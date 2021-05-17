Johns Hopkins University Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

For the details of Johns Hopkins University's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/johns+hopkins+university/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Johns Hopkins University
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 1,525,644 shares, 40.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 278,306 shares, 25.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 263,325 shares, 14.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 167,552 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
- The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 254,395 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
Johns Hopkins University initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 40.14%. The holding were 1,525,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Johns Hopkins University initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $123.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.1%. The holding were 278,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Johns Hopkins University initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.92%. The holding were 263,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Johns Hopkins University initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.2%. The holding were 167,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Johns Hopkins University initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.64%. The holding were 254,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Johns Hopkins University. Also check out:
