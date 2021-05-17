Center Lake Capital Management, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Mastercard Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells CoStar Group Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, ServiceNow Inc

- New Purchases: GOOGL, MA, FB, DOCU, TWLO, SNOW, LYFT,
- Added Positions: AMZN, ADBE, ESTC, TEAM, MDB, NET,
- Reduced Positions: NOW, COUP, MSFT,
- Sold Out: CSGP, LBRDK, SE, FOUR, BILL, ROKU, CVNA, FIVN, RNG, AVLR, DDOG,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 27,500 shares, 16.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.12%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 150,000 shares, 13.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.38%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 32,500 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 225,000 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.09%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 135,000 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2278.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.78%. The holding were 32,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.16%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $187.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $299.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 27,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $209.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 37,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 82.12%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.31%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 42.38%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $486.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Elastic NV (ESTC)
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Elastic NV by 195.86%. The purchase prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45. The stock is now traded at around $109.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 189.02%. The purchase prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99. The stock is now traded at around $214.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 52.85%. The purchase prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38. The stock is now traded at around $261.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 41,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55.Sold Out: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.Sold Out: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $64.2 and $97.85, with an estimated average price of $77.92.Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $113.49 and $192, with an estimated average price of $150.44.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.
