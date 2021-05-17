Save the date: HUTCHMED to Host Company Update on R&D, Commercial and ASCO Data For Analysts and Investors

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HUTCHMED) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) today announces that it will host a virtual investor update event on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Members of the senior management team will provide updates on product launches in China, preparations for US commercialization, R&D, as well as a review of new data presented at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.



Analysts and investors are invited to join a conference call and audio webcast presentation. The event will take place at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 1:00 p.m. British Summer Time (BST) / 8:00 p.m. Hong Kong Time (HKT) on Wednesday, May 26. A first Q&A session will immediately follow the prepared remarks. For Asian investors, a recording of the webcast will be available for viewing the following morning and a second Q&A session will start at 12:00 noon HKT on Thursday, May 27.

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.hutch-med.com/event. Investors interested in listening to the live webcast should log on before the start time to download any software required. A replay of the event will be available shortly thereafter for approximately 90 days.

