Jeneq Management, LP Buys Booking Holdings Inc, Global Payments Inc, Snap Inc, Sells Smartsheet Inc, Coupa Software Inc, ServiceNow Inc

Investment company Jeneq Management, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Booking Holdings Inc, Global Payments Inc, Snap Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, sells Smartsheet Inc, Coupa Software Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jeneq Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Jeneq Management, LP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $427 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 35,300 shares, 19.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 161.48% Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 346,753 shares, 16.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 176.40% SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) - 902,774 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.81% Snap Inc (SNAP) - 777,810 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. New Position MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 25,800 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. New Position

Jeneq Management, LP initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $52.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.52%. The holding were 777,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jeneq Management, LP initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1323.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.89%. The holding were 25,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jeneq Management, LP initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.28%. The holding were 1,726,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jeneq Management, LP initiated holding in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.94 and $39.41, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $44.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 191,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jeneq Management, LP initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jeneq Management, LP initiated holding in 8x8 Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $38.13, with an estimated average price of $34.61. The stock is now traded at around $24.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 73,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jeneq Management, LP added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 161.48%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2282.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.88%. The holding were 35,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jeneq Management, LP added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 176.40%. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $198.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.44%. The holding were 346,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jeneq Management, LP added to a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc by 64.81%. The purchase prices were between $48.32 and $63.41, with an estimated average price of $56.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 902,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jeneq Management, LP sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.2.

Jeneq Management, LP sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.

Jeneq Management, LP sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.

Jeneq Management, LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Jeneq Management, LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.