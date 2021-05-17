Athanor Capital, LP Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Slack Technologies Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Fastly Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Athanor Capital, LP Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Slack Technologies Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Fastly Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Athanor Capital, LP (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Slack Technologies Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Burlington Stores Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Fastly Inc, Facebook Inc, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Athanor Capital, LP. As of 2021Q1, Athanor Capital, LP owns 610 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Athanor Capital, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/athanor+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Athanor Capital, LP
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 409,879 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.07%
  2. Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.WS) - 3,543,637 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio.
  3. Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 1,999,823 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.04%
  4. MP Materials Corp (MP.WS) - 2,152,092 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio.
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,054 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.02%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Athanor Capital, LP initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 914,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Athanor Capital, LP initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 102,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Athanor Capital, LP initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.99 and $317.2, with an estimated average price of $271.59. The stock is now traded at around $333.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 81,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Athanor Capital, LP initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 332,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UA)

Athanor Capital, LP initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.77 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $17.6. The stock is now traded at around $19.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 900,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: D8 Holdings Corp (DEH)

Athanor Capital, LP initiated holding in D8 Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Athanor Capital, LP added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 70.04%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 1,999,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Athanor Capital, LP added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 1915.17%. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $171.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 159,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF)

Athanor Capital, LP added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 14878.32%. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 2,186,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Athanor Capital, LP added to a holding in US Foods Holding Corp by 455.55%. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $36.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 331,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Athanor Capital, LP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 132,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Athanor Capital, LP added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 188.51%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $209.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 45,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Athanor Capital, LP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Athanor Capital, LP sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Athanor Capital, LP sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Sold Out: GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Athanor Capital, LP sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $59.22 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $69.57.

Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF.U)

Athanor Capital, LP sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI. The sale prices were between $11.18 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $14.4.

Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Athanor Capital, LP sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of Athanor Capital, LP. Also check out:

1. Athanor Capital, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Athanor Capital, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Athanor Capital, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Athanor Capital, LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider