Horiko Capital Management LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Match Group Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Dell Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Horiko Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Match Group Inc, Alphabet Inc, Workday Inc, sells Bank of America Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Dell Technologies Inc, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horiko Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Horiko Capital Management LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Horiko Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/horiko+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Horiko Capital Management LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 120,589 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.71%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 95,697 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.78%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,837 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.07%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,717 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.46%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,655 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.61%
New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Horiko Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $228.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

Horiko Capital Management LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $95.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 14,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Horiko Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 29.78%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 95,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Horiko Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.07%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 7,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Horiko Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 88.93%. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $142.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 64,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Horiko Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.46%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2278.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 9,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Horiko Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81.

Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Horiko Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75.



