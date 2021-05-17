ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd Buys Voya Financial Inc, Lazard, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Athene Holding, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

New Purchases: LAZ, CFG, TLT, STT, HIG, AGNC, FNF, CNHI,

Investment company ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Voya Financial Inc, Lazard, Citizens Financial Group Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, State Street Corporation, sells Wells Fargo, Athene Holding, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, AllianceBernstein Holding LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd. As of 2021Q1, ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd owns 24 stocks with a total value of $305 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 580,000 shares, 16.57% of the total portfolio. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 250,000 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 190,000 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Citigroup Inc (C) - 317,888 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82% Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) - 252,803 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%

ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Lazard Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.69 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 183,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 103,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $137.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 30,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 48,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $66.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 51,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd initiated holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $16.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 172,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Voya Financial Inc by 175.02%. The purchase prices were between $54.98 and $64.5, with an estimated average price of $60.01. The stock is now traded at around $68.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 252,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95.

ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The sale prices were between $33.19 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $37.53.

ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81.

ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

ALGEBRIS (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Radian Group Inc. The sale prices were between $19.2 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.27.