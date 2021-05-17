AAON Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend and Promotion of Christopher D. Eason

TULSA, Okla., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ-AAON), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the Companys next regular semi-annual cash dividend of $0.19 per share (or $0.38 annually), payable on July 1, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 3, 2021.



The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors has promoted Christopher D. Eason to the position of Chief Accounting Officer, effective May 11, 2021.

Christopher D. Eason, 39, joined AAON in 2018 as Controller and Financial Reporting Manager. Prior to joining the Company, he served as a Senior Manager at Grant Thornton, LLP, where he had 13 years of experience in the assurance division. Mr. Eason is a licensed certified public accountant and graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Accounting.

Gary D. Fields, President and CEO, stated, Please join me in congratulating Chris on his promotion to Chief Accounting Officer. This promotion is the latest example of our ongoing succession planning initiatives. Chris has been a trusted member of our accounting / financial reporting department since 2018, and I am confident he will continue to have a positive impact at AAON as he assumes this new role.

About AAON

AAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

