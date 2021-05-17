A Trio of Underestimated Stock Picks

If in search of value opportunities, investors could be interested in the following stocks since their prices are trading at a discount to the intrinsic value calculated by GuruFocus' earnings-based discounted cash flow calculator.

Furthermore, sell-side analysts on Wall Street have issued positive recommendation ratings for these stocks, indicating expectations for a stronger share price performance.

Toyota Motor Corp

The first stock that holds the criteria is Toyota Motor Corp ( TM, Financial), a Japanese automaker.

The stock was trading at $155.85 per share on Friday, which is lower than the intrinsic value of $630.80 from the discounted earnings model, for a margin of safety of 75.29%.

The share price has risen by 30.45% over the past year for a market capitalization of $217.87 billion and a 52-week range of $116.11 to $163.37.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 6 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $179.16 per share.

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest top fund holder of the company with 0.32% of shares outstanding. He is followed by Northern Trust Corp with 0.10% of shares outstanding and Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC with 0.07%.

Citigroup Inc

The second stock that matches the criteria is the U.S. bank major Citigroup Inc ( C, Financial).

The stock was trading at $76.56 per share at close on Friday, which stands lower than the intrinsic value of $112.17 from the discounted earnings model, yielding a 31.75% margin of safety.

The share price has increased by 6764% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $158.25 billion and a 52-week range of $40.49 to $76.839.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 5 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $84.78 per share.

Vanguard Group is the company's top fund holder with 8.22% of shares outstanding. The American asset management company is followed by BlackRock Inc with 7.58% and State Street Corp with 4.26%.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

The third stock to consider is Goldman Sachs Group Inc ( GS, Financial), the New York-based financial services giant serving corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals worldwide.

The stock was trading at $368.77 per share at close on Friday, which is below the intrinsic value of $805.34 from the discounted earnings model, yielding a 54.21% margin of safety.

The share price has increased by 102.75% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $125.29 billion and a 52-week range of $170.58 to $376.98.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 6 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $388.36 per share.

Vanguard Group dominates the group of top fund holders of the company, owning 7.68% of shares outstanding. BlackRock is second in the group with 6.13% of shares outstanding, followed by State Street Corp with 5.77%.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.