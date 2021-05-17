Cobalt Capital Management Inc Buys Athene Holding, Chesapeake Energy Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Bunge, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, NRG Energy Inc

- New Purchases: ATH, CHK, SPY, KBH, CCK, ABG, ORCL, CNC, FIS, VST, AMAT, COOP, EXC, BOAS.U, LEN, TLRY, TLRY, RPLA.U,
- Added Positions: JWS.U, DVN, BHC, GCI, NEM,
- Reduced Positions: CNX, CF, BERY, CIT, GLD, XPO, FCX, AER, BLDR, GOOG, TGP,
- Sold Out: BG, IWM, NRG, FLEX, FISV, