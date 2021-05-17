Athanor Capital, LP Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Slack Technologies Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Fastly Inc

Investment company Athanor Capital, LP Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Slack Technologies Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Burlington Stores Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Fastly Inc, Facebook Inc, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Athanor Capital, LP. As of 2021Q1, Athanor Capital, LP owns 610 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 409,879 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.07% Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.WS) - 3,543,637 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 1,999,823 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.04% MP Materials Corp (MP.WS) - 2,152,092 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,054 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.02%

Athanor Capital, LP initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 914,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Athanor Capital, LP initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 102,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Athanor Capital, LP initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.99 and $317.2, with an estimated average price of $271.59. The stock is now traded at around $333.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 81,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Athanor Capital, LP initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 332,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Athanor Capital, LP initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.77 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $17.6. The stock is now traded at around $19.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 900,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Athanor Capital, LP initiated holding in D8 Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Athanor Capital, LP added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 70.04%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 1,999,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Athanor Capital, LP added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 1915.17%. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $171.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 159,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Athanor Capital, LP added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 14878.32%. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 2,186,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Athanor Capital, LP added to a holding in US Foods Holding Corp by 455.55%. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $36.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 331,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Athanor Capital, LP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 132,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Athanor Capital, LP added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 188.51%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $209.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 45,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Athanor Capital, LP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Athanor Capital, LP sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.

Athanor Capital, LP sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Athanor Capital, LP sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $59.22 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $69.57.

Athanor Capital, LP sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI. The sale prices were between $11.18 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $14.4.

Athanor Capital, LP sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86.