Acima Private Wealth, Llc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust, Microsoft Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Acima Private Wealth, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF, sells Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust, Microsoft Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acima Private Wealth, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Acima Private Wealth, Llc owns 228 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ACIMA PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/acima+private+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ACIMA PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 36,637 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU) - 185,845 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.87%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 259,203 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.42%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 77,427 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.52%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,431 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Acima Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $160.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Acima Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)

Acima Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Acima Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Acima Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8. The stock is now traded at around $75.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Acima Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $100.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Acima Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 145.18%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 80,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Acima Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51. The stock is now traded at around $102.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 40,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Acima Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.99%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 27,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Acima Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 696.08%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 6,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)

Acima Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $37.6 and $46.4, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $39.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 88,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

Acima Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $50.79 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.03. The stock is now traded at around $58.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 64,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Acima Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Acima Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Acima Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $88.8 and $105.73, with an estimated average price of $97.34.

Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Acima Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Acima Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Sold Out: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Acima Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of ACIMA PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC. Also check out:

1. ACIMA PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ACIMA PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ACIMA PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ACIMA PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC keeps buying
