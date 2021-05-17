Act Two Investors LLC Buys General Motors Co, Pfizer Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, China Mobile, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)

New Purchases: PFE, VGLT, XLP, NOC, XLV,

Investment company Act Two Investors LLC Current Portfolio ) buys General Motors Co, Pfizer Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Northrop Grumman Corp, sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, China Mobile, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Act Two Investors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Act Two Investors LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $454 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 186,098 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 199,253 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,960 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24% Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 127,310 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) - 365,991 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61%

Act Two Investors LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 143,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Act Two Investors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05. The stock is now traded at around $83.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 58,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Act Two Investors LLC initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $70.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 57,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Act Two Investors LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $371.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Act Two Investors LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $123.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Act Two Investors LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 117.40%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 257,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Act Two Investors LLC added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96. The stock is now traded at around $56.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 126,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Act Two Investors LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.

Act Two Investors LLC sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Act Two Investors LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72.

Act Two Investors LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.

Act Two Investors LLC sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79.

Act Two Investors LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.