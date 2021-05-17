Colony Capital, Inc. Buys Albertsons Inc, Switch Inc, 21Vianet Group Inc, Sells QTS Realty Trust Inc, PS Business Parks Inc, GDS Holdings

- New Purchases: ACI, COR, AMX, EXPE, TRTX, CIEN, OMC, LUMN,
- Added Positions: SWCH, VNET, EQIX, UNIT, MGP, INDT, AMT, ALEX, LXP, VOD, SUI, ERIC, ATUS, TMUS, TRNO, LILAK, VIAV,
- Reduced Positions: CCI, PSB, GDS, LAMR, CONE, PLD, OUT, ELS, ALX, SBAC, UHAL, AAT, TV, DOX, DISH,
- Sold Out: QTS, AKR, DLR, PGRE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Colony Capital, Inc.
- Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) - 17,425,946 shares, 42.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 475,300 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.65%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 323,000 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 109,450 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.72%
- Switch Inc (SWCH) - 2,365,000 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.96%
Colony Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.17 and $20.42, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $19.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 42.56%. The holding were 17,425,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)
Colony Capital, Inc. initiated holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69. The stock is now traded at around $117.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 124,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)
Colony Capital, Inc. initiated holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $12.7 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $14.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 302,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Colony Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $171.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 21,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX)
Colony Capital, Inc. initiated holding in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $12.01, with an estimated average price of $10.94. The stock is now traded at around $12.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 267,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ciena Corp (CIEN)
Colony Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Ciena Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.87 and $57.24, with an estimated average price of $53.85. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Switch Inc (SWCH)
Colony Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Switch Inc by 86.96%. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 2,365,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)
Colony Capital, Inc. added to a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc by 393.36%. The purchase prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 631,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)
Colony Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Uniti Group Inc by 806.11%. The purchase prices were between $10.74 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $12.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 815,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)
Colony Capital, Inc. added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 225.98%. The purchase prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 207,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: INDUS Realty Trust Inc (INDT)
Colony Capital, Inc. added to a holding in INDUS Realty Trust Inc by 568.11%. The purchase prices were between $57.5 and $72.7, with an estimated average price of $63.81. The stock is now traded at around $64.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 82,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)
Colony Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc by 33.45%. The purchase prices were between $15.12 and $19.17, with an estimated average price of $17.13. The stock is now traded at around $18.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 540,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Colony Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $57.12 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $62.41.Sold Out: Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)
Colony Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Acadia Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $13.7 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $17.44.Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Colony Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.Sold Out: Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)
Colony Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Paramount Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.63 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $9.38.
