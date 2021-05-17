Cardinal Capital Management Llc Buys John Wiley & Sons Inc, Atkore Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Sells Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Cognyte Software

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cardinal Capital Management Llc Buys John Wiley & Sons Inc, Atkore Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Sells Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Cognyte Software

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cardinal Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys John Wiley & Sons Inc, Atkore Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Forward Air Corp, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, sells Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, Parsley Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cardinal Capital Management Llc . As of 2021Q1, Cardinal Capital Management Llc owns 53 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cardinal+capital+management+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 5,599,603 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.05%
  2. J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 1,659,671 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97%
  3. Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) - 2,802,971 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.41%
  4. Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 1,165,717 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
  5. Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) - 3,841,287 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.04%
New Purchase: John Wiley & Sons Inc (JW.A)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc initiated holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.61 and $56.07, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 1,452,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Atkore Inc (ATKR)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $74.28, with an estimated average price of $60.49. The stock is now traded at around $82.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 559,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $157.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 236,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Forward Air Corp (FWRD)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Forward Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.69 and $93.03, with an estimated average price of $83.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 392,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: H.B. Fuller Co (FUL)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc initiated holding in H.B. Fuller Co. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $56.85. The stock is now traded at around $69.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 343,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gogo Inc (GOGO)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Gogo Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.27 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $12.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 866,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 102.73%. The purchase prices were between $75.57 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $81.54. The stock is now traded at around $92.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 795,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 48.48%. The purchase prices were between $26.71 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.62. The stock is now traded at around $32.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,664,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 69.03%. The purchase prices were between $110.41 and $128.4, with an estimated average price of $119.97. The stock is now traded at around $146.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 453,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Verint Systems Inc by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $52, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $45.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,132,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $39.39 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.39. The stock is now traded at around $45.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,931,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 55.60%. The purchase prices were between $123.3 and $164.67, with an estimated average price of $144.65. The stock is now traded at around $145.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 317,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $99.52 and $215.83, with an estimated average price of $151.87.

Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.

Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.

Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC . Also check out:

1. CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider