W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio

New Purchases: TLT, VGSH, SCHO, SPTS, EEMV, CC, VIRT, R, AMP, CDNS, WSM, TTD, TDC, AMAT, TSCO, EBAY, CLR, LRCX, TGT, LPLA, AVTR, DKS, DE, MOH, EXR, POOL, EL, NUS, CHTR, CMG, RHI, TER, IDXX, SCCO, MKTX, QDEL, OMF, ENR, UNH, ITW, K, HBI, ETRN, FOXA, LUMN, CVS, PEP, PFE, DGX, ROK, MMM, FNF, TROW, INTC, IRM, SYF, ALSN, MCY, FAF, NXST, SPG, AM, VST, DFS, MTCH, WAT, PTC, CGNX, NYT, NUAN, COHR, APPS, WWD, NAV, JCOM, ALGM, SAIL, MTSI, SONO, ACIW, SAGE, CLDR,

TLT, VGSH, SCHO, SPTS, EEMV, CC, VIRT, R, AMP, CDNS, WSM, TTD, TDC, AMAT, TSCO, EBAY, CLR, LRCX, TGT, LPLA, AVTR, DKS, DE, MOH, EXR, POOL, EL, NUS, CHTR, CMG, RHI, TER, IDXX, SCCO, MKTX, QDEL, OMF, ENR, UNH, ITW, K, HBI, ETRN, FOXA, LUMN, CVS, PEP, PFE, DGX, ROK, MMM, FNF, TROW, INTC, IRM, SYF, ALSN, MCY, FAF, NXST, SPG, AM, VST, DFS, MTCH, WAT, PTC, CGNX, NYT, NUAN, COHR, APPS, WWD, NAV, JCOM, ALGM, SAIL, MTSI, SONO, ACIW, SAGE, CLDR, Added Positions: REM, IEMG, JPST, TXN, BKLN, DOCU, NRG, ENPH, PSK, VEEV, KLAC, ZM, MANH, JNJ, ZBRA, TEAM, CRWD, AVGO, QCOM, IBM, EVR, BMY, LAZ, SJNK, JW.A, LLY, PTON, SGEN, EA, FDS, VZ, VAR, VMW, BPMC, PYPL, VNT, NVCR, SMTC, LSCC, FIVE, TYL, ITT, F, EBS, CERN, LII,

REM, IEMG, JPST, TXN, BKLN, DOCU, NRG, ENPH, PSK, VEEV, KLAC, ZM, MANH, JNJ, ZBRA, TEAM, CRWD, AVGO, QCOM, IBM, EVR, BMY, LAZ, SJNK, JW.A, LLY, PTON, SGEN, EA, FDS, VZ, VAR, VMW, BPMC, PYPL, VNT, NVCR, SMTC, LSCC, FIVE, TYL, ITT, F, EBS, CERN, LII, Reduced Positions: HYG, JNK, SHYG, QQQ, QUAL, IEFA, ADBE, PII, HPQ, OMCL, NTAP, AMGN, TTC, SIRI, GILD, USHY, MRNA, DGRO, GLDM, AMZN, DVYE, HYLB, SIVB, ILMN, ETSY, PANW, AAPL, MSM, KEYS, ADSK, QRVO, INTU, ANET, ABBV, WDAY, PFPT, ZNGA, MCHP, MPWR, MSCI, JAZZ, ALXN, UTHR, CSCO, NVDA, SNPS, NWL, FFIV, DOW, DELL, BC, YETI, AOS, DBX, XLNX, IPG, MSI, GPC, NVAX, FICO, TTWO, PSTG, IPHI, NOW, QLYS, GDDY, LITE, NOVT, CTXS, EMR, FGEN,

HYG, JNK, SHYG, QQQ, QUAL, IEFA, ADBE, PII, HPQ, OMCL, NTAP, AMGN, TTC, SIRI, GILD, USHY, MRNA, DGRO, GLDM, AMZN, DVYE, HYLB, SIVB, ILMN, ETSY, PANW, AAPL, MSM, KEYS, ADSK, QRVO, INTU, ANET, ABBV, WDAY, PFPT, ZNGA, MCHP, MPWR, MSCI, JAZZ, ALXN, UTHR, CSCO, NVDA, SNPS, NWL, FFIV, DOW, DELL, BC, YETI, AOS, DBX, XLNX, IPG, MSI, GPC, NVAX, FICO, TTWO, PSTG, IPHI, NOW, QLYS, GDDY, LITE, NOVT, CTXS, EMR, FGEN, Sold Out: LQD, IEF, SPSM, AAXJ, IBB, NEAR, SRLN, IP, FTSL, PLUG, ORA, BEPC, BBIO, KOD, XEC, MAT, CPRI, VIAC, SCHW, TPR, DAR, MU, COTY, ATUS, AVY, FCX, LFUS, PCG, SLM, WHR, ZEN, COST, DVN, DUK, EMN, ENTG, PWR, SO, AXON, UAA, DNLI, CTVA, IVZ, BG, GE, TAP, ROKU, OKE, TRGP, SNAP, BKR, PINS, NYCB, WSO, NET, FLO, OGE, SON, SPOT, LEG, WWE, D, BEN, JNPR, PBCT, EVRG, MO, CF, CAH, GIS, LMT, OMC, PRU, UGI, UNM, WBA, PM, CVX, COP, HFC, NUE, SNA, KMI, BIIB, MXIM, ABMD, Z, PCTY, NBIX, AZPN, EXEL, CDK, AGCO, CRUS, GNTX, CRM, AVT, CHE, NATI, BRKR, CCMP, CCOI, CR, DLB, FNB, FHN, HRC, JBL, MANT, MMS, SCI, TECH, TKR, UMPQ, KBR, TFSL, AGNC, PE, WH, PRSP,

Investment company W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC. As of 2021Q1, W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC owns 204 stocks with a total value of $486 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/w.+e.+donoghue+%26+co.%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 763,983 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.31% SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK) - 480,248 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.76% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 197,887 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.87% Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 304,980 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 106,031 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.8%

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $137.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 83,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 164,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 197,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 272,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 84,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC initiated holding in The Chemours Co. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 121,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC added to a holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 136.36%. The purchase prices were between $30.31 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 282,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 64.23%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 163,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 61.27%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 190,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 551.25%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $183.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 16,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.84%. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 228,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 262.01%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $187.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $35.34 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $40.66.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1.