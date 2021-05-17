Save the date: HUTCHMED to Host Company Update on R&D, Commercial and ASCO Data For Analysts and Investors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Save the date: HUTCHMED to Host Company Update on R&D, Commercial and ASCO Data For Analysts and Investors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

HUTCHMED will hold a webcast on Wednesday, May 26 at 8 a.m. EDT to provide updates on recent progress and upcoming milestones

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HUTCHMED) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) today announces that it will host a virtual investor update event on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Members of the senior management team will provide updates on product launches in China, preparations for US commercialization, R&D, as well as a review of new data presented at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.

Analysts and investors are invited to join a conference call and audio webcast presentation. The event will take place at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 1:00 p.m. British Summer Time (BST) / 8:00 p.m. Hong Kong Time (HKT) on Wednesday, May 26. A first Q&A session will immediately follow the prepared remarks. For Asian investors, a recording of the webcast will be available for viewing the following morning and a second Q&A session will start at 12:00 noon HKT on Thursday, May 27.

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.hutch-med.com/event. Investors interested in listening to the live webcast should log on before the start time to download any software required. A replay of the event will be available shortly thereafter for approximately 90 days.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) (formerly Hutchison China MediTech) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. A dedicated organization of over 1,200 personnel has advanced ten cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery into clinical studies around the world, with its first two oncology drugs now approved and launched. For more information, please visit: www.hutch-med.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. For further discussion of these and other risks, see HUTCHMEDs filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on AIM. HUTCHMED undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACTS

Investor Enquiries
Mark Lee, Senior Vice President+852 2121 8200
Annie Cheng, Vice President+1 (973) 567 3786
Media Enquiries
Americas Brad Miles,
Solebury Trout		+1 (917) 570 7340 (Mobile)
[email protected]
Europe Ben Atwell / Alex Shaw,
FTI Consulting		+44 20 3727 1030 / +44 7771 913 902 (Mobile) / +44 7779 545 055 (Mobile)
[email protected]
Asia Joseph Chi Lo / Zhou Yi,
Brunswick		+852 9850 5033 (Mobile) / +852 9783 6894 (Mobile)
[email protected]
Nominated Advisor
Freddy Crossley / Atholl Tweedie,
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited		+44 (20) 7886 2500
ti?nf=ODIzNzQxOCM0MTg2ODAzIzIwOTY3MTU=
b22904f4-a1ea-4ca5-aa18-5e69971d3df1
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment