Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc Buys Snowflake Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, 10x Genomics Inc

New Purchases: SNOW, PLTR, DASH, RLAY, PDD, RBLX, AFRM, TDOC, CRWD, DDOG, BIGC, SUMO, PTON, ASND, PMVP, SPT, RPTX, TENB, BLI, AJX, PHYS, VOX, VIS, USB, EBAY, TSCO, PPLT, SJNK, EXAS, ABB, PSLV,

SNOW, PLTR, DASH, RLAY, PDD, RBLX, AFRM, TDOC, CRWD, DDOG, BIGC, SUMO, PTON, ASND, PMVP, SPT, RPTX, TENB, BLI, AJX, PHYS, VOX, VIS, USB, EBAY, TSCO, PPLT, SJNK, EXAS, ABB, PSLV, Added Positions: EFAV, IJH, VBR, QCOM, BLK, XLF, IDV, CAT, SCHW, HD, MSFT, WM, DVY, VCLT, VZ, RTX, VGIT, SYK, SBUX, LUV, SLB, AWK, FB, SIVR, PEP, DVYE, EEMV, FDL, FGD, GLDM, IEFA, SDY, QQQ, INTC, BRK.B, BMY, CVS, CVX, DD, XOM, ADP, GPC, GS, IBM, ITW, SJM, JNJ, VXUS, MAR, MCD, MET, VHT, PG, VGT, MMM, XLP, XLE, XLY, VGLT, IEUR, BABA, WMT, WPC, TXN, SMG, CRM, NGG, KMB, GE, BA, T, PLD,

EFAV, IJH, VBR, QCOM, BLK, XLF, IDV, CAT, SCHW, HD, MSFT, WM, DVY, VCLT, VZ, RTX, VGIT, SYK, SBUX, LUV, SLB, AWK, FB, SIVR, PEP, DVYE, EEMV, FDL, FGD, GLDM, IEFA, SDY, QQQ, INTC, BRK.B, BMY, CVS, CVX, DD, XOM, ADP, GPC, GS, IBM, ITW, SJM, JNJ, VXUS, MAR, MCD, MET, VHT, PG, VGT, MMM, XLP, XLE, XLY, VGLT, IEUR, BABA, WMT, WPC, TXN, SMG, CRM, NGG, KMB, GE, BA, T, PLD, Reduced Positions: TXG, TWLO, UBER, DADA, TSLA, SCHD, SCHB, COST, XLK, SPYD, AMZN, PYPL, LIN, GLD, EQIX, GOOGL, GOOG, INTU, RSG, AWR, V, TMO, PH, NKE, SWK, CARR, SYY, TGT, UNP, UPS, ANTM, WFC, MELI, SPLV, WDAY, ADBE, AVLR, ROST, CSCO, COF, HON, TFC, AMGN, IRM, JPM, LH, LOW, AMT, NFLX, NTRS, PAYX, ABC, VOO, SHW, ABT, KO, COP, DRI, GILD, IEX, IP, ZTS, MXIM, NDSN, PFE,

TXG, TWLO, UBER, DADA, TSLA, SCHD, SCHB, COST, XLK, SPYD, AMZN, PYPL, LIN, GLD, EQIX, GOOGL, GOOG, INTU, RSG, AWR, V, TMO, PH, NKE, SWK, CARR, SYY, TGT, UNP, UPS, ANTM, WFC, MELI, SPLV, WDAY, ADBE, AVLR, ROST, CSCO, COF, HON, TFC, AMGN, IRM, JPM, LH, LOW, AMT, NFLX, NTRS, PAYX, ABC, VOO, SHW, ABT, KO, COP, DRI, GILD, IEX, IP, ZTS, MXIM, NDSN, PFE, Sold Out: ZM, WORK, DOYU, IDYA, REAL, MCRB, NVS, BNR, RBBN,

Investment company Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Snowflake Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, DoorDash Inc, Relay Therapeutics Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, Twilio Inc, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc owns 227 stocks with a total value of $665 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MISSION CREEK CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mission+creek+capital+partners%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 900,784 shares, 31.04% of the total portfolio. New Position Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 3,402,192 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. New Position DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 304,973 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 100,853 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 195,720 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $209.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.04%. The holding were 900,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.91%. The holding were 3,402,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $141.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.01%. The holding were 304,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc initiated holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $61.53, with an estimated average price of $43.44. The stock is now traded at around $29.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 296,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $118.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 70,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 125,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.36%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc sold out a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.21 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $13.63.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc sold out a holding in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $13.48 and $23.77, with an estimated average price of $19.3.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc sold out a holding in The RealReal Inc. The sale prices were between $20.5 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.64.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc sold out a holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $17.66 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.07.