, TWLO, XLRE, GOOGL, MFC, SMG, SONY, TKR, SHOP, MCHI, MKTX, PEP, TJX, DIS, BLDP, BMY, VIRT, AGCO, AFL, DSGX, LNC, NOC, PGR, TD, QTS, CHGG, EWS, XLF, ACN, OTEX, ROP, CTLT, MMM, IVZ, ATO, BNS, BRK.B, BBY, CVS, MET, ORLY, ROK, XEL, AVGO, FB, SILV, SQ, GOOS, EWG, PLD, AEP, AME, BIIB, NNN, CCI, ENB, EXPD, FFIV, HBAN, IBM, PAAS, SBAC, CRM, TROW, TGT, TEVA, WDC, MA, AGI, DG, LYB, STAG, NOW, NEP, DOCU, FOXA, AOS, SRPT, ABT, ABMD, ATVI, AKAM, ALL, ALNY, AMT, NLY, ATR, AJG, ADSK, AXS, TFC, OZK, GOLD, BAX, BDX, BIO, BA, BXP, BRO, CF, CHRW, COG, CDNS, KMX, CERN, SCHW, CME, C, CTXS, KO, CGNX, COLM, CMA, CBSH, CAG, DHI, DXCM, DISCA, DLTR, DOV, EIX, EQT, ERIE, RE, EXPE, EXR, FCN, FNF, FITB, FFIN, FLO, BEN, IT, GD, GIS, GNTX, GILD, GBCI, GGG, EQC, HAIN, PEAK, HELE, HOLX, HRL, HST, ICUI, INFO, IMO, INCY, JBHT, SJM, KSU, KGC, KNX, SR, LSTR, LEN, LII, LXP, LOW, MGM, MSM, MMS, MRK, MORN, NFG, NFLX, NJR, NYCB, NEU, NEM, NVAX, NUE, PTC, PKI, PSA, PHM, RLI, RYN, REG, RGEN, RSG, RHI, RGLD, SIGI, SCI, SLGN, SWKS, SON, STE, NLOK, TTWO, GL, TTC, TYL, CUBE, UMBF, UPS, UTHR, VFC, VRSN, VZ, VRTX, WAB, WBA, WSO, WEC, WWE, XLNX, ZION, EBAY, CMG, TECK, HBI, WU, LBTYK, CSIQ, BR, IBKR, JAZZ, LULU, VMW, LOPE, FTNT, CHTR, KKR, NLSN, HII, PVG, UI, ZNGA, GWRE, PANW, WDAY, VOYA, SFM, PINC, VEEV, WIX, ALLY, FIVN, ANET, TMX, BABA, CFG, KEYS, TDOC, OLLI, AGR, BBU, ASIX, OKTA, ATUS, BHF, MDB, COLD, ZS, BILI, FTDR, TW, FSLY, CRWD, AMCR, NET, DDOG, PTON, VIR, ERUS, EWN, EWP, EWT,

