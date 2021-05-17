Towercrest Capital Management Buys Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Coupang Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Tesla Inc

New Purchases: CPNG, BMY, CRIS,

Newtown, PA, based Investment company Towercrest Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Coupang Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Curis Inc, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Towercrest Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Towercrest Capital Management owns 84 stocks with a total value of $467 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 420,777 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 575,324 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.74% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 271,672 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.84% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 56,636 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.96% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 635,795 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%

Towercrest Capital Management initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Towercrest Capital Management initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Towercrest Capital Management initiated holding in Curis Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.78 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.46. The stock is now traded at around $13.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Towercrest Capital Management added to a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $19.03 and $19.35, with an estimated average price of $19.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 766,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Towercrest Capital Management sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Towercrest Capital Management sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.13 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $43.18.