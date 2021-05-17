Logo
Towercrest Capital Management Buys Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Coupang Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Tesla Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Newtown, PA, based Investment company Towercrest Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Coupang Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Curis Inc, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Towercrest Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Towercrest Capital Management owns 84 stocks with a total value of $467 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Towercrest Capital Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/towercrest+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Towercrest Capital Management
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 420,777 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
  2. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 575,324 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.74%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 271,672 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.84%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 56,636 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.96%
  5. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 635,795 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Towercrest Capital Management initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Towercrest Capital Management initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Curis Inc (CRIS)

Towercrest Capital Management initiated holding in Curis Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.78 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.46. The stock is now traded at around $13.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)

Towercrest Capital Management added to a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $19.03 and $19.35, with an estimated average price of $19.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 766,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Towercrest Capital Management sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Towercrest Capital Management sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.13 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $43.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Towercrest Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Towercrest Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Towercrest Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Towercrest Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Towercrest Capital Management keeps buying

