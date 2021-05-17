Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sea, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Unilever PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co

- New Purchases: IUSV, SE, EXPE, UPWK, SJNK, SYF, AMAT, CVX, FUTU, ODFL, CFG, MPC, COP, FALN, FDX, BIL, DOCU, SPEM, SPG, PHM, ORCL, C, TJX, ACHV,
- Added Positions: IUSB, NXPI, ALLY, IJH, SHW, AMZN, TRU, SCHX, TMUS, SCHD, ADBE, NVDA, MSFT, VIG, EW, QUAL, V, PEP, FB, BSV, DIS, IGSB, IVV, MA, WMT, PYPL, EQIX, LHX, CTAS, AON, BX, DHR, SPGI, MET, ASML, ROP, AWK, XLV, NKE, ZTS, GOOGL, NEE, IPAC, QQQ, NOC, SBUX, JPM, SNPS, UNH, HD, MCD, CRL, AAXJ, HCA, VEEV, VRSK, CME, TECH, CMCSA, MBB, FSKR, NOW, GOOG, DXCM, JNJ, OKTA, JNK, TSLA, WRLD, VOO, PINS,
- Reduced Positions: BND, ARKK, HYG, VZ, PLD, PGX, HYEM, LQD, SON, D, BKLN, ES, T, DUK, BMY, PG, LMT, PFE, CCI, AEP, ARCC, ACN, HTA, BRK.B, SCHG, COST, PNW, PAYX, MAA, NNN, VB, ETR, GIS, EEMA, XLK, AJG, SNAP, AGR, PM, CINF, INTC, KMB, HIG, TMO, EMR, FSK, SPLG, BCE, MRK, NFLX, XT, IWF, MGK, SCHZ, GOVT, CLNC, BABA, WPC, CRM, QCOM, KO, CSCO, BNDX, TYL, SPDW, AMGN,
- Sold Out: UL, CL, CVS, BIP, ESS, MTUM, CLX, XEL, IEF, SHYG, SSO, CDLX, TDOC, RADI,
For the details of Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paradigm+financial+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC
- Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 98,212 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
- Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 336,632 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio.
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 282,501 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,035 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,713 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.20%
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $73.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 35,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $216.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 9,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $171.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Upwork Inc (UPWK)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Upwork Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $57.04, with an estimated average price of $46.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 33,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 52,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 31,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 142.27%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 68,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 119.35%. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $192.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 13,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 120.39%. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 52,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 156.80%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $286.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 8,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 73.09%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $271.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 11,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.14%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.Sold Out: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $49.02 and $54.28, with an estimated average price of $52.26.Sold Out: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $227.22 and $293.76, with an estimated average price of $259.46.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.
Here is the complete portfolio of Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment