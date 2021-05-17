Angion Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Angion Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

UNIONDALE, N.Y., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angion Biomedica Corp (

ANGN, Financial), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Angion has accomplished a great deal so far in 2021, said Dr. Jay R. Venkatesan, Angions President and Chief Executive Officer. We have completed enrollment in two ANG-3777 Phase 2 trials and successfully executed an initial public offering and concurrent private placement raising gross proceeds of $117 million to help finance the advancement of our clinical pipeline towards regulatory approvals. We continue to execute our strategies for ANG-3777 and ANG-3070 and look forward to sharing data from both these programs in 2021.

Upcoming 2021 Key Milestones

ProgramsMilestones
ANG-3777
  • Topline Phase 2 data for ANG-3777 in acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 related pneumonia in H1 2021
  • Topline Phase 2 data for ANG-3777 in acute kidney injury associated with cardiac surgery involving cardiopulmonary bypass surgery in H2 2021
  • Topline Phase 3 data for ANG-3777 in transplant-associated acute kidney injury, also known as delayed graft function, by the end of 2021
ANG-3070
  • Phase 1 data from healthy volunteer study in H1 2021
  • Initiation of Phase 2 trial of ANG-3070 in patients with proteinuric kidney diseases in 2021

2021 Corporate Highlights

  • Completed enrollment of the ANG-3777 Phase 2 trial in cardiac surgery-associated acute kidney injury (CSA-AKI)
  • Completed enrollment of the ANG-3777 Phase 2 trial in Brazil in patients with acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 pneumonia who are at high risk of progressing to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)
  • Closed a successful initial public offering and concurrent private placement with aggregate gross proceeds of $117.0 million

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
As of March 31, 2021, Angion had cash and cash equivalents totaling $130.5 million. Angion expects current cash resources, combined with the potential milestones payable under its license agreement with Vifor for the development and commercialization of ANG-3777 in renal indications, to be sufficient to fund planned operations into 2022.

Contract revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $0.4 million compared with zero for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Grant revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was zero compared with $0.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $14.3 million compared with $9.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $6.0 million compared with $3.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Net losses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $36.7 million compared with $13.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

About Angion
Angion is committed to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients suffering from acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases for which there are no approved medicines or where existing approved medicines have limitations. Angions lead product candidate, ANG-3777, is a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) mimetic currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 registration trial for delayed graft function in patients undergoing deceased donor kidney transplantation, a Phase 2 trial in cardiac-surgery associated acute kidney injury, and a Phase 2 trial in patients with COVID-19 related pneumonia at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome. Angion is also currently evaluating ANG-3070, a tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic disease, in Phase 1. Additionally, Angion has preclinical programs for a rho kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor and a CYP11B2 (aldosterone synthase) inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.angion.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that may occur in the future are forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements in this press release regarding Angions expectations regarding the potential safety and efficacy of the Companys product candidates, including ANG-3777 and ANG-3070, the potential results and outcomes of our clinical development programs involving ANG-3777 or other product candidates, the timing of the availability of and Angions disclosure of topline data from such programs, and the adequacy of our cash resources over time. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: Angions ability to demonstrate sufficient evidence of efficacy and safety in its clinical trials of ANG-3777 and its other product candidates; the accuracy of the Companys estimates relating to its ability to initiate and/or complete clinical trials; the results of preclinical studies to be predictive of future results; the unpredictability of the regulatory process; regulatory developments in the United States, and other foreign countries; the costs of clinical trials may exceed expectations; the Companys ability to raise additional capital; the effects of COVID-19 on the Companys clinical programs and business operations. For a description of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements, see the Companys Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 17, 2021, as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Angion undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.


ANGION BIOMEDICA CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,
20212020
Revenue:
Contract revenue$371 $
Grant revenue865
Total revenue371 865
Operating expenses:
Cost of grant revenue383
Research and development14,298 9,596
General and administrative6,012 3,455
Total operating expenses20,310 13,434
Loss from operations(19,939)(12,569)
Other income (expense), net(16,748)(653)
Net loss$(36,687)$(13,222)
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted$(1.56)$(0.91)
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted23,443,851 14,462,823



















ANGION BIOMEDICA CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

March 31,December 31,
20212020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents$130,456 $34,607
Prepaid expenses and other current assets3,042 7,690
Total current assets133,498 42,297
Property and equipment, net246 156
Right of use assets4,541 4,072
Investments in related parties877 822
Other assets38
Total assets$139,200 $47,347
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Current liabilities
Accounts payable$6,690 $5,578
Accrued expenses4,092 6,665
Lease liabilitycurrent780 611
Deferred revenuecurrent3,792 3,942
Warrant liability714 10,704
Convertible promissory notes payable at fair value51,170
Series C convertible preferred stock at amortized cost26,001
Series C convertible preferred stock at fair value2,518
Other short-term debt895 260
Total current liabilities16,963 107,449
Lease liabilitynoncurrent4,150 3,847
Deferred revenuenoncurrent25,644 25,865
Other long-term debt635
Total liabilities46,757 137,796
Stockholders' equity (deficit)
Common stock300 156
Treasury stock(2,991)(1,846)
Additional paid-in capital292,670 72,136
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(287)(333)
Accumulated deficit(197,249)(160,562)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)92,443 (90,449)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)$139,200 $47,347
ti?nf=ODIzNzM4NSM0MTg2NTM2IzIxOTU1MjY=
ff581f8d-6131-4dea-88c7-55f38af1ff14
ContactDaniel FerryLifeSci [email protected]
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment