Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. Buys Expedia Group Inc, Republic Services Inc, PACCAR Inc, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Stryker Corp

New Purchases: EXPE, TYIDF, ASBRF, ST, IMPUF, KMT, ALGM, SWRAF, CMTL, NCSM, KHC, FLS, NVT, LPLA, SILV, SWRBF, MMX, SOUHY, BLD, VNOM, BKR, PACK, TXG, U, PRNT, VNQ, ACAD, XLB, LUMN, TREX, TPL, PENN, BTAFF, SNX, AMX, EPD, KSS, LEN, LXP, AMCR, BYND, NVR, SAIA, SSD, FND, TRC, KEYS, WMS, VTR, CTRE, MGNI, VEOEY, LBTYK, CPRX, ONCS,

EXPE, TYIDF, ASBRF, ST, IMPUF, KMT, ALGM, SWRAF, CMTL, NCSM, KHC, FLS, NVT, LPLA, SILV, SWRBF, MMX, SOUHY, BLD, VNOM, BKR, PACK, TXG, U, PRNT, VNQ, ACAD, XLB, LUMN, TREX, TPL, PENN, BTAFF, SNX, AMX, EPD, KSS, LEN, LXP, AMCR, BYND, NVR, SAIA, SSD, FND, TRC, KEYS, WMS, VTR, CTRE, MGNI, VEOEY, LBTYK, CPRX, ONCS, Added Positions: RSG, PCAR, BABA, GILD, CCJ, VGK, CRM, CMCSA, TV, SBSW, QSR, ACRFF, EFA, PPLT, DCI, MRK, BSX, CL, D, DD, VOYA, XLE, SHALF, DOC, ELAN, BP, BAC, DUK, VTRS, PFE, ADDDF, IWN, CB, CSCO, STZ, ICE, LMT, PEP, PGR, ROK, UBS, USB, EBAY, LNTH, LITE, CARS, IAU, IWM, IWP, XLF, XLI, BIIB, BXP, FNF, LHX, JPM, KNX, LTC, MS, NEM, BKNG, VZ, KDP, VRSK, LEA, KMI, DOW, MCHI, XLK, ABM, DXC, FMX, HSBC, LNDC, NSRGY, SEEL, SNY, SPOK, MG, AVGO, ABST, TSLA, FANG, TBPH, BTAI, HACK, KRE, MJ, SLV, VWO, ATVI, ALL, AZO, ADSK, ITUB, BBY, BMRN, BLK, BLDR, CBRL, CVS, CSL, CCI, DXCM, DLTR, DRRX, ESS, FISV, GS, LKQ, TGTX, SPGI, MCK, MDT, MET, MOD, NTAP, NKE, PNC, PPL, PKI, PVH, PII, LIN, PHM, STX, SEE, SPG, INVA, TM, TSN, VLO, ANTM, WEC, FSLR, PODD, ENSG, RGA, LVMUY, FTNT, HESAY, APO, MOS, IQV, PCTY, TWOU, SHOP, UNVR, TWLO, AVLR, PINS, CRWD, FBRX, SKLZ, BOTZ, FINX, FIW, IBB, ILF, PHO, SDOG, SPHD, VBR, VIOO, VSS, VTV, XBI,