NVDA, ZG, FNV, URI, INTU, EQIX, KL, CSGP, WCN, RNG, ROKU, TRI, AAPL, CLX, DPZ, AMGN, AMD, ALXN, TU, MSFT, WM, BTG, BKNG, PG, EWY, BCE, TMO, FTS, XLB, CI, MCD, IVV, FAST, JPM, LOGI, MCO, CSCO, HD, JNJ, ABBV, XLV, CB, LHX, MDLZ, FLJP, HON, AQN, PM, WMB, SYF, TWLO, XLRE, GOOGL, MFC, SMG, SONY, TKR, SHOP, MCHI, MKTX, PEP, TJX, DIS, BLDP, BMY, VIRT, AGCO, AFL, DSGX, LNC, NOC, PGR, TD, QTS, CHGG, EWS, XLF, ACN, OTEX, ROP, CTLT, MMM, IVZ, ATO, BNS, BRK.B, BBY, CVS, MET, ORLY, ROK, XEL, AVGO, FB, SILV, SQ, GOOS, EWG, PLD, AEP, AME, BIIB, NNN, CCI, ENB, EXPD, FFIV, HBAN, IBM, PAAS, SBAC, CRM, TROW, TGT, TEVA, WDC, MA, AGI, DG, LYB, STAG, NOW, NEP, DOCU, FOXA, AOS, SRPT, ABT, ABMD, ATVI, AKAM, ALL, ALNY, AMT, NLY, ATR, AJG, ADSK, AXS, TFC, OZK, GOLD, BAX, BDX, BIO, BA, BXP, BRO, CF, CHRW, COG, CDNS, KMX, CERN, SCHW, CME, C, CTXS, KO, CGNX, COLM, CMA, CBSH, CAG, DHI, DXCM, DISCA, DLTR, DOV, EIX, EQT, ERIE, RE, EXPE, EXR, FCN, FNF, FITB, FFIN, FLO, BEN, IT, GD, GIS, GNTX, GILD, GBCI, GGG, EQC, HAIN, PEAK, HELE, HOLX, HRL, HST, ICUI, INFO, IMO, INCY, JBHT, SJM, KSU, KGC, KNX, SR, LSTR, LEN, LII, LXP, LOW, MGM, MSM, MMS, MRK, MORN, NFG, NFLX, NJR, NYCB, NEU, NEM, NVAX, NUE, PTC, PKI, PSA, PHM, RLI, RYN, REG, RGEN, RSG, RHI, RGLD, SIGI, SCI, SLGN, SWKS, SON, STE, NLOK, TTWO, GL, TTC, TYL, CUBE, UMBF, UPS, UTHR, VFC, VRSN, VZ, VRTX, WAB, WBA, WSO, WEC, WWE, XLNX, ZION, EBAY, CMG, TECK, HBI, WU, LBTYK, CSIQ, BR, IBKR, JAZZ, LULU, VMW, LOPE, FTNT, CHTR, KKR, NLSN, HII, PVG, UI, ZNGA, GWRE, PANW, WDAY, VOYA, SFM, PINC, VEEV, WIX, ALLY, FIVN, ANET, TMX, BABA, CFG, KEYS, TDOC, OLLI, AGR, BBU, ASIX, OKTA, ATUS, BHF, MDB, COLD, ZS, BILI, FTDR, TW, FSLY, CRWD, AMCR, NET, DDOG, PTON, VIR, ERUS, EWN, EWP, EWT, Sold Out: USB, WPX, PZZA, OSB, AVLR, IRBT, TRNO, EHTH, WMG, BRBR, HLI, KRE, BPY, TWTR, SIRI, DFS, NRG, VTRS, TAL, EW, CE, LEA, RUN, MOS, 1JE1, KHC, TUR, VST, IRVA, CGNT, CGNT, THD, AAP, NBIX, ADM, WELL, IEX, JNPR, KSS, LKQ, MXIM, TAP, NVR, SVM, BB, SIVB, TIF, UHS, VTR, CXO, SGT, AGNC,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Agf Investments Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Applied Materials Inc, Morgan Stanley, Parker Hannifin Corp, Royal Bank of Canada, Corning Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, Zillow Group Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp, United Rentals Inc, Intuit Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Agf Investments Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Agf Investments Inc. owns 698 stocks with a total value of $12.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AGF INVESTMENTS INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/agf+investments+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 82,557 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.22% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 2,720,896 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.76% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 1,100,110 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,504,963 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.99% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 2,754,004 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.89%

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,122,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $274.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 185,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 641,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 923,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $647.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 50,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,001,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 13232.10%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 974,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 79.89%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $87.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,754,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 4858.22%. The purchase prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49. The stock is now traded at around $321.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 244,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 25.76%. The purchase prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $100.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,720,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 3478.78%. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 664,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 128.26%. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $23.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,620,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Papa John's International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.36 and $109.14, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53.

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in iRobot Corp. The sale prices were between $79.38 and $161.16, with an estimated average price of $114.

Agf Investments Inc. reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 41.35%. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Agf Investments Inc. still held 194,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Agf Investments Inc. reduced to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 44.8%. The sale prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $113.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Agf Investments Inc. still held 606,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Agf Investments Inc. reduced to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 94.31%. The sale prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $149.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Agf Investments Inc. still held 29,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Agf Investments Inc. reduced to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 43.95%. The sale prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $341.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Agf Investments Inc. still held 308,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Agf Investments Inc. reduced to a holding in Intuit Inc by 51.33%. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $417.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Agf Investments Inc. still held 129,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Agf Investments Inc. reduced to a holding in Equinix Inc by 93.73%. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $722.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Agf Investments Inc. still held 4,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.