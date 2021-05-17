S&T Bank Buys Stamps.com Inc, AMERISAFE Inc, Westport Fuel Systems Inc, Sells Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Axos Financial Inc, Myriad Genetics Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

S&T Bank Buys Stamps.com Inc, AMERISAFE Inc, Westport Fuel Systems Inc, Sells Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Axos Financial Inc, Myriad Genetics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company S&T Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Stamps.com Inc, AMERISAFE Inc, Westport Fuel Systems Inc, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Axos Financial Inc, Myriad Genetics Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Tetra Tech Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S&T Bank. As of 2021Q1, S&T Bank owns 133 stocks with a total value of $614 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of S&T Bank's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/s%26t+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of S&T Bank
  1. S&T Bancorp Inc (STBA) - 1,055,628 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
  2. Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 239,615 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
  3. AECOM (ACM) - 270,372 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  4. Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 90,952 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08%
  5. AMERISAFE Inc (AMSF) - 244,513 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.15%
New Purchase: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)

S&T Bank initiated holding in Stamps.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.52 and $276.73, with an estimated average price of $214.16. The stock is now traded at around $174.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 48,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

S&T Bank initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA)

S&T Bank initiated holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.01 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $31.1. The stock is now traded at around $23.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

S&T Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

S&T Bank initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $242.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palatin Technologies Inc (PTN)

S&T Bank initiated holding in Palatin Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.68 and $1.25, with an estimated average price of $0.85. The stock is now traded at around $0.507300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AMERISAFE Inc (AMSF)

S&T Bank added to a holding in AMERISAFE Inc by 79.15%. The purchase prices were between $55.07 and $66.07, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $66.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 244,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT)

S&T Bank added to a holding in Westport Fuel Systems Inc by 49.35%. The purchase prices were between $4.96 and $12.16, with an estimated average price of $8.51. The stock is now traded at around $5.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,665,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

S&T Bank added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 29.93%. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 233,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cerence Inc (CRNC)

S&T Bank sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $133.43, with an estimated average price of $110.43.

Sold Out: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

S&T Bank sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

S&T Bank sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18.

Sold Out: DermTech Inc (DMTK)

S&T Bank sold out a holding in DermTech Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69.

Sold Out: EMCOR Group Inc (EME)

S&T Bank sold out a holding in EMCOR Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.3 and $115.3, with an estimated average price of $100.13.

Sold Out: Ideanomics Inc (IDEX)

S&T Bank sold out a holding in Ideanomics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.06 and $5.43, with an estimated average price of $3.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of S&T Bank. Also check out:

1. S&T Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. S&T Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. S&T Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that S&T Bank keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider