Alexandria Capital, LLC Buys Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Luminar Technologies Inc, Sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

Alexandria, VA, based Investment company Alexandria Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Luminar Technologies Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF, MongoDB Inc, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alexandria Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Alexandria Capital, LLC owns 247 stocks with a total value of $965 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 125,479 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 71,079 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 200,593 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 412,543 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 91,795 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32%

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.75 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 79,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 80,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7. The stock is now traded at around $530.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $371.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $141.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $123.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 54.34%. The purchase prices were between $21.19 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $22.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 425,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 130,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 47.69%. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 167,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 59.20%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 61,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 70.83%. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $113.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $188.09, with an estimated average price of $155.67. The stock is now traded at around $175.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23.

Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $131.97 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $142.44.

Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7.

Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET. The sale prices were between $114.65 and $116.99, with an estimated average price of $115.94.