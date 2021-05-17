Symetra Investment Management Co Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Investment company Symetra Investment Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symetra Investment Management Co. As of 2021Q1, Symetra Investment Management Co owns 2 stocks with a total value of $3 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Symetra Investment Management Co. Also check out:
1. Symetra Investment Management Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Symetra Investment Management Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Symetra Investment Management Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Symetra Investment Management Co keeps buying
- New Purchases: VTI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Symetra Investment Management Co
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 11,509 shares, 82.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 4,000 shares, 17.94% of the total portfolio.
Symetra Investment Management Co initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 82.06%. The holding were 11,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.
