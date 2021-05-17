Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc Buys NVIDIA Corp, Deere, Bumble Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Kansas City Southern, Merck Inc

New Purchases: DE, BMBL, RBC, CNMD, EQIX,

Investment company Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, Deere, Bumble Inc, Regal Beloit Corp, TJX Inc, sells Facebook Inc, Kansas City Southern, Merck Inc, Starbucks Corp, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc . As of 2021Q1, Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 674,801 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.89% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,017,935 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 29,796 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 39,221 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 193,654 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.12%

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $384.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 96,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $67.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 505,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc initiated holding in Regal Beloit Corp. The purchase prices were between $122.61 and $153.9, with an estimated average price of $137.2. The stock is now traded at around $146.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 203,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc initiated holding in Conmed Corp. The purchase prices were between $111.35 and $130.59, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $142.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 112,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $722.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 217.42%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 115,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 72.16%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $72.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 872,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 54.00%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 619,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 49.61%. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $89.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 732,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 42.50%. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $263.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 236,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 38.76%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $459.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 129,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold out a holding in NVR Inc. The sale prices were between $3930 and $4776.41, with an estimated average price of $4491.1.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold out a holding in StepStone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $30.47 and $39.49, with an estimated average price of $35.26.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold out a holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $99.67 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $121.19.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.