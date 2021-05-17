Horiko Capital Management LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Match Group Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Dell Technologies Inc

New Purchases: WDAY, TQQQ,

WDAY, TQQQ, Added Positions: FB, AMZN, MTCH, GOOGL, MSFT, BABA, DHI,

FB, AMZN, MTCH, GOOGL, MSFT, BABA, DHI, Reduced Positions: AAPL, BAC, GLD, C, BHF, MU, MCK,

AAPL, BAC, GLD, C, BHF, MU, MCK, Sold Out: DELL, SUB,

Investment company Horiko Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Match Group Inc, Alphabet Inc, Workday Inc, sells Bank of America Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Dell Technologies Inc, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horiko Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Horiko Capital Management LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 120,589 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.71% Facebook Inc (FB) - 95,697 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.78% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,837 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.07% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,717 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.46% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,655 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.61%

Horiko Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $228.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horiko Capital Management LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $95.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 14,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horiko Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 29.78%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 95,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horiko Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.07%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 7,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horiko Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 88.93%. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $142.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 64,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horiko Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.46%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2278.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 9,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horiko Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81.

Horiko Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75.