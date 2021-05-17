Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Roblox Corp, ContextLogic Inc, Sells Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, Viela Bio Inc, Virtu Financial Inc

- New Purchases: LUMN, RBLX, WISH, XLF, INDA, GOVT, PDD, KRTX, PCVX, LMND, AFRM,
- Added Positions: KDP, MA, AMZN, V, SNOW, EWY, IWM, IAU, ADBE, BGNE, GPN, CRM, TAL, BEAM, XLB,
- Reduced Positions: DASH, VIRT, FTCH, SE, MSFT, EWZ, VNET, DDOG,
- Sold Out: AQUA, VIE, XLI, XLY, ABNB, MDT, SYK, ZBH, BSX, FTSI,
These are the top 5 holdings of TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 5,952,380 shares, 17.78% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 11,951,157 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 9,502,785 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio.
- Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 97,259,407 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Visa Inc (V) - 5,937,184 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.23%
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 97,259,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 13,832,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ContextLogic Inc (WISH)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $31.19, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 26,834,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 3,622,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 878,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.66. The stock is now traded at around $26.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 710,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 532.76%. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 6,877,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 20.68%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,894,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 54.16%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 138,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 59.92%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $209.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,282,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 203.93%. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $90.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,266,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.35%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 531,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $23.07 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $26.61.Sold Out: Viela Bio Inc (VIE)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in Viela Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $33.94 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $47.08.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.
