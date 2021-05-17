Logo
Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc Buys NVIDIA Corp, Deere, Bumble Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Kansas City Southern, Merck Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Deere, Bumble Inc, Regal Beloit Corp, TJX Inc, sells Facebook Inc, Kansas City Southern, Merck Inc, Starbucks Corp, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc . As of 2021Q1, Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WAFRA INVESTMENT ADVISORY GROUP INC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wafra+investment+advisory+group+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WAFRA INVESTMENT ADVISORY GROUP INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 674,801 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.89%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,017,935 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 29,796 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 39,221 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 193,654 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.12%
New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $384.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 96,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bumble Inc (BMBL)

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $67.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 505,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Regal Beloit Corp (RBC)

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc initiated holding in Regal Beloit Corp. The purchase prices were between $122.61 and $153.9, with an estimated average price of $137.2. The stock is now traded at around $146.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 203,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Conmed Corp (CNMD)

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc initiated holding in Conmed Corp. The purchase prices were between $111.35 and $130.59, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $142.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 112,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $722.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 217.42%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 115,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 72.16%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $72.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 872,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 54.00%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 619,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 49.61%. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $89.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 732,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cigna Corp (CI)

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 42.50%. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $263.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 236,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 38.76%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $459.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 129,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Sold Out: NVR Inc (NVR)

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold out a holding in NVR Inc. The sale prices were between $3930 and $4776.41, with an estimated average price of $4491.1.

Sold Out: StepStone Group Inc (STEP)

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold out a holding in StepStone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $30.47 and $39.49, with an estimated average price of $35.26.

Sold Out: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold out a holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $99.67 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $121.19.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of WAFRA INVESTMENT ADVISORY GROUP INC . Also check out:

