Alexandria Capital, LLC Buys Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Luminar Technologies Inc, Sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: LAZR, BSCM, IDXX, NOC, WM, JCOM, TWTR, DRNA, ETN, PEAK, XLV, RCKY, TPR, TRIP,
- Added Positions: PXH, SPTS, VCSH, SPAB, NCLH, AES, V, WFC, VAC, ICE, IYH, LBRDK, GS, RTX, WMT, EWJ, POR, CRM, IAU, AMZN, REGN, PLAN, KMI, BRK.A, SPDW, TTWO, BRX, SPTL, PNC, IVV, LNG, SPSM, VNQ, DIS, VIAC, SPMD, SPYG, GRMN, MRVL, UNP, GE, IFF, CB, GOOGL, COST,
- Reduced Positions: SMIN, MDB, MSFT, AAPL, LQD, MGK, INTC, ZS, VEA, VGK, SGMO, VO, EFA, SPY, VB, LRCX, VIG, NKE, VOO, BRK.B, IEUR, VV, SOXX, MAA, IPHI, BSV, IWD, MGV, ROP, VWO, SPYV, HD, VNQI, PEP, WMB, PG, VZ, VTV, XBI, VHT, BND, CVX, VGT, NFLX, VPL, IJH, XOM, SDY, QLD, IVE, MMM, PYPL, CHTR, VBK, IWF, ZBH, VTI, MFA, D, IBM, IWC, DD, DVY, NKTR, IHI, VUG, VEU, PFF, OEF, KO, IWB, MCD, EMR, ABBV, VGSH, OTIS, SPGI, SUB, PFE, RSP, ABT, ORCL, THO, IJR,
- Sold Out: VAR, PANW, NDAQ, BMY, SCHZ, GVI, GSAT,
For the details of Alexandria Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alexandria+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Alexandria Capital, LLC
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 125,479 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 71,079 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 200,593 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 412,543 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 91,795 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32%
Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.75 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 79,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 80,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7. The stock is now traded at around $530.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $371.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $141.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $123.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH)
Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 54.34%. The purchase prices were between $21.19 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $22.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 425,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 130,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 47.69%. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 167,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 59.20%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 61,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 70.83%. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $113.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)
Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $188.09, with an estimated average price of $155.67. The stock is now traded at around $175.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23.Sold Out: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)
Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $131.97 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $142.44.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7.Sold Out: BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI)
Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET. The sale prices were between $114.65 and $116.99, with an estimated average price of $115.94.
Here is the complete portfolio of Alexandria Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. Alexandria Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alexandria Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alexandria Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alexandria Capital, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment