Kalo Gold Engages Generation IACP Inc. To Provide Market Making Services.

VANCOUVER, BC, / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / KALO GOLD HOLDINGS CORP. (TSX.V:KALO) ("Kalo," "Kalo Gold," or the "Company"), a discovery-driven company with high-grade gold opportunities in Fiji, is pleased to announce that, subject to the receipt of approval by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), it has retained Generation IACP Inc. ("Generation") to provide market-making services with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the agreement between Generation and the Company (the "Generation Agreement"), the Company has agreed to pay Generation initially a monthly fee of $7,500. Generation will not receive any common share or options as compensation. Generation does not currently own any securities of Kalo Gold; however, Generation and its clients may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company.

Kalo Gold and Generation are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Generation is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and a member firm of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX-V. The initial term of the Generation Agreement will last 6 months, and such term will be automatically renewed for subsequent 6-month periods unless terminated earlier by 30 days prior to written notice. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Generation shall have the right to terminate the Generation Agreement at any time upon prior written notice.

About Kalo Gold

Kalo Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on the Vatu Aurum gold project on Fiji's north island, Vanua Levu. Kalo holds two mineral exploration licenses covering over 36,700 hectares of land and on trend with many of the largest gold deposits in the world in the southwest Pacific Ring of Fire.

On behalf of Kalo Gold

Fred Tejada

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information contact, please contact Kevin Ma, President and Director, at [email protected] or +1-604-363-0411.

