Greenline Partners, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, BlackRock Inc, Sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Albemarle Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

- New Purchases: VNQ, GLDM, GS, VTRS, TJX, EDV,
- Added Positions: IAU, SCHB, VRSN, IEMG, PFE, BLK, SRE, AEM, DUK, UNH, VZ, COST, HD, BRK.B, GOLD, ENB, WPM, TRP, JNJ, AMZN, WMB, RIO, ORLY, VEA, DIS, AMT, FNV, GOOG, JPM, INTC, HON, ADP, ROP, KKR, NEM, CSGP, MCO, UPS, FCX, GDX, XLP, VPU, VDC, SCHR, DHR, DLTR, ALRM, LYV, CLNY, VRSK, ADBE, SBAC,
- Reduced Positions: ALB, VTI, AAPL, MKL, XLV, PICK, CBOE, VGLT, CVX, COP, BA, XOM, MA, MMM, BAM, SU, FB, GLD, IVV, VDE, ANSS, XLE,
- Sold Out: SCHE, TFI, ISRG, XLK, XLY, SPY,
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 988,298 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 766,788 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 2,734,094 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32%
- POSCO (PKX) - 247,750 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
- Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) - 238,686 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
Greenline Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Greenline Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Greenline Partners, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Greenline Partners, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $368.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)
Greenline Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75. The stock is now traded at around $126.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Greenline Partners, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $72.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Greenline Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 416.57%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 47,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Greenline Partners, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $856.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Greenline Partners, LLC added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 51.49%. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $138.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Greenline Partners, LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 39.80%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $103.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Greenline Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
Greenline Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $164.59 and $180.21, with an estimated average price of $170.72. The stock is now traded at around $185.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Greenline Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57.Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)
Greenline Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.26 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $51.9.Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Greenline Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Greenline Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Greenline Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Greenline Partners, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.
