Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sea, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Unilever PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co

New Purchases: IUSV, SE, EXPE, UPWK, SJNK, SYF, AMAT, CVX, FUTU, ODFL, CFG, MPC, COP, FALN, FDX, BIL, DOCU, SPEM, SPG, PHM, ORCL, C, TJX, ACHV,

IUSV, SE, EXPE, UPWK, SJNK, SYF, AMAT, CVX, FUTU, ODFL, CFG, MPC, COP, FALN, FDX, BIL, DOCU, SPEM, SPG, PHM, ORCL, C, TJX, ACHV, Added Positions: IUSB, NXPI, ALLY, IJH, SHW, AMZN, TRU, SCHX, TMUS, SCHD, ADBE, NVDA, MSFT, VIG, EW, QUAL, V, PEP, FB, BSV, DIS, IGSB, IVV, MA, WMT, PYPL, EQIX, LHX, CTAS, AON, BX, DHR, SPGI, MET, ASML, ROP, AWK, XLV, NKE, ZTS, GOOGL, NEE, IPAC, QQQ, NOC, SBUX, JPM, SNPS, UNH, HD, MCD, CRL, AAXJ, HCA, VEEV, VRSK, CME, TECH, CMCSA, MBB, FSKR, NOW, GOOG, DXCM, JNJ, OKTA, JNK, TSLA, WRLD, VOO, PINS,

IUSB, NXPI, ALLY, IJH, SHW, AMZN, TRU, SCHX, TMUS, SCHD, ADBE, NVDA, MSFT, VIG, EW, QUAL, V, PEP, FB, BSV, DIS, IGSB, IVV, MA, WMT, PYPL, EQIX, LHX, CTAS, AON, BX, DHR, SPGI, MET, ASML, ROP, AWK, XLV, NKE, ZTS, GOOGL, NEE, IPAC, QQQ, NOC, SBUX, JPM, SNPS, UNH, HD, MCD, CRL, AAXJ, HCA, VEEV, VRSK, CME, TECH, CMCSA, MBB, FSKR, NOW, GOOG, DXCM, JNJ, OKTA, JNK, TSLA, WRLD, VOO, PINS, Reduced Positions: BND, ARKK, HYG, VZ, PLD, PGX, HYEM, LQD, SON, D, BKLN, ES, T, DUK, BMY, PG, LMT, PFE, CCI, AEP, ARCC, ACN, HTA, BRK.B, SCHG, COST, PNW, PAYX, MAA, NNN, VB, ETR, GIS, EEMA, XLK, AJG, SNAP, AGR, PM, CINF, INTC, KMB, HIG, TMO, EMR, FSK, SPLG, BCE, MRK, NFLX, XT, IWF, MGK, SCHZ, GOVT, CLNC, BABA, WPC, CRM, QCOM, KO, CSCO, BNDX, TYL, SPDW, AMGN,

BND, ARKK, HYG, VZ, PLD, PGX, HYEM, LQD, SON, D, BKLN, ES, T, DUK, BMY, PG, LMT, PFE, CCI, AEP, ARCC, ACN, HTA, BRK.B, SCHG, COST, PNW, PAYX, MAA, NNN, VB, ETR, GIS, EEMA, XLK, AJG, SNAP, AGR, PM, CINF, INTC, KMB, HIG, TMO, EMR, FSK, SPLG, BCE, MRK, NFLX, XT, IWF, MGK, SCHZ, GOVT, CLNC, BABA, WPC, CRM, QCOM, KO, CSCO, BNDX, TYL, SPDW, AMGN, Sold Out: UL, CL, CVS, BIP, ESS, MTUM, CLX, XEL, IEF, SHYG, SSO, CDLX, TDOC, RADI,

Investment company Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sea, Upwork Inc, Expedia Group Inc, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Unilever PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co, CVS Health Corp, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC owns 192 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paradigm+financial+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 98,212 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 336,632 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 282,501 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,035 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,713 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.20%

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $73.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 35,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $216.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 9,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $171.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Upwork Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $57.04, with an estimated average price of $46.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 33,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 52,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 31,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 142.27%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 68,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 119.35%. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $192.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 13,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 120.39%. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 52,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 156.80%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $286.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 8,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 73.09%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $271.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 11,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.14%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $49.02 and $54.28, with an estimated average price of $52.26.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $227.22 and $293.76, with an estimated average price of $259.46.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.