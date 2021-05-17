Colony Capital, Inc. Buys Albertsons Inc, Switch Inc, 21Vianet Group Inc, Sells QTS Realty Trust Inc, PS Business Parks Inc, GDS Holdings

New Purchases: ACI, COR, AMX, EXPE, TRTX, CIEN, OMC, LUMN,

ACI, COR, AMX, EXPE, TRTX, CIEN, OMC, LUMN, Added Positions: SWCH, VNET, EQIX, UNIT, MGP, INDT, AMT, ALEX, LXP, VOD, SUI, ERIC, ATUS, TMUS, TRNO, LILAK, VIAV,

SWCH, VNET, EQIX, UNIT, MGP, INDT, AMT, ALEX, LXP, VOD, SUI, ERIC, ATUS, TMUS, TRNO, LILAK, VIAV, Reduced Positions: CCI, PSB, GDS, LAMR, CONE, PLD, OUT, ELS, ALX, SBAC, UHAL, AAT, TV, DOX, DISH,

CCI, PSB, GDS, LAMR, CONE, PLD, OUT, ELS, ALX, SBAC, UHAL, AAT, TV, DOX, DISH, Sold Out: QTS, AKR, DLR, PGRE,

Investment company Colony Capital, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Albertsons Inc, Switch Inc, 21Vianet Group Inc, CoreSite Realty Corp, Uniti Group Inc, sells QTS Realty Trust Inc, PS Business Parks Inc, GDS Holdings, Lamar Advertising Co, CyrusOne Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colony Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Colony Capital, Inc. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $781 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Colony Capital, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/colony+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) - 17,425,946 shares, 42.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 475,300 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.65% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 323,000 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 109,450 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.72% Switch Inc (SWCH) - 2,365,000 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.96%

Colony Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.17 and $20.42, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $19.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 42.56%. The holding were 17,425,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Colony Capital, Inc. initiated holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69. The stock is now traded at around $117.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 124,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Colony Capital, Inc. initiated holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $12.7 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $14.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 302,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Colony Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $171.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 21,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Colony Capital, Inc. initiated holding in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $12.01, with an estimated average price of $10.94. The stock is now traded at around $12.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 267,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Colony Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Ciena Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.87 and $57.24, with an estimated average price of $53.85. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Colony Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Switch Inc by 86.96%. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 2,365,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Colony Capital, Inc. added to a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc by 393.36%. The purchase prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 631,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Colony Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Uniti Group Inc by 806.11%. The purchase prices were between $10.74 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $12.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 815,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Colony Capital, Inc. added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 225.98%. The purchase prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 207,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Colony Capital, Inc. added to a holding in INDUS Realty Trust Inc by 568.11%. The purchase prices were between $57.5 and $72.7, with an estimated average price of $63.81. The stock is now traded at around $64.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 82,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Colony Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc by 33.45%. The purchase prices were between $15.12 and $19.17, with an estimated average price of $17.13. The stock is now traded at around $18.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 540,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Colony Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $57.12 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $62.41.

Colony Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Acadia Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $13.7 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $17.44.

Colony Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.

Colony Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Paramount Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.63 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $9.38.