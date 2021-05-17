Americold Realty Trust Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $38.36 per share and the market cap of $9.7 billion, Americold Realty Trust stock appears to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Americold Realty Trust is shown in the chart below.

Because Americold Realty Trust is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which is estimated to grow 8.49% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Americold Realty Trust has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.09, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Americold Realty Trust's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Americold Realty Trust over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Americold Realty Trust has been profitable 4 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.1 billion and loss of $0.05 a share. Its operating margin is 8.37%, which ranks worse than 87% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Americold Realty Trust at 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Americold Realty Trust over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Americold Realty Trust is -24.2%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in REITs industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -23%, which ranks worse than 82% of the companies in REITs industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Americold Realty Trust's ROIC was 2.11, while its WACC came in at 2.89.

To conclude, Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 82% of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about Americold Realty Trust stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

