Annandale Capital, LLC Buys Arch Capital Group, Antero Resources Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, International Business Machines Corp, The Walt Disney Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Annandale Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Arch Capital Group, Antero Resources Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, International Business Machines Corp, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Annandale Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Annandale Capital, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Annandale Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/annandale+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Annandale Capital, LLC
  1. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 154,799 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.36%
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 124,307 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,936 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.56%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 16,406 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio.
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 52,885 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.35%
New Purchase: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)

Annandale Capital, LLC initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.41 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 40,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Markel Corp (MKL)

Annandale Capital, LLC initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $943.6 and $1156.17, with an estimated average price of $1079.1. The stock is now traded at around $1233.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alleghany Corp (Y)

Annandale Capital, LLC initiated holding in Alleghany Corp. The purchase prices were between $564.76 and $652.51, with an estimated average price of $618.59. The stock is now traded at around $720.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Annandale Capital, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $60.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 14,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Annandale Capital, LLC initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $107.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 7,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WR Berkley Corp (WRB)

Annandale Capital, LLC initiated holding in WR Berkley Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $69.37. The stock is now traded at around $80.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 9,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Annandale Capital, LLC added to a holding in Antero Resources Corp by 96.69%. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.48. The stock is now traded at around $11.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 255,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Annandale Capital, LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 36.38%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 259,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Annandale Capital, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 26.18%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Annandale Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 27.86%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 93,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Annandale Capital, LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 41.95%. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 131,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Annandale Capital, LLC added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 244.79%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 123,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Annandale Capital, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Annandale Capital, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Annandale Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Annandale Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Annandale Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Annandale Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Annandale Capital, LLC keeps buying
insider

insider