Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Zebra Technologies Corp, Enphase Energy Inc, Sells Tiffany, DuPont de Nemours Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Frankfort, KY, based Investment company Kentucky Retirement Systems (Current Portfolio) buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Zebra Technologies Corp, Enphase Energy Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Trimble Inc, sells Tiffany, DuPont de Nemours Inc, , Flowserve Corp, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kentucky Retirement Systems. As of 2021Q1, Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 503 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kentucky Retirement Systems's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kentucky+retirement+systems/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kentucky Retirement Systems
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 957,912 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 464,503 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,172 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 134,187 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.16%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,341 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.03%
New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $192.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $486.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $119.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.91 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $72.25. The stock is now traded at around $76.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $98.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $300.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 128.69%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 30.82%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 90,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $157.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 27.47%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 59.22%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 38,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: Flowserve Corp (FLS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems sold out a holding in Flowserve Corp. The sale prices were between $34.77 and $41.4, with an estimated average price of $38.42.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64.

Sold Out: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems sold out a holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The sale prices were between $7.02 and $12.83, with an estimated average price of $9.53.

Sold Out: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems sold out a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $23.9.



