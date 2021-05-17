Logo
Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc Buys The Home Depot Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc owns 78 stocks with a total value of $51 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MAGNOLIA CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/magnolia+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MAGNOLIA CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 7,880 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 6,037 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 753 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.17%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 7,215 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.56%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 8,061 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.74%
New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 3,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $192.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 2,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $309.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 2,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $441.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $157.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 3,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74. The stock is now traded at around $184.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 3,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 104.56%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 7,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 224.72%. The purchase prices were between $166.61 and $189.6, with an estimated average price of $178.49. The stock is now traded at around $201.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 7,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 171.13%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $227.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 6,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 183.73%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $148.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 9,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 187.78%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $301.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 4,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 177.34%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $216.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 6,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62.



Here is the complete portfolio of MAGNOLIA CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. MAGNOLIA CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MAGNOLIA CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MAGNOLIA CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MAGNOLIA CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
