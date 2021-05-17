Logo
A Trio of Underestimated Stock Picks

The DCF calculator indicates these companies could be potential bargains

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

If in search of value opportunities, investors could be interested in the following stocks since their prices are trading at a discount to the intrinsic value calculated by GuruFocus' earnings-based discounted cash flow calculator.

Furthermore, sell-side analysts on Wall Street have issued positive recommendation ratings for these stocks, indicating expectations for a stronger share price performance.

Toyota Motor Corp

The first stock that holds the criteria is Toyota Motor Corp (

TM, Financial), a Japanese automaker.

The stock was trading at $155.85 per share on Friday, which is lower than the intrinsic value of $630.80 from the discounted earnings model, for a margin of safety of 75.29%.

The share price has risen by 30.45% over the past year for a market capitalization of $217.87 billion and a 52-week range of $116.11 to $163.37.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 6 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $179.16 per share.

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest top fund holder of the company with 0.32% of shares outstanding. He is followed by Northern Trust Corp with 0.10% of shares outstanding and Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC with 0.07%.

Citigroup Inc

The second stock that matches the criteria is the U.S. bank major Citigroup Inc (

C, Financial).

The stock was trading at $76.56 per share at close on Friday, which stands lower than the intrinsic value of $112.17 from the discounted earnings model, yielding a 31.75% margin of safety.

The share price has increased by 6764% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $158.25 billion and a 52-week range of $40.49 to $76.839.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 5 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $84.78 per share.

Vanguard Group is the company's top fund holder with 8.22% of shares outstanding. The American asset management company is followed by BlackRock Inc with 7.58% and State Street Corp with 4.26%.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

The third stock to consider is Goldman Sachs Group Inc (

GS, Financial), the New York-based financial services giant serving corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals worldwide.

The stock was trading at $368.77 per share at close on Friday, which is below the intrinsic value of $805.34 from the discounted earnings model, yielding a 54.21% margin of safety.

The share price has increased by 102.75% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $125.29 billion and a 52-week range of $170.58 to $376.98.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 6 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $388.36 per share.

Vanguard Group dominates the group of top fund holders of the company, owning 7.68% of shares outstanding. BlackRock is second in the group with 6.13% of shares outstanding, followed by State Street Corp with 5.77%.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Author's Avatar
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands. You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso