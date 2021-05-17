Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Zebra Technologies Corp, Enphase Energy Inc, Sells Tiffany, DuPont de Nemours Inc,

- New Purchases: NXPI, ZBRA, ENPH, TRMB, GNRC, CZR, PENN, LUMN, MPWR, NOV,
- Added Positions: TSLA, AMZN, PYPL, LLY, MSFT, MA, AAPL, IFF, V, COP, XOM, ACN, INTU, NFLX, AMD, ALXN, NEE, MS, PXD, CB, AES, ATVI, ADBE, ADSK, BSX, COF, SCHW, CME, C, DVN, EL, FCX, IDXX, ICE, ISRG, NKE, BKNG, RCL, SRE, SYK, UPS, WY, ZBH, CMG, DFS, FTNT, FRC, NOW, TWTR, ABMD, ALB, ALGN, HES, AXP, AON, APA, AJG, BA, BWA, BF.B, COG, CDNS, KMX, CCL, CINF, CTAS, CTSH, STZ, CPRT, CMI, DRI, DXCM, DLTR, EMN, EW, EQIX, EXR, FRT, FISV, F, GPN, HAL, HAS, WELL, HFC, INCY, JKHY, JCI, KIM, LEG, LYV, MRO, MKTX, MDT, NRG, NVR, ORCL, PGR, PSA, O, REG, RMD, ROL, ROST, POOL, SIVB, SLB, TRV, NLOK, SNPS, TFX, UDR, UHS, VLO, VTR, VRTX, WRB, WAT, WLTW, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, WU, IPGP, MSCI, VRSK, DG, CBOE, HCA, MOS, FBHS, APTV, FANG, NCLH, IQV, PAYC, CTLT, SYF, ETSY, HPE, BKR, AMCR,
- Reduced Positions: FB, PFE, GOOG, GOOGL, MRK, T, UNH, DD, HD, JNJ, AMGN, BRK.B, GE, INTC, LMT, PG, TMO, VZ, ABT, MO, AMT, BAC, CVS, CI, KO, CCI, DHR, GILD, HON, LRCX, MCD, PEP, TGT, RTX, ANTM, PM, CHTR, MMM, AMAT, AZO, ADP, BAX, BLK, BMY, CAT, CSCO, CL, ED, COST, FDX, LHX, HIG, HPQ, HUM, IBM, INFO, ITW, KSU, MDLZ, LOW, SPGI, MCK, MET, MTD, MU, NEM, NSC, NOC, ORLY, PPL, ROP, SHW, SBUX, STT, TXN, TSN, USB, UNP, WMT, DIS, WFC, TEL, DISCK, GM, AOS, AAP, AFL, A, APD, AKAM, ALK, LNT, AEP, AIG, AMP, ABC, AME, APH, IVZ, ADI, ANSS, ADM, AIZ, ATO, AVY, BLL, BK, BBY, BIO, CBRE, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CMS, CPB, CAH, CE, CNC, FIS, CHD, CTXS, CLX, TPR, CMA, DXC, CAG, GLW, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DE, DLR, DISCA, D, DPZ, DOV, DISH, EIX, ETR, EFX, ESS, EXPE, EXPD, FFIV, FLIR, FMC, FAST, FITB, FE, BEN, GPS, GRMN, GD, GIS, GPC, HSIC, HSY, HOLX, HRL, HST, HBAN, TT, IPG, IRM, JBHT, SJM, J, JNPR, KLAC, K, KEY, KMB, KR, LKQ, LH, LVS, LEN, LB, LNC, MGM, MAR, MLM, MAS, MXIM, MKC, MAA, TAP, MSI, VTRS, NTAP, NWL, NI, ES, NTRS, NUE, OXY, ODFL, OMC, PPG, PH, PKI, PRGO, PNW, RL, PFG, PRU, PEG, PWR, DGX, REGN, RSG, RHI, SBAC, STX, SEE, SWKS, SNA, SO, LUV, SWK, STE, TROW, TDY, TXT, GL, TYL, UAL, UAA, URI, UNM, VFC, VAR, VRSN, VNO, GWW, WAB, WBA, EVRG, WDC, WHR, WEC, YUM, EBAY, L, HBI, LDOS, BR, TMUS, DAL, KMI, HII, MPC, XYL, PNR, ZTS, NWSA, ALLE, HLT, AAL, ANET, CFG, KEYS, QRVO, KHC, UA, FTV, LW, HWM, FOXA, FOX, DOW, CARR, OTIS,
- Sold Out: TIF, CXO, FLS, XRX, FTI, VNT,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 957,912 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 464,503 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,172 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 134,187 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.16%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,341 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.03%
Kentucky Retirement Systems initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $192.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Kentucky Retirement Systems initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $486.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Kentucky Retirement Systems initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $119.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Trimble Inc (TRMB)
Kentucky Retirement Systems initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.91 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $72.25. The stock is now traded at around $76.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Kentucky Retirement Systems initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $98.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Kentucky Retirement Systems initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $300.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Kentucky Retirement Systems added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 128.69%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Kentucky Retirement Systems added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 30.82%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 90,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Kentucky Retirement Systems added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $157.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Kentucky Retirement Systems added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 27.47%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Kentucky Retirement Systems added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 59.22%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 38,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Kentucky Retirement Systems sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: (CXO)
Kentucky Retirement Systems sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: Flowserve Corp (FLS)
Kentucky Retirement Systems sold out a holding in Flowserve Corp. The sale prices were between $34.77 and $41.4, with an estimated average price of $38.42.Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Kentucky Retirement Systems sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64.Sold Out: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)
Kentucky Retirement Systems sold out a holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The sale prices were between $7.02 and $12.83, with an estimated average price of $9.53.Sold Out: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)
Kentucky Retirement Systems sold out a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $23.9.
