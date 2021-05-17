Yext CEO to Participate in the 49th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the AI Search Company, today announced that Howard Lerman, the company's Founder and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion hosted by J.P. Morgan on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT.

A live audio webcast will be available on the Yext Investor Relations website at http://investors.yext.com . A replay of the audio webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website following the event until June 24, 2021.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the AI Search Company and is on a mission to transform the enterprise with AI search.

With the explosion of information and data online, search has never been more important. However, while the world of consumer search has innovated over time, enterprise search has not. In fact, the majority of enterprise search is powered by outdated keyword search technology that only scans for keywords and delivers a list of hyperlinks rather than actually answering questions.

Yext, the AI Search Company, offers a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online they get direct answers not links.

Brands like Verizon, Vanguard, Subway and Marriott as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization trust Yext to radically improve their business with answers-led AI search.

