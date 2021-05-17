Logo
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Roblox Corp, ContextLogic Inc, Sells Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, Viela Bio Inc, Virtu Financial Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Singapore, U0, based Investment company Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Roblox Corp, ContextLogic Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, Viela Bio Inc, Virtu Financial Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Farfetch during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd owns 69 stocks with a total value of $25.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/temasek+holdings+%28private%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD
  1. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 5,952,380 shares, 17.78% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 11,951,157 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 9,502,785 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio.
  4. Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 97,259,407 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 5,937,184 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.23%
New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 97,259,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 13,832,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ContextLogic Inc (WISH)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $31.19, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 26,834,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 3,622,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 878,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.66. The stock is now traded at around $26.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 710,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 532.76%. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 6,877,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 20.68%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,894,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 54.16%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 138,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 59.92%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $209.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,282,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 203.93%. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $90.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,266,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.35%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 531,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $23.07 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $26.61.

Sold Out: Viela Bio Inc (VIE)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in Viela Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $33.94 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $47.08.

Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.

Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.

Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD. Also check out:

1. TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD keeps buying
insider

insider