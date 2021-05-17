S&T Bank Buys Stamps.com Inc, AMERISAFE Inc, Westport Fuel Systems Inc, Sells Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Axos Financial Inc, Myriad Genetics Inc

New Purchases: STMP, SPY, MARA, IEFA, CAT, ADXS, PTN, TRX,

STMP, SPY, MARA, IEFA, CAT, ADXS, PTN, TRX, Added Positions: AMSF, WPRT, AJRD, MDP, AXL, LUV, CVS, INTC, UNH, THS, LDOS, SJM, CHKP, FLO, VZ, IDCC, IVV, KMB, PRAA, ABC, VEA, VB, BRK.B, PPL, NLSN, IFF, FMC, PEP, BKNG, IWF, IWD, CL,

AMSF, WPRT, AJRD, MDP, AXL, LUV, CVS, INTC, UNH, THS, LDOS, SJM, CHKP, FLO, VZ, IDCC, IVV, KMB, PRAA, ABC, VEA, VB, BRK.B, PPL, NLSN, IFF, FMC, PEP, BKNG, IWF, IWD, CL, Reduced Positions: MDRX, AX, MYGN, NUAN, TTEK, USMV, CORT, AEO, CMI, EMLP, SWKS, VLUE, F, FLEX, STBA, MSFT, PYPL, QUAL, ABBV, ACM, FTNT, LOW, FFIV, NFG, ARCC, FL, SYF, PII, MTUM, ABT, VO, PNC, BDX, XOM, JPM, JNJ,

MDRX, AX, MYGN, NUAN, TTEK, USMV, CORT, AEO, CMI, EMLP, SWKS, VLUE, F, FLEX, STBA, MSFT, PYPL, QUAL, ABBV, ACM, FTNT, LOW, FFIV, NFG, ARCC, FL, SYF, PII, MTUM, ABT, VO, PNC, BDX, XOM, JPM, JNJ, Sold Out: CRNC, IIVI, DMTK, EEMV, EME, IDEX,

Investment company S&T Bank Current Portfolio ) buys Stamps.com Inc, AMERISAFE Inc, Westport Fuel Systems Inc, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Axos Financial Inc, Myriad Genetics Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Tetra Tech Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S&T Bank. As of 2021Q1, S&T Bank owns 133 stocks with a total value of $614 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of S&T Bank's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/s%26t+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&T Bancorp Inc (STBA) - 1,055,628 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 239,615 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% AECOM (ACM) - 270,372 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 90,952 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08% AMERISAFE Inc (AMSF) - 244,513 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.15%

S&T Bank initiated holding in Stamps.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.52 and $276.73, with an estimated average price of $214.16. The stock is now traded at around $174.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 48,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S&T Bank initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S&T Bank initiated holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.01 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $31.1. The stock is now traded at around $23.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S&T Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S&T Bank initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $242.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S&T Bank initiated holding in Palatin Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.68 and $1.25, with an estimated average price of $0.85. The stock is now traded at around $0.507300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S&T Bank added to a holding in AMERISAFE Inc by 79.15%. The purchase prices were between $55.07 and $66.07, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $66.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 244,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S&T Bank added to a holding in Westport Fuel Systems Inc by 49.35%. The purchase prices were between $4.96 and $12.16, with an estimated average price of $8.51. The stock is now traded at around $5.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,665,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S&T Bank added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 29.93%. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 233,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S&T Bank sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $133.43, with an estimated average price of $110.43.

S&T Bank sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18.

S&T Bank sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18.

S&T Bank sold out a holding in DermTech Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69.

S&T Bank sold out a holding in EMCOR Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.3 and $115.3, with an estimated average price of $100.13.

S&T Bank sold out a holding in Ideanomics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.06 and $5.43, with an estimated average price of $3.5.