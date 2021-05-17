Logo
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Mastercard Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells CoStar Group Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, ServiceNow Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Center Lake Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Mastercard Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, sells CoStar Group Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, ServiceNow Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Sea during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Center Lake Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Center Lake Capital Management, LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $525 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Center Lake Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/center+lake+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Center Lake Capital Management, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 27,500 shares, 16.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.12%
  2. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 150,000 shares, 13.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.38%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 32,500 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 225,000 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.09%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 135,000 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Center Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2278.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.78%. The holding were 32,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Center Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.16%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Center Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Center Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $187.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Center Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $299.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 27,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Center Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $209.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 37,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Center Lake Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 82.12%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.31%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Center Lake Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 42.38%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $486.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Elastic NV (ESTC)

Center Lake Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Elastic NV by 195.86%. The purchase prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45. The stock is now traded at around $109.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Center Lake Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 189.02%. The purchase prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99. The stock is now traded at around $214.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Center Lake Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 52.85%. The purchase prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38. The stock is now traded at around $261.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 41,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Center Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55.

Sold Out: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Center Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

Center Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.

Sold Out: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)

Center Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $64.2 and $97.85, with an estimated average price of $77.92.

Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Center Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $113.49 and $192, with an estimated average price of $150.44.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Center Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Center Lake Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Center Lake Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Center Lake Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Center Lake Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Center Lake Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
