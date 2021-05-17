Cobalt Capital Management Inc Buys Athene Holding, Chesapeake Energy Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Bunge, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, NRG Energy Inc

New Purchases: ATH, CHK, SPY, KBH, CCK, ABG, ORCL, CNC, FIS, VST, AMAT, COOP, EXC, BOAS.U, LEN, TLRY, TLRY, RPLA.U,

ATH, CHK, SPY, KBH, CCK, ABG, ORCL, CNC, FIS, VST, AMAT, COOP, EXC, BOAS.U, LEN, TLRY, TLRY, RPLA.U, Added Positions: JWS.U, DVN, BHC, GCI, NEM,

JWS.U, DVN, BHC, GCI, NEM, Reduced Positions: CNX, CF, BERY, CIT, GLD, XPO, FCX, AER, BLDR, GOOG, TGP,

CNX, CF, BERY, CIT, GLD, XPO, FCX, AER, BLDR, GOOG, TGP, Sold Out: BG, IWM, NRG, FLEX, FISV, CCI, VRT, ASH, LOW, CTVA, MPC, RIO, NTR,

Short Hills, NJ, based Investment company Cobalt Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Athene Holding, Chesapeake Energy Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, KB Home, Crown Holdings Inc, sells Bunge, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, NRG Energy Inc, Flex, CNX Resources Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Cobalt Capital Management Inc owns 33 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 200,000 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.04% Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 350,000 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. New Position Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 300,000 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.04% Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 429,500 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.28% Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 300,439 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.67%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $48.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 300,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in KB Home. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $41.35. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41. The stock is now traded at around $111.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 102,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.61 and $201.07, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $209.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp by 181.82%. The purchase prices were between $12.86 and $17.75, with an estimated average price of $15.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 775,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 65.20%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 35.28%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $29.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 429,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Gannett Co Inc by 88.62%. The purchase prices were between $3.17 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.9. The stock is now traded at around $5.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 355,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26.