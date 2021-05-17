Greenline Partners, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, BlackRock Inc, Sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Albemarle Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Greenline Partners, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, BlackRock Inc, Sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Albemarle Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Greenline Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, BlackRock Inc, Sempra Energy, Duke Energy Corp, sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Albemarle Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, Markel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenline Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Greenline Partners, LLC owns 123 stocks with a total value of $457 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Greenline Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenline+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Greenline Partners, LLC
  1. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 988,298 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  2. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 766,788 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
  3. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 2,734,094 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32%
  4. POSCO (PKX) - 247,750 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  5. Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) - 238,686 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Greenline Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Greenline Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Greenline Partners, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Greenline Partners, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $368.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)

Greenline Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75. The stock is now traded at around $126.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Greenline Partners, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $72.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Greenline Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 416.57%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 47,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Greenline Partners, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $856.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Greenline Partners, LLC added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 51.49%. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $138.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Greenline Partners, LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 39.80%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $103.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Greenline Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Greenline Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $164.59 and $180.21, with an estimated average price of $170.72. The stock is now traded at around $185.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Greenline Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)

Greenline Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.26 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $51.9.

Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Greenline Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Greenline Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Greenline Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Greenline Partners, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of Greenline Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Greenline Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Greenline Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Greenline Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Greenline Partners, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider