Act Two Investors LLC Buys General Motors Co, Pfizer Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, China Mobile, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)

- New Purchases: PFE, VGLT, XLP, NOC, XLV,
- Added Positions: GM, FB, SCHO, TMUS, PRU, MRK, AFL, GOOG, AMZN, NXPI, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: XLRE, XLC, AAPL, SCHR,
- Sold Out: XLI, CHL, CMCSA, ORCL, KLAC, CVS, NFLX,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 186,098 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
- NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 199,253 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,960 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
- Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 127,310 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
- Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) - 365,991 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61%
Act Two Investors LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 143,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)
Act Two Investors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05. The stock is now traded at around $83.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 58,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Act Two Investors LLC initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $70.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 57,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Act Two Investors LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $371.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Act Two Investors LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $123.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Act Two Investors LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 117.40%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 257,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Act Two Investors LLC added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96. The stock is now traded at around $56.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 126,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Act Two Investors LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)
Act Two Investors LLC sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Act Two Investors LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Act Two Investors LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Act Two Investors LLC sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Act Two Investors LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.
