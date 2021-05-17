Jeneq Management, LP Buys Booking Holdings Inc, Global Payments Inc, Snap Inc, Sells Smartsheet Inc, Coupa Software Inc, ServiceNow Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Jeneq Management, LP Buys Booking Holdings Inc, Global Payments Inc, Snap Inc, Sells Smartsheet Inc, Coupa Software Inc, ServiceNow Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Jeneq Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Booking Holdings Inc, Global Payments Inc, Snap Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, sells Smartsheet Inc, Coupa Software Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jeneq Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Jeneq Management, LP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $427 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jeneq Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jeneq+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jeneq Management, LP
  1. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 35,300 shares, 19.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 161.48%
  2. Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 346,753 shares, 16.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 176.40%
  3. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) - 902,774 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.81%
  4. Snap Inc (SNAP) - 777,810 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 25,800 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Jeneq Management, LP initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $52.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.52%. The holding were 777,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Jeneq Management, LP initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1323.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.89%. The holding were 25,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Jeneq Management, LP initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.28%. The holding were 1,726,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (HVT)

Jeneq Management, LP initiated holding in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.94 and $39.41, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $44.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 191,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Jeneq Management, LP initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)

Jeneq Management, LP initiated holding in 8x8 Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $38.13, with an estimated average price of $34.61. The stock is now traded at around $24.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 73,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Jeneq Management, LP added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 161.48%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2282.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.88%. The holding were 35,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Jeneq Management, LP added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 176.40%. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $198.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.44%. The holding were 346,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)

Jeneq Management, LP added to a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc by 64.81%. The purchase prices were between $48.32 and $63.41, with an estimated average price of $56.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 902,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Jeneq Management, LP sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.2.

Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Jeneq Management, LP sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Jeneq Management, LP sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Jeneq Management, LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Jeneq Management, LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jeneq Management, LP. Also check out:

1. Jeneq Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Jeneq Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jeneq Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jeneq Management, LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider