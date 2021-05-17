Greenline Partners, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, BlackRock Inc, Sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Albemarle Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

New Purchases: VNQ, GLDM, GS, VTRS, TJX, EDV,

Investment company Greenline Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, BlackRock Inc, Sempra Energy, Duke Energy Corp, sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Albemarle Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, Markel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenline Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Greenline Partners, LLC owns 123 stocks with a total value of $457 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Greenline Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenline+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 988,298 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 766,788 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 2,734,094 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32% POSCO (PKX) - 247,750 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) - 238,686 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%

Greenline Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenline Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenline Partners, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenline Partners, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $368.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenline Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75. The stock is now traded at around $126.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenline Partners, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $72.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenline Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 416.57%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 47,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenline Partners, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $856.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenline Partners, LLC added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 51.49%. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $138.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenline Partners, LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 39.80%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $103.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenline Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenline Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $164.59 and $180.21, with an estimated average price of $170.72. The stock is now traded at around $185.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenline Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Greenline Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.26 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $51.9.

Greenline Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.

Greenline Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Greenline Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.

Greenline Partners, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.