OTC Markets Group Welcomes CW Bancorp to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced CW Bancorp (OTCQX: CWBK), the holding company for CommerceWest Bank in Orange County, California, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. CW Bancorp upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink market.

CW Bancorp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CWBK." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Mr. Ivo Tjan, Chairman and CEO commented, "We are pleased to begin trading on OTCQX. This is the next step in the Company's development. Our team will continue to focus on expanding our market share in California, while at the same time creating more value for our shareholders."

D. A. Davidson & Co. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About CW Bancorp

CW Bancorp is the parent company of CommerceWest Bank. CW Bancorp, through its subsidiary, CommerceWest Bank, is a California based full service commercial bank with a unique vision and culture of focusing exclusively on the business community by delivering on customized products and services. The Bank serves businesses throughout the state of California. We provide a wide range of commercial banking services, including, remote deposit solution, online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, M&A / working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans and treasury management services.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-cw-bancorp-to-otcqx-301292219.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.