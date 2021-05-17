Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Buys Dynatrace Inc, Saia Inc, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Sells iRhythm Technologies Inc

New Purchases: DT, EBAY,

DT, EBAY, Added Positions: NKE, SAIA, IWB, DGRO, COST, JPM, TPX, WK, ALNY, IJH, STZ, BX, OLLI, IWP, BRBR,

NKE, SAIA, IWB, DGRO, COST, JPM, TPX, WK, ALNY, IJH, STZ, BX, OLLI, IWP, BRBR, Reduced Positions: SFIX, OKTA, NVDA, PYPL, AMZN, TSLA, AAPL, IQV, GOOG, ILMN, CVX, IJT, IVV, MDY, QLD, PG, SPGI, IWF,

SFIX, OKTA, NVDA, PYPL, AMZN, TSLA, AAPL, IQV, GOOG, ILMN, CVX, IJT, IVV, MDY, QLD, PG, SPGI, IWF, Sold Out: IRTC,

Investment company Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Dynatrace Inc, Saia Inc, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, eBay Inc, Tempur Sealy International Inc, sells iRhythm Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc . As of 2021Q1, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc owns 69 stocks with a total value of $390 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROSENBLUM SILVERMAN SUTTON S F INC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rosenblum+silverman+sutton+s+f+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,565 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 36,435 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35% Visa Inc (V) - 85,673 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 37,491 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 73,949 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 117,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc added to a holding in Saia Inc by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $174.26 and $232.16, with an estimated average price of $203.79. The stock is now traded at around $244.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.84%. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $234.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc added to a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc by 29.42%. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $32.38. The stock is now traded at around $37.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.60%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $271.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.67%. The purchase prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51. The stock is now traded at around $102.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127 and $268.46, with an estimated average price of $179.11.