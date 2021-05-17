Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc Buys Landstar System Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Leslies Inc, Sells Pool Corp, DocuSign Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc

New Purchases: LPLA, LESL, SBNY, SFBS, HDB, IUSV, AFRM, ZM, OSCR, DGRO, EFV, HYD, HYMB, IEMG, IGF, IVE, RWR, SCHD, SCHV, TFI, VIG, VTEB, XLE, NUW, PRMW, EPD, FRT, MTB, PRU, MHD, BKN, HQH, LAZR, MPC, NML, FEYE, PAGP, JD, RUN, BIDU,

Added Positions: LSTR, DCT, FCN, THO, SMG, BFAM, SSD, IBKR, ZBRA, BOH, CRL, BSY, COO, LII, NDSN, WRB, CDW, LYFT, EFX, ALLE, FLIR, ELAN, CPRT, JKHY, EXPO, PRI, ANSS, CHE, FICO, KSU, CRVL, IT, ROL, VRSK, SITE, NCNO, CAE, CAKE, ROLL, TDY, USB, EVTC, HLI, AIN, BLK, GGG, RLI, SYBT, AWI, V, JBT, TMX, MGP, ABNB, AME, ATRI, DRQ, FFIN, PFE, ROST, UNF, WDFC, WSO, WST, FLT, TTD, ROAD, AMSWA, APH, BMI, CME, DLB, EME, ELS, CLGX, LAMR, MCO, ODFL, TRV, TMO, TSCO, BR, MELI, GMED, PNR, APAM, NRC, HQY, GOLF, LW, AMCR, ARKK, IVV, PLD, ASML, T, ABT, AMD, ARE, MO, AMT, ABC, AMGN, AMAT, ATR, ADP, BCE, BDX, BTI, BF.B, CVS, CVX, C, CTSH, CAG, TCOM, DPZ, DUK, EMR, EQIX, ESS, EXR, XOM, GE, GIS, GPN, MNST, PEAK, IBM, IDXX, INTC, SJM, JPM, LH, LMT, LOW, MKC, MDT, MTD, MCHP, NGG, PBI, PAA, SAP, CRM, SNY, SWK, SBUX, STT, SYK, TROW, TXN, TYL, UL, UPS, RTX, UNH, VOD, GWW, WMT, WBA, DIS, WM, WYNN, STAR, KYN, MA, EDU, TMUS, PM, DG, TSLA, GMAB, ABBV, AMH, HLT, FIVN, CDK, FRPT, AXTA, TRU, TDOC, COUP, YUMC, VICI, COLD, SILK, DT, NET, DDOG, ZI, LMND, VSTA, DKNG, AMJ, BLV, EUFN, EWS, GLDM, IBB, ICLN, IEFA, IJH, IJT, IYR, MUB, ONEQ, QQQ, SCHF, SPY, TQQQ, VEA, VTI, VWO, XLF, XLRE, XLY,

Reduced Positions: POOL, DOCU, ATHM, MKTX, TER, FIZZ, MSCI, AVLR, FIS, SEIC, GO, VITL, HHR, AI, IWM, ANIK, GSK, SQ, ECL, SPSC, PAYC, IWN, BAC, ZTS, BL, DVY, IWD, AAON, ACN, ADI, BRKS, SCHW, JNJ, MMC, MCD, OFLX, PDCO, PG, USPH, EFAV, EFG, IWO, IWP, IWR, CB, AFL, BP, CHT, CTAS, CLX, CMCSA, DHR, EXPD, FAST, GOOGL, ILMN, TT, KMB, MDLZ, KR, LECO, MS, NKE, NVS, OMC, TLK, PH, PHG, QCOM, RIO, RDS.A, SNA, SYY, TSM, TGT, VZ, RDS.B, AVGO, LEA, YNDX, GOOG, BABA, PYPL, TEAM, IR, NVT, OPRT, AGG, AGZ, CMF, IGSB, EEMV, EFA, EWM, EWT, GBF, HDV, HYS, IAU, IJJ, IJR, IUSG, IWB, IWF, IWV, JXI, MINT, QTEC, USFR, VBR, VGT, VNQ, VXF, XLV,

Sold Out: CCU, VFC, ACAD, SRPT, ABMD, AYI, AMG, ALB, ALXN, ALKS, ALNY, DOX, AMED, HES, AIG, ARWR, AZN, ATRC, AVY, TFC, BBY, BMRN, BYD, BC, CACI, VIAC, CRH, CDNS, COF, CSL, CHL, CHDN, CIEN, TPR, CGNX, VALE, CPA, CLB, CMI, DECK, DE, DKS, DD, DRE, ENTG, ERIC, EXAS, FSS, FCFS, FCX, HMSY, HALO, HSC, EHC, HXL, HURN, MTCH, IBN, ING, IEX, INCY, ICE, IPG, KLAC, LEN, LNC, LFUS, LYV, LPSN, LOGI, MTG, MKSI, MRVL, MTZ, MRCY, MMSI, MET, MHK, NICE, NBIX, NXST, ASGN, OSK, PTC, PVH, PRAA, NTR, POWI, PUK, RELX, RBC, RGEN, SIVB, XPO, SLAB, LSI, STAA, SCS, SUI, SNPS, AXON, TD, TOT, URI, UHS, WPP, WHR, WSM, WEX, OC, ALGT, CNK, PODD, JAZZ, DFS, TEL, AWK, IOVA, FTNT, CIT, GNRC, GDOT, NOVT, NXPI, RP, GM, HZNP, FBHS, VAC, GWRE, POST, ENPH, NOW, FIVE, BERY, ICLR, BLUE, PTCT, RNG, BURL, GLPI, BRX, CHGG, TNDM, RARE, ZEN, WMS, CTLT, SYF, HUBS, NEWR, SUM, GDDY, ETSY, BPMC, SHOP, BLD, ALRM, LITE, PLNT, PFGC, NGVT, USFD, TWLO, NTNX, IRTC, HLNE, FND, CVNA, BHVN, ROKU, MDB, SE, EYE, AQUA, BAND, CHX, BJ, TENB, GH, YETI, PHR, OTIS, IAC, IYW, SPYD, XBI,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Landstar System Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Leslies Inc, Duck Creek Technologies Inc, FTI Consulting Inc, sells Pool Corp, DocuSign Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, United Breweries Co Inc, National Beverage Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc owns 562 stocks with a total value of $37 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) - 4,137,508 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.61% Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) - 6,675,104 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% Autohome Inc (ATHM) - 9,788,356 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.57% Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 6,066,249 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) - 4,460,664 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58%

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,920,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 6,355,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $246.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 308,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.12 and $64.07, with an estimated average price of $49.59. The stock is now traded at around $67.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 210,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.84 and $83.75, with an estimated average price of $78.47. The stock is now traded at around $70.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 48,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $73.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 37,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Landstar System Inc by 175.12%. The purchase prices were between $133.09 and $169.21, with an estimated average price of $155.38. The stock is now traded at around $175.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 2,789,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc by 29.14%. The purchase prices were between $40.65 and $59.36, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $36.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 14,884,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 30.05%. The purchase prices were between $105.38 and $140.39, with an estimated average price of $118.25. The stock is now traded at around $142.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,785,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $93.8 and $152.2, with an estimated average price of $121.31. The stock is now traded at around $131.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,657,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc by 70.56%. The purchase prices were between $151.77 and $181.69, with an estimated average price of $164.99. The stock is now traded at around $134.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,512,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc by 25.36%. The purchase prices were between $92 and $109.27, with an estimated average price of $100.09. The stock is now traded at around $114.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,642,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in United Breweries Co Inc. The sale prices were between $14.83 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $17.32.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $41.55.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $39.39 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.39.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41.