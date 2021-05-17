Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American Advances Guest Experience with Wi-Fi 6 from Extreme

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American Advances Guest Experience with Wi-Fi 6 from Extreme

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cloud-Managed Wi-Fi Solution Enables Secure, Reliable Connectivity and Simplified Network Management Throughout the Historic Site

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 17, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, in partnership withDWE ICT, has deployed a cloud-managed Wi-Fi 6 network for Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American, part of the internationally recognized music-themed hotel chain. The new network delivers faster connectivity across the hotel's premises, enabling secure, reliable Wi-Fi access for guests and staff as well as simplified network management for the hotel's IT team.

Extreme Networks Logo (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsfoto/Extreme Networks, Inc.)

The 173 room Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American is located in one of the city's most famous Art Nouveau buildings in the Leidseplein district. The historic site was a challenge to equip with reliable Wi-Fi using legacy wireless technology, making it difficult for Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American to offer guests modern, digitally driven amenities. The hotel needed to upgrade its wireless network infrastructure to meet new demands for contactless services including guest registration, in-room dining requests, remote check-outs, and coordinated housekeeping. After deploying ExtremeWireless Wi-Fi 6 access points and the ExtremeCloud IQ network management platform, the hotel has seen improved performance throughout the facility.

Key Benefits:

  • Advanced Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity: Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American is one of many hotels facing unprecedented demands for wireless connectivity due to the increased number of devices used by guests and staff, as well as demands for technology-driven experiences. Extreme's high-density Wi-Fi 6 solutions deliver faster speeds and improved network capacity, providing powerful wireless coverage as well as reduced network congestion. After deploying indoor and outdoor ExtremeWireless access points throughout its premises, the hotel has experienced a significant reduction in the number of helpdesk tickets related to Wi-Fi connectivity issues. They've also been able to roll out new services, such as expanded health and safety measures for guests to meet COVID-19 guidelines.
  • Simplified Network Management: With ExtremeCloud IQ, the hotel's IT team now has a single pane of glass cloud network management solution that provides full network visibility, simplifying the process to deploy, scale, manage, and maintain devices on the network. The platform provides actionable insights at a metadata level, enabling the hotel to optimize performance based on how guests, applications, and devices are leveraging the network. ExtremeCloud IQ supports remote network management, allowing the small IT team to react quickly to network demands without physically attending to each access point. The IT staff is also able to leverage the platform's unlimited data retention capability, which drives increased machine learning accuracy and precision of artificial intelligence actions, provides more context for troubleshooting, and enables them to improve services based on historical performance benchmarks.

Executive Perspectives:
Claire Van Campen, General Manager, Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American
"The most important thing is that our guests have the best possible experience when they stay with us, which includes their experience using any guest-facing technology we provide. With Extreme, our guests now have access to seamless Wi-Fi connectivity across the entire hotel so they can stay connected with family, friends, or work. The new solution has also greatly simplified network management, reducing stress for our IT team."

Colin Hoogerwaard, IT Advisor, DWE ICT
"We have a long-standing relationship with Hard Rock Hotel, and it was a privilege to support the implementation of Extreme's cloud-driven networking solutions. The new network not only provides reliable Wi-Fi connectivity inside and outside of the building but represents the gold-standard of network technology within the hospitality space."

Boris Germashev, Regional Director Sales BENELUX, Eastern Europe & Nordic, Extreme Networks
"Hard Rock Hotel has built an envious reputation for customer service, attention to detail, and amazing guest experiences. Those experiences include and are often supported by the Wi-Fi network, and Extreme is proud to provide a solution that the Hard Rock Hotel can rely on to ensure guests and staff are just as impressed with the wireless connectivity as they are with the hotel's other services."

Additional Resources

  • The Wireless Challenge for HospitalityBlog Post
  • Satisfying Guests Wi-Fi with a Personal 'At Home Experience'Blog Post
  • How Can You Leverage the Network to Optimize Customer Experience and Guest Access?Blog Post
  • Cloud Managed Networking for Dummies eBook

About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme'shttps://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Extreme Networks, the Extreme Networks logo, ExtremeCloud, and ExtremeWireless are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hard-rock-hotel-amsterdam-american-advances-guest-experience-with-wi-fi-6-from-extreme-301292123.html

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment