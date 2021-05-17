Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American Advances Guest Experience with Wi-Fi 6 from Extreme

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, in partnership with DWE ICT , has deployed a cloud-managed Wi-Fi 6 network for Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American, part of the internationally recognized music-themed hotel chain. The new network delivers faster connectivity across the hotel's premises, enabling secure, reliable Wi-Fi access for guests and staff as well as simplified network management for the hotel's IT team.

The 173 room Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American is located in one of the city's most famous Art Nouveau buildings in the Leidseplein district. The historic site was a challenge to equip with reliable Wi-Fi using legacy wireless technology, making it difficult for Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American to offer guests modern, digitally driven amenities. The hotel needed to upgrade its wireless network infrastructure to meet new demands for contactless services including guest registration, in-room dining requests, remote check-outs, and coordinated housekeeping. After deploying ExtremeWireless Wi-Fi 6 access points and the ExtremeCloud IQ network management platform, the hotel has seen improved performance throughout the facility.

Key Benefits:

Advanced Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity: Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American is one of many hotels facing unprecedented demands for wireless connectivity due to the increased number of devices used by guests and staff, as well as demands for technology-driven experiences. Extreme's high-density Wi-Fi 6 solutions deliver faster speeds and improved network capacity, providing powerful wireless coverage as well as reduced network congestion. After deploying indoor and outdoor ExtremeWireless access points throughout its premises, the hotel has experienced a significant reduction in the number of helpdesk tickets related to Wi-Fi connectivity issues. They've also been able to roll out new services, such as expanded health and safety measures for guests to meet COVID-19 guidelines.

Simplified Network Management: With ExtremeCloud IQ, the hotel's IT team now has a single pane of glass cloud network management solution that provides full network visibility, simplifying the process to deploy, scale, manage, and maintain devices on the network. The platform provides actionable insights at a metadata level, enabling the hotel to optimize performance based on how guests, applications, and devices are leveraging the network. ExtremeCloud IQ supports remote network management, allowing the small IT team to react quickly to network demands without physically attending to each access point. The IT staff is also able to leverage the platform's unlimited data retention capability, which drives increased machine learning accuracy and precision of artificial intelligence actions, provides more context for troubleshooting, and enables them to improve services based on historical performance benchmarks.



Executive Perspectives:

Claire Van Campen, General Manager, Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American

"The most important thing is that our guests have the best possible experience when they stay with us, which includes their experience using any guest-facing technology we provide. With Extreme, our guests now have access to seamless Wi-Fi connectivity across the entire hotel so they can stay connected with family, friends, or work. The new solution has also greatly simplified network management, reducing stress for our IT team."

Colin Hoogerwaard, IT Advisor, DWE ICT

"We have a long-standing relationship with Hard Rock Hotel, and it was a privilege to support the implementation of Extreme's cloud-driven networking solutions. The new network not only provides reliable Wi-Fi connectivity inside and outside of the building but represents the gold-standard of network technology within the hospitality space."

Boris Germashev, Regional Director Sales BENELUX, Eastern Europe & Nordic, Extreme Networks

"Hard Rock Hotel has built an envious reputation for customer service, attention to detail, and amazing guest experiences. Those experiences include and are often supported by the Wi-Fi network, and Extreme is proud to provide a solution that the Hard Rock Hotel can rely on to ensure guests and staff are just as impressed with the wireless connectivity as they are with the hotel's other services."

