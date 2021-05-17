Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sea, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Unilever PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sea, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Unilever PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sea, Upwork Inc, Expedia Group Inc, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Unilever PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co, CVS Health Corp, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC owns 192 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paradigm+financial+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC
  1. Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 98,212 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
  2. Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 336,632 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio.
  3. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 282,501 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,035 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,713 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.20%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $73.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 35,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $216.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 9,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $171.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Upwork Inc (UPWK)

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Upwork Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $57.04, with an estimated average price of $46.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 33,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 52,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 31,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 142.27%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 68,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 119.35%. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $192.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 13,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 120.39%. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 52,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 156.80%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $286.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 8,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 73.09%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $271.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 11,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.14%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.

Sold Out: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $49.02 and $54.28, with an estimated average price of $52.26.

Sold Out: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $227.22 and $293.76, with an estimated average price of $259.46.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider