Horiko Capital Management LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Match Group Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Dell Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: WDAY, TQQQ,
- Added Positions: FB, AMZN, MTCH, GOOGL, MSFT, BABA, DHI,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, BAC, GLD, C, BHF, MU, MCK,
- Sold Out: DELL, SUB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Horiko Capital Management LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 120,589 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.71%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 95,697 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.78%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,837 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.07%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,717 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.46%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,655 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.61%
Horiko Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $228.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)
Horiko Capital Management LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $95.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 14,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Horiko Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 29.78%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 95,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Horiko Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.07%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 7,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Horiko Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 88.93%. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $142.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 64,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Horiko Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.46%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2278.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 9,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Horiko Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81.Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Horiko Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75.
