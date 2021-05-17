SCW Capital Management, LP Buys Tronox Holdings PLC, Castlight Health Inc, Sells R1 RCM Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, Hanger Inc

New Purchases: TROX, CSLT,

Investment company SCW Capital Management, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Tronox Holdings PLC, Castlight Health Inc, sells R1 RCM Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, Hanger Inc, Whole Earth Brands Inc, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SCW Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, SCW Capital Management, LP owns 9 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCW Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scw+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Akumin Inc (AKU) - 11,435,008 shares, 26.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Verso Corp (VRS) - 2,234,058 shares, 20.40% of the total portfolio. Hanger Inc (HNGR) - 969,600 shares, 13.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.51% R1 RCM Inc (RCM) - 731,434 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.06% Whole Earth Brands Inc (FREE) - 1,193,378 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.23%

SCW Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Tronox Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.36 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $17.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 188,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SCW Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Castlight Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.3 and $2.2, with an estimated average price of $1.74. The stock is now traded at around $1.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,322,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SCW Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $3.32 and $9.47, with an estimated average price of $6.44.