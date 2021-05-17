Logo
W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC. As of 2021Q1, W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC owns 204 stocks with a total value of $486 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/w.+e.+donoghue+%26+co.%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC
  1. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 763,983 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.31%
  2. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK) - 480,248 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.76%
  3. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 197,887 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.87%
  4. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 304,980 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 106,031 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.8%
New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $137.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 83,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 164,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 197,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 272,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 84,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Chemours Co (CC)

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC initiated holding in The Chemours Co. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 121,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC added to a holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 136.36%. The purchase prices were between $30.31 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 282,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 64.23%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 163,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 61.27%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 190,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 551.25%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $183.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 16,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.84%. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 228,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 262.01%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $187.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $35.34 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $40.66.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86.

Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.

Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC. Also check out:

1. W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC keeps buying
