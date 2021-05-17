Acima Private Wealth, Llc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust, Microsoft Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

- New Purchases: IWD, BAC, FIVG, WFC, FTCS, SKYY, SCHX, SCHF, SCHE, SCHA, FXD, FNDX, FNDF, FNDE, FDN, PRFZ, SCHC, FNDC, SUI,
- Added Positions: JPST, IWP, EZU, RSP, MUB, SPSB, ASHR, IEUR, IEFA, EWZ, IEMG, FM, MCHI, GSLC, HYEM, RSX, EMLC, AAXJ, EWU, EUFN, INDA, EWW, IJH, DJP, IVV, EIDO, APA, USMV, JNJ, NEE, BRK.B, EWA, AGG, ABBV, D, HD,
- Reduced Positions: FXE, MSFT, IWF, VTWO, XLK, MELI, KWEB, ORCL, AAPL, LLY, DIS, NKE, SUB, AMZN, EFA, V, XLE, CE, VTRS, CVS, MRK, VTEB, AXP, EWY, UNH, BMY, T, DHR, COST, CSCO, APD, ALXN, ANTM, SBUX,
- Sold Out: AMT, CMCSA, ITA, DEO, ETN, EL, GILD, STZ, ECL,
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 36,637 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
- BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU) - 185,845 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.87%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 259,203 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.42%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 77,427 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.52%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,431 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
Acima Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $160.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Acima Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)
Acima Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Acima Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Acima Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8. The stock is now traded at around $75.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Acima Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $100.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 223 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Acima Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 145.18%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 80,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Acima Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51. The stock is now traded at around $102.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 40,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Acima Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.99%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 27,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Acima Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 696.08%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 6,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)
Acima Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $37.6 and $46.4, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $39.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 88,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)
Acima Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $50.79 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.03. The stock is now traded at around $58.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 64,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Acima Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Acima Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)
Acima Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $88.8 and $105.73, with an estimated average price of $97.34.Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Acima Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Acima Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.Sold Out: Diageo PLC (DEO)
Acima Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65.
