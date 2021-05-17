Glucose Health, Inc. Reports Q1 Fiscal 2021 Revenue, Increases 187%

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Glucose Health, Inc. Reports Q1 Fiscal 2021 Revenue, Increases 187%

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 17, 2021

BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) ("Company") is pleased to highlight key financial information detailed in its Fiscal 2021 Quarterly Report for the period ending March 31, 2021, posted this morning at OTCMarkets.com.

Glucose Health, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Glucose Health, Inc.)

  • Fiscal 2021 Q1 Revenue of $237,465 vs. $82,613 for Q1 2020 an increase of 187%.
  • Fiscal 2021 Gross Profit of $114,871 vs. $39,094 for Q1 2020 an increase of 194%.
  • Total Assets of $1,262,071 ($941,887 cash) at March 31, 2021 vs. Total Assets of $341,321 ($69,151 cash) at March 31, 2020 an increase of 270%.
  • Total Liabilities of $275,922 at March 31, 2021 vs. Total Liabilities of $303,526 at March 31, 2020 a decrease of 9%.
  • Inventory of $264,001 at March 31, 2021 vs $124,776 at March 31, 2020 an increase of 112%.

Today, Glucose Health, Inc. is also pleased to advise the "substantial doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern" assumption noted in its financial statements, has been removed. "Substantial doubt" assumptions are present in the financial statements of many companies quoted on OTC Markets and even found in the financial statements of companies listed on stock exchanges such as NASDAQ. The removal of the "substantial doubt" assumption indicates that GLUC has joined the ranks of companies which have achieved the measure of financial stability necessary to meet their obligations and continue in business for the foreseeable future.

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC)

With a focus on creating delicious beverages nutritionally appropriate1 for the nation's 100+ million2 pre and Type-2 diabetics, Glucose Health, Inc., the manufacturer of GLUCODOWN, is uniquely positioned among all emerging beverage companies in America. Introduced in the third quarter of 2018, the GLUCODOWN brand has successfully established itself at the forefront of an entirely new nutritional supplement category functional, diabetic friendly, beverages. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol OTC: GLUC.

For more GLUC news visit www.glucosehealthinc.com

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/glucodown

1 For citations visit www.glucodown.com/clinical-data

2 National Diabetes Statistics Review, 2020; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and while Glucose Health, Inc. is not subject to the 1934 Securities and Exchange Act, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential, "possible," "probable, "believes," "seeks," "may, "will, "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact:

Murray Fleming
Glucose Health, Inc.
[email protected]
(479) 802-3827

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glucose-health-inc-reports-q1-fiscal-2021-revenue-increases-187-301292283.html

SOURCE Glucose Health, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment