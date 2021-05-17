Annandale Capital, LLC Buys Arch Capital Group, Antero Resources Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, International Business Machines Corp, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: ACGL, Y, MKL, MPC, PGR, WRB, JPM, MTB, INGR, SBAC, SPGI, CBOE, INTC, IWM, KHC, KRP,

Investment company Annandale Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Arch Capital Group, Antero Resources Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, International Business Machines Corp, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Annandale Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Annandale Capital, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 154,799 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.36% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 124,307 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,936 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.56% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 16,406 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 52,885 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.35%

Annandale Capital, LLC initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.41 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 40,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annandale Capital, LLC initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $943.6 and $1156.17, with an estimated average price of $1079.1. The stock is now traded at around $1233.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annandale Capital, LLC initiated holding in Alleghany Corp. The purchase prices were between $564.76 and $652.51, with an estimated average price of $618.59. The stock is now traded at around $720.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annandale Capital, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $60.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 14,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annandale Capital, LLC initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $107.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 7,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annandale Capital, LLC initiated holding in WR Berkley Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $69.37. The stock is now traded at around $80.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 9,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annandale Capital, LLC added to a holding in Antero Resources Corp by 96.69%. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.48. The stock is now traded at around $11.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 255,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annandale Capital, LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 36.38%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 259,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annandale Capital, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 26.18%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annandale Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 27.86%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 93,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annandale Capital, LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 41.95%. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 131,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annandale Capital, LLC added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 244.79%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 123,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annandale Capital, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

Annandale Capital, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.