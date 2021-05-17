Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc Buys Landstar System Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Leslies Inc, Sells Pool Corp, DocuSign Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc Buys Landstar System Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Leslies Inc, Sells Pool Corp, DocuSign Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Landstar System Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Leslies Inc, Duck Creek Technologies Inc, FTI Consulting Inc, sells Pool Corp, DocuSign Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, United Breweries Co Inc, National Beverage Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc owns 562 stocks with a total value of $37 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kayne+anderson+rudnick+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) - 4,137,508 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.61%
  2. Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) - 6,675,104 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  3. Autohome Inc (ATHM) - 9,788,356 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.57%
  4. Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 6,066,249 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
  5. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) - 4,460,664 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58%
New Purchase: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,920,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Leslies Inc (LESL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 6,355,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $246.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 308,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.12 and $64.07, with an estimated average price of $49.59. The stock is now traded at around $67.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 210,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.84 and $83.75, with an estimated average price of $78.47. The stock is now traded at around $70.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 48,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $73.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 37,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Landstar System Inc (LSTR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Landstar System Inc by 175.12%. The purchase prices were between $133.09 and $169.21, with an estimated average price of $155.38. The stock is now traded at around $175.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 2,789,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Duck Creek Technologies Inc (DCT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc by 29.14%. The purchase prices were between $40.65 and $59.36, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $36.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 14,884,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 30.05%. The purchase prices were between $105.38 and $140.39, with an estimated average price of $118.25. The stock is now traded at around $142.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,785,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thor Industries Inc (THO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $93.8 and $152.2, with an estimated average price of $121.31. The stock is now traded at around $131.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,657,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc by 70.56%. The purchase prices were between $151.77 and $181.69, with an estimated average price of $164.99. The stock is now traded at around $134.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,512,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc by 25.36%. The purchase prices were between $92 and $109.27, with an estimated average price of $100.09. The stock is now traded at around $114.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,642,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: United Breweries Co Inc (CCU)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in United Breweries Co Inc. The sale prices were between $14.83 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $17.32.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14.

Sold Out: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $41.55.

Sold Out: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $39.39 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.39.

Sold Out: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96.

Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider