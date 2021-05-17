Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Zebra Technologies Corp, Enphase Energy Inc, Sells Tiffany, DuPont de Nemours Inc,

New Purchases: NXPI, ZBRA, ENPH, TRMB, GNRC, CZR, PENN, LUMN, MPWR, NOV,

Frankfort, KY, based Investment company Kentucky Retirement Systems Current Portfolio ) buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Zebra Technologies Corp, Enphase Energy Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Trimble Inc, sells Tiffany, DuPont de Nemours Inc, , Flowserve Corp, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kentucky Retirement Systems. As of 2021Q1, Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 503 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 957,912 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 464,503 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,172 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21% Facebook Inc (FB) - 134,187 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.16% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,341 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.03%

Kentucky Retirement Systems initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $192.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kentucky Retirement Systems initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $486.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kentucky Retirement Systems initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $119.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kentucky Retirement Systems initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.91 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $72.25. The stock is now traded at around $76.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kentucky Retirement Systems initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $98.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kentucky Retirement Systems initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $300.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kentucky Retirement Systems added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 128.69%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kentucky Retirement Systems added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 30.82%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 90,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kentucky Retirement Systems added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $157.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kentucky Retirement Systems added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 27.47%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kentucky Retirement Systems added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 59.22%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 38,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kentucky Retirement Systems sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Kentucky Retirement Systems sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Kentucky Retirement Systems sold out a holding in Flowserve Corp. The sale prices were between $34.77 and $41.4, with an estimated average price of $38.42.

Kentucky Retirement Systems sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64.

Kentucky Retirement Systems sold out a holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The sale prices were between $7.02 and $12.83, with an estimated average price of $9.53.

Kentucky Retirement Systems sold out a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $23.9.