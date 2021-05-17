Cardinal Capital Management Llc Buys John Wiley & Sons Inc, Atkore Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Sells Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Cognyte Software

- New Purchases: JW.A, ATKR, PXD, FWRD, FUL, GOGO,
- Added Positions: SPB, AXTA, XPO, SIMO, PACW, VRNT, GLPI, FMC, EEFT, ASH, CFX, PQG, NMRK, MPW, BWXT, SLGN, HELE, JCOM, STWD, SYNH, FRME, HHC, KAMN, BGCP, TWNK, KAR, COLB, NXST, ACIW, LAD, PPBI, RTLR, VNOM, CIR, INVH, TDY,
- Reduced Positions: CHNG, OXM, CBZ, TRN, ESE, CVGW, CHCT, DOC, OSIS, FBK, VRRM,
- Sold Out: LGND, CGNT, CGNT, PE, IWM, IWN, DLB,
- PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 5,599,603 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.05%
- J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 1,659,671 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97%
- Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) - 2,802,971 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.41%
- Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 1,165,717 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
- Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) - 3,841,287 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.04%
Cardinal Capital Management Llc initiated holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.61 and $56.07, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 1,452,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Atkore Inc (ATKR)
Cardinal Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $74.28, with an estimated average price of $60.49. The stock is now traded at around $82.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 559,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Cardinal Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $157.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 236,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Forward Air Corp (FWRD)
Cardinal Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Forward Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.69 and $93.03, with an estimated average price of $83.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 392,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: H.B. Fuller Co (FUL)
Cardinal Capital Management Llc initiated holding in H.B. Fuller Co. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $56.85. The stock is now traded at around $69.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 343,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gogo Inc (GOGO)
Cardinal Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Gogo Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.27 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $12.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 866,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)
Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 102.73%. The purchase prices were between $75.57 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $81.54. The stock is now traded at around $92.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 795,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)
Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 48.48%. The purchase prices were between $26.71 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.62. The stock is now traded at around $32.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,664,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)
Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 69.03%. The purchase prices were between $110.41 and $128.4, with an estimated average price of $119.97. The stock is now traded at around $146.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 453,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)
Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Verint Systems Inc by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $52, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $45.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,132,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)
Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $39.39 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.39. The stock is now traded at around $45.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,931,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)
Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 55.60%. The purchase prices were between $123.3 and $164.67, with an estimated average price of $144.65. The stock is now traded at around $145.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 317,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)
Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $99.52 and $215.83, with an estimated average price of $151.87.Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)
Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78.