RSG, PCAR, BABA, GILD, CCJ, VGK, CRM, CMCSA, TV, SBSW, QSR, ACRFF, EFA, PPLT, DCI, MRK, BSX, CL, D, DD, VOYA, XLE, SHALF, DOC, ELAN, BP, BAC, DUK, VTRS, PFE, ADDDF, IWN, CB, CSCO, STZ, ICE, LMT, PEP, PGR, ROK, UBS, USB, EBAY, LNTH, LITE, CARS, IAU, IWM, IWP, XLF, XLI, BIIB, BXP, FNF, LHX, JPM, KNX, LTC, MS, NEM, BKNG, VZ, KDP, VRSK, LEA, KMI, DOW, MCHI, XLK, ABM, DXC, FMX, HSBC, LNDC, NSRGY, SEEL, SNY, SPOK, MG, AVGO, ABST, TSLA, FANG, TBPH, BTAI, HACK, KRE, MJ, SLV, VWO, ATVI, ALL, AZO, ADSK, ITUB, BBY, BMRN, BLK, BLDR, CBRL, CVS, CSL, CCI, DXCM, DLTR, DRRX, ESS, FISV, GS, LKQ, TGTX, SPGI, MCK, MDT, MET, MOD, NTAP, NKE, PNC, PPL, PKI, PVH, PII, LIN, PHM, STX, SEE, SPG, INVA, TM, TSN, VLO, ANTM, WEC, FSLR, PODD, ENSG, RGA, LVMUY, FTNT, HESAY, APO, MOS, IQV, PCTY, TWOU, SHOP, UNVR, TWLO, AVLR, PINS, CRWD, FBRX, SKLZ, BOTZ, FINX, FIW, IBB, ILF, PHO, SDOG, SPHD, VBR, VIOO, VSS, VTV, XBI, Reduced Positions: AAPL, FIS, MSFT, PANW, AMAT, SYK, AMZN, MU, FB, XLV, MDLZ, SLB, IMO, UNH, NEE, HD, KMB, NTR, CMG, MAG, CYBR, BG, J, PYPL, BHP, DE, FCX, MMM, GOOGL, DIS, VIVEF, INTC, PHG, GOOG, ADBE, BA, GPC, PG, RTX, FRC, 39A, BRK.B, SCHW, HSC, IONS, NVDA, SONY, SBUX, USCR, SPLK, OTIS, ICLN, T, APOG, CAT, CR, HBP, IBM, ILMN, INTU, JNJ, MLM, NKTR, NVS, UPS, WMT, WY, FN, VC, GCP, SOI, ALC, PTON, ZI, QQQ, DDD, AYI, AFL, ARW, BMY, CBRE, CHKP, CVX, KO, CTG, LLY, EXPD, FDX, GPN, FUL, HST, KLIC, MITK, EGOV, ORCL, AVNT, RUSHA, SO, TMO, UNP, UIS, BRK.A, AER, PFIE, TCEHY, MPC, HVRRY, INGN, BLBD, PAYC, LBRDK, SHAK, REVG, MEC, REAL, RKT, GLD, XLY, ACN, MO, AXP, AMT, AMP, AMGN, ADP, BK, CHRW, KMX, CERN, CHD, CTAS, C, CTXS, CTSH, CAG, CMI, DAR, DTEGY, DISCA, DHT, DOV, DY, ECL, FFIV, F, GE, GGG, HNI, HAE, MTCH, IIVI, IFF, IPG, ISRG, KR, LH, LEG, MSM, MMP, MGA, MCO, NTTYY, PAR, PPG, PAYX, PCH, PRU, PWR, DGX, RIO, RHHBY, ROP, ROST, RGLD, SGEN, LUV, TRV, SP, STT, TGT, TTEK, TD, TYL, WCN, WAT, WSO, WFC, ZBH, CBIO, BX, EADSF, NBSE, V, PM, DISCK, H, IOVA, HCA, STAG, PSX, PNCPP.PFD, RH, FEYE, EIGR, PAHC, SYF, EVFM, GDDY, ENR, HPE, USFD, SNAP, CLDR, BE, FTDR, CTVA, CHNG, IAC, DNMR, DIA, EWJ, FXI, IJK, IWF, IYZ, SPY, VOO, VT, XLP, XLU,

AAPL, FIS, MSFT, PANW, AMAT, SYK, AMZN, MU, FB, XLV, MDLZ, SLB, IMO, UNH, NEE, HD, KMB, NTR, CMG, MAG, CYBR, BG, J, PYPL, BHP, DE, FCX, MMM, GOOGL, DIS, VIVEF, INTC, PHG, GOOG, ADBE, BA, GPC, PG, RTX, FRC, 39A, BRK.B, SCHW, HSC, IONS, NVDA, SONY, SBUX, USCR, SPLK, OTIS, ICLN, T, APOG, CAT, CR, HBP, IBM, ILMN, INTU, JNJ, MLM, NKTR, NVS, UPS, WMT, WY, FN, VC, GCP, SOI, ALC, PTON, ZI, QQQ, DDD, AYI, AFL, ARW, BMY, CBRE, CHKP, CVX, KO, CTG, LLY, EXPD, FDX, GPN, FUL, HST, KLIC, MITK, EGOV, ORCL, AVNT, RUSHA, SO, TMO, UNP, UIS, BRK.A, AER, PFIE, TCEHY, MPC, HVRRY, INGN, BLBD, PAYC, LBRDK, SHAK, REVG, MEC, REAL, RKT, GLD, XLY, ACN, MO, AXP, AMT, AMP, AMGN, ADP, BK, CHRW, KMX, CERN, CHD, CTAS, C, CTXS, CTSH, CAG, CMI, DAR, DTEGY, DISCA, DHT, DOV, DY, ECL, FFIV, F, GE, GGG, HNI, HAE, MTCH, IIVI, IFF, IPG, ISRG, KR, LH, LEG, MSM, MMP, MGA, MCO, NTTYY, PAR, PPG, PAYX, PCH, PRU, PWR, DGX, RIO, RHHBY, ROP, ROST, RGLD, SGEN, LUV, TRV, SP, STT, TGT, TTEK, TD, TYL, WCN, WAT, WSO, WFC, ZBH, CBIO, BX, EADSF, NBSE, V, PM, DISCK, H, IOVA, HCA, STAG, PSX, PNCPP.PFD, RH, FEYE, EIGR, PAHC, SYF, EVFM, GDDY, ENR, HPE, USFD, SNAP, CLDR, BE, FTDR, CTVA, CHNG, IAC, DNMR, DIA, EWJ, FXI, IJK, IWF, IYZ, SPY, VOO, VT, XLP, XLU, Sold Out: ITVPF, MTUAF, OXFD, NOK, EFV, MUH0, GRA, RWR, IMXI, NAPRF, HSIC, LULU, MOO, FSLY, SRPT, TMUS, TIF, PLUG, AWR, MTSC, LII, BAM, CF, EFX, AMRN, RSP, CMC, ZUO, LIFE, BLPH, KE, MNST, QEP, HOLX, GMELF, RYCEF, XNGSF, PTC, WU, TRNS,

New York, NY, based Investment company Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. Current Portfolio ) buys Expedia Group Inc, Republic Services Inc, PACCAR Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Gilead Sciences Inc, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Stryker Corp, Micron Technology Inc, ITV PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tocqueville Asset Management L.p.. As of 2021Q1, Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. owns 661 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tocqueville+asset+management+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 1,508,951 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 691,879 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.75% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,241,145 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.04% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 45,231 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 48,431 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6%

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $171.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 202,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. initiated holding in Toyota Industries Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $91.09, with an estimated average price of $86.13. The stock is now traded at around $81.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 179,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. initiated holding in Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $39.92 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $42.32. The stock is now traded at around $43.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 352,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $51.97 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $58.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 210,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. initiated holding in Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13 and $19.1, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 559,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. initiated holding in Kennametal Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.2 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $41.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 246,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. added to a holding in Republic Services Inc by 153.16%. The purchase prices were between $88.96 and $101.29, with an estimated average price of $93.75. The stock is now traded at around $111.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 480,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 1627.31%. The purchase prices were between $84.72 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $93.81. The stock is now traded at around $94.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 315,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 87.21%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 218,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 2815.13%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 326,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 2688.78%. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $19.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,176,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.21%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62. The stock is now traded at around $67.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 378,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. sold out a holding in ITV PLC. The sale prices were between $1.37 and $1.75, with an estimated average price of $1.56.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. sold out a holding in MTU Aero Engines AG. The sale prices were between $231 and $266.5, with an estimated average price of $243.5.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. sold out a holding in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC. The sale prices were between $17.15 and $22.29, with an estimated average price of $21.65.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. sold out a holding in NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $18.01 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $26.25.