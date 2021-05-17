Symetra Investment Management Co Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

New Purchases: VTI,

Investment company Symetra Investment Management Co Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symetra Investment Management Co. As of 2021Q1, Symetra Investment Management Co owns 2 stocks with a total value of $3 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 11,509 shares, 82.06% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 4,000 shares, 17.94% of the total portfolio.

Symetra Investment Management Co initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 82.06%. The holding were 11,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.