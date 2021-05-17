Johns Hopkins University Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

New Purchases: XLF, XLV, XLC, XLB, XLE,

Investment company Johns Hopkins University Current Portfolio ) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Materials Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Johns Hopkins University. As of 2021Q1, Johns Hopkins University owns 5 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Johns Hopkins University's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/johns+hopkins+university/current-portfolio/portfolio

Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 1,525,644 shares, 40.14% of the total portfolio. New Position Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 278,306 shares, 25.10% of the total portfolio. New Position Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 263,325 shares, 14.92% of the total portfolio. New Position Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 167,552 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. New Position The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 254,395 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. New Position

Johns Hopkins University initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 40.14%. The holding were 1,525,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johns Hopkins University initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $123.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.1%. The holding were 278,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johns Hopkins University initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.92%. The holding were 263,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johns Hopkins University initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.2%. The holding were 167,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johns Hopkins University initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.64%. The holding were 254,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.