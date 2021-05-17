ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd Buys Voya Financial Inc, Lazard, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Athene Holding, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

- New Purchases: LAZ, CFG, TLT, STT, HIG, AGNC, FNF, CNHI,
- Added Positions: VOYA, BPOP, PRU, C,
- Reduced Positions: WFC, ATH, IVZ, EQH, FBC, NYCB, FHI,
- Sold Out: GS, BK, AB, COF, STLA, RDN, PFSI,
For the details of ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/algebris+%28uk%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 580,000 shares, 16.57% of the total portfolio.
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 250,000 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 190,000 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio.
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 317,888 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
- Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) - 252,803 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%
ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Lazard Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.69 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 183,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)
ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 103,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $137.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 30,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)
ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 48,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $66.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 51,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)
ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd initiated holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $16.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 172,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)
ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Voya Financial Inc by 175.02%. The purchase prices were between $54.98 and $64.5, with an estimated average price of $60.01. The stock is now traded at around $68.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 252,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95.Sold Out: AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)
ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The sale prices were between $33.19 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $37.53.Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81.Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)
ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.Sold Out: Radian Group Inc (RDN)
ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Radian Group Inc. The sale prices were between $19.2 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.27.
Here is the complete portfolio of ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd. Also check out:
1. ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment