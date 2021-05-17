Alexandria Capital, LLC Buys Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Luminar Technologies Inc, Sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alexandria Capital, LLC Buys Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Luminar Technologies Inc, Sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Alexandria, VA, based Investment company Alexandria Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Luminar Technologies Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF, MongoDB Inc, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alexandria Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Alexandria Capital, LLC owns 247 stocks with a total value of $965 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alexandria Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alexandria+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alexandria Capital, LLC
  1. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 125,479 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 71,079 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 200,593 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 412,543 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  5. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 91,795 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32%
New Purchase: Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR)

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.75 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 79,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 80,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7. The stock is now traded at around $530.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $371.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $141.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $123.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH)

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 54.34%. The purchase prices were between $21.19 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $22.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 425,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 130,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 47.69%. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 167,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 59.20%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 61,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 70.83%. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $113.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $188.09, with an estimated average price of $155.67. The stock is now traded at around $175.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23.

Sold Out: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $131.97 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $142.44.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI)

Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET. The sale prices were between $114.65 and $116.99, with an estimated average price of $115.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alexandria Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Alexandria Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alexandria Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alexandria Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alexandria Capital, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider