Agf Investments Inc. Buys Applied Materials Inc, Morgan Stanley, Parker Hannifin Corp, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Zillow Group Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp

- New Purchases: GLW, WRK, BX, LH, ASML, DVN, ELAN, GLD, SQM, AXP, LPLA, SBNY, IIPR, PFGC, BC, JEF, PII, XPO, RHP, ARRY, WSC, HLNE, PENN, MO, HA, EGO, GLOB, LSPD, CHUY, MMC, FIS, ENLC, MU, AM, MAG, HWM, FTV, AIG, F, ZBRA, SNPS, MSI, SLB, PFG, NTAP, LIN, PPG, INDY, AVTR, BGNE, UBER, ABNB, TPTX, SNAP, PINS, OSH, BKR, PDD, ACCD, VICI, ITRG, HUYA, QDEL, ASH, AZN, BLFS, CRL, GPC, HIG, LHCG, MCY, NDAQ, NI, PCG, FSV, SGEN, TSM, VNO, WFC, AUPH, BWXT, VIPS, BERY, SBSW, SEDG, ETSY,
- Added Positions: AMAT, MS, PH, RY, LNG, SU, MGA, TRP, CNQ, FDX, WH, RH, LRCX, HLT, V, MUSA, GRMN, WMT, MPC, XLC, PAYX, VLO, AMZN, BMO, MDT, NKE, PRI, XLK, J, ACM, CNI, STZ, ULTA, XLY, NEE, GS, GRP.U, TCOM, NTR, ERIC, INFY, BAC, MNST, MSCI, CIXX, TFII, PBA, T, AMED, XOM, VMI, BIP, GWPH, WMS, AEM, ALB, ADI, CTAS, CMI, QCOM, STN, TS, GWW, EDU, QRVO, CTVA, CAE, ECL, RBA, TER, TMUS, JD, SPOT, SMAR, XLE, CP, DHR, SHW, TTEK, TRMB, APTV, ORLA, NOVA, AES, APD, AMP, APH, ANSS, AZO, BLL, BK, CAT, COP, CREE, EMN, INTC, ICE, IFF, IP, LMT, ON, OKE, ORCL, TREX, TSN, UNP, DAL, AWK, BEP, TSLA, NXPI, KMI, XYL, HASI, QSR, DBX, MRNA, ZM, BYND, GFLU, NEEPQ, XLI, XLP, ADBE, ARE, HES, AEE, BIDU, BHC, BLK, BWA, CPB, CM, COF, CLS, EOG, ETN, EA, LLY, EFX, HPQ, HUM, TT, ISRG, JCI, KMB, KR, MAR, SPGI, NSC, ODFL, OMC, PKG, PFE, PRU, REGN, ROL, POOL, SRE, STLD, SUI, TXT, TSCO, WTM, MLCO, MELI, VRSK, ST, CBOE, GM, BAH, ENPH, FANG, GDDY, BKI, COUP, NIO, ETRN, TME, ELAT, BEPC, ASHR, BNDX, EMB, EWD, EWW, EWZ, EZA, FLIN, GOVT, HYG, IAGG, MBB, PFF,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, ZG, FNV, URI, INTU, EQIX, KL, CSGP, WCN, RNG, ROKU, TRI, AAPL, CLX, DPZ, AMGN, AMD, ALXN, TU, MSFT, WM, BTG, BKNG, PG, EWY, BCE, TMO, FTS, XLB, CI, MCD, IVV, FAST, JPM, LOGI, MCO, CSCO, HD, JNJ, ABBV, XLV, CB, LHX, MDLZ, FLJP, HON, AQN, PM, WMB, SYF, TWLO, XLRE, GOOGL, MFC, SMG, SONY, TKR, SHOP, MCHI, MKTX, PEP, TJX, DIS, BLDP, BMY, VIRT, AGCO, AFL, DSGX, LNC, NOC, PGR, TD, QTS, CHGG, EWS, XLF, ACN, OTEX, ROP, CTLT, MMM, IVZ, ATO, BNS, BRK.B, BBY, CVS, MET, ORLY, ROK, XEL, AVGO, FB, SILV, SQ, GOOS, EWG, PLD, AEP, AME, BIIB, NNN, CCI, ENB, EXPD, FFIV, HBAN, IBM, PAAS, SBAC, CRM, TROW, TGT, TEVA, WDC, MA, AGI, DG, LYB, STAG, NOW, NEP, DOCU, FOXA, AOS, SRPT, ABT, ABMD, ATVI, AKAM, ALL, ALNY, AMT, NLY, ATR, AJG, ADSK, AXS, TFC, OZK, GOLD, BAX, BDX, BIO, BA, BXP, BRO, CF, CHRW, COG, CDNS, KMX, CERN, SCHW, CME, C, CTXS, KO, CGNX, COLM, CMA, CBSH, CAG, DHI, DXCM, DISCA, DLTR, DOV, EIX, EQT, ERIE, RE, EXPE, EXR, FCN, FNF, FITB, FFIN, FLO, BEN, IT, GD, GIS, GNTX, GILD, GBCI, GGG, EQC, HAIN, PEAK, HELE, HOLX, HRL, HST, ICUI, INFO, IMO, INCY, JBHT, SJM, KSU, KGC, KNX, SR, LSTR, LEN, LII, LXP, LOW, MGM, MSM, MMS, MRK, MORN, NFG, NFLX, NJR, NYCB, NEU, NEM, NVAX, NUE, PTC, PKI, PSA, PHM, RLI, RYN, REG, RGEN, RSG, RHI, RGLD, SIGI, SCI, SLGN, SWKS, SON, STE, NLOK, TTWO, GL, TTC, TYL, CUBE, UMBF, UPS, UTHR, VFC, VRSN, VZ, VRTX, WAB, WBA, WSO, WEC, WWE, XLNX, ZION, EBAY, CMG, TECK, HBI, WU, LBTYK, CSIQ, BR, IBKR, JAZZ, LULU, VMW, LOPE, FTNT, CHTR, KKR, NLSN, HII, PVG, UI, ZNGA, GWRE, PANW, WDAY, VOYA, SFM, PINC, VEEV, WIX, ALLY, FIVN, ANET, TMX, BABA, CFG, KEYS, TDOC, OLLI, AGR, BBU, ASIX, OKTA, ATUS, BHF, MDB, COLD, ZS, BILI, FTDR, TW, FSLY, CRWD, AMCR, NET, DDOG, PTON, VIR, ERUS, EWN, EWP, EWT,
- Sold Out: USB, WPX, PZZA, OSB, AVLR, IRBT, TRNO, EHTH, WMG, BRBR, HLI, KRE, BPY, TWTR, SIRI, DFS, NRG, VTRS, TAL, EW, CE, LEA, RUN, MOS, 1JE1, KHC, TUR, VST, IRVA, CGNT, CGNT, THD, AAP, NBIX, ADM, WELL, IEX, JNPR, KSS, LKQ, MXIM, TAP, NVR, SVM, BB, SIVB, TIF, UHS, VTR, CXO, SGT, AGNC,
For the details of AGF INVESTMENTS INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/agf+investments+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AGF INVESTMENTS INC.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 82,557 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.22%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 2,720,896 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.76%
- Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 1,100,110 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,504,963 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.99%
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 2,754,004 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.89%
Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,122,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $274.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 185,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 641,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WestRock Co (WRK)
Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 923,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $647.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 50,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,001,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 13232.10%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 974,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 79.89%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $87.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,754,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 4858.22%. The purchase prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49. The stock is now traded at around $321.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 244,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 25.76%. The purchase prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $100.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,720,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 3478.78%. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 664,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)
Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 128.26%. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $23.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,620,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.Sold Out: (WPX)
Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.Sold Out: Papa John's International Inc (PZZA)
Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Papa John's International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.36 and $109.14, with an estimated average price of $94.68.Sold Out: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53.Sold Out: Norbord Inc (OSB)
Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.Sold Out: iRobot Corp (IRBT)
Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in iRobot Corp. The sale prices were between $79.38 and $161.16, with an estimated average price of $114.Reduced: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Agf Investments Inc. reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 41.35%. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Agf Investments Inc. still held 194,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
Agf Investments Inc. reduced to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 44.8%. The sale prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $113.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Agf Investments Inc. still held 606,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Agf Investments Inc. reduced to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 94.31%. The sale prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $149.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Agf Investments Inc. still held 29,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Agf Investments Inc. reduced to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 43.95%. The sale prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $341.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Agf Investments Inc. still held 308,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Agf Investments Inc. reduced to a holding in Intuit Inc by 51.33%. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $417.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Agf Investments Inc. still held 129,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Agf Investments Inc. reduced to a holding in Equinix Inc by 93.73%. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $722.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Agf Investments Inc. still held 4,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of AGF INVESTMENTS INC.. Also check out:
1. AGF INVESTMENTS INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. AGF INVESTMENTS INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. AGF INVESTMENTS INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AGF INVESTMENTS INC. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment