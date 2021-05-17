SCW Capital Management, LP Buys Tronox Holdings PLC, Castlight Health Inc, Sells R1 RCM Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, Hanger Inc

For the details of SCW Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scw+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SCW Capital Management, LP
- Akumin Inc (AKU) - 11,435,008 shares, 26.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- Verso Corp (VRS) - 2,234,058 shares, 20.40% of the total portfolio.
- Hanger Inc (HNGR) - 969,600 shares, 13.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.51%
- R1 RCM Inc (RCM) - 731,434 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.06%
- Whole Earth Brands Inc (FREE) - 1,193,378 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.23%
SCW Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Tronox Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.36 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $17.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 188,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Castlight Health Inc (CSLT)
SCW Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Castlight Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.3 and $2.2, with an estimated average price of $1.74. The stock is now traded at around $1.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,322,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW)
SCW Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $3.32 and $9.47, with an estimated average price of $6.44.
