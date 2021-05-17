Glucose Health, Inc. Reports Q1 Fiscal 2021 Revenue, Increases 187%

BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) ("Company") is pleased to highlight key financial information detailed in its Fiscal 2021 Quarterly Report for the period ending March 31, 2021, posted this morning at OTCMarkets.com.

Fiscal 2021 Q1 Revenue of $237,465 vs. $82,613 for Q1 2020 an increase of 187%.

vs. for Q1 2020 an increase of 187%. Fiscal 2021 Gross Profit of $114,871 vs. $39,094 for Q1 2020 an increase of 194%.

vs. for Q1 2020 an increase of 194%. Total Assets of $1,262,071 ( $941,887 cash) at March 31, 2021 vs. Total Assets of $341,321 ( $69,151 cash) at March 31, 2020 an increase of 270%.

( cash) at vs. Total Assets of ( cash) at an increase of 270%. Total Liabilities of $275,922 at March 31, 2021 vs. Total Liabilities of $303,526 at March 31, 2020 a decrease of 9%.

at vs. Total Liabilities of at a decrease of 9%. Inventory of $264,001 at March 31, 2021 vs $124,776 at March 31, 2020 an increase of 112%.

Today, Glucose Health, Inc. is also pleased to advise the "substantial doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern" assumption noted in its financial statements, has been removed. "Substantial doubt" assumptions are present in the financial statements of many companies quoted on OTC Markets and even found in the financial statements of companies listed on stock exchanges such as NASDAQ. The removal of the "substantial doubt" assumption indicates that GLUC has joined the ranks of companies which have achieved the measure of financial stability necessary to meet their obligations and continue in business for the foreseeable future.

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC)

With a focus on creating delicious beverages nutritionally appropriate1 for the nation's 100+ million2 pre and Type-2 diabetics, Glucose Health, Inc., the manufacturer of GLUCODOWN, is uniquely positioned among all emerging beverage companies in America. Introduced in the third quarter of 2018, the GLUCODOWN brand has successfully established itself at the forefront of an entirely new nutritional supplement category functional, diabetic friendly, beverages. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol OTC: GLUC.

1 For citations visit www.glucodown.com/clinical-data

2 National Diabetes Statistics Review, 2020; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services

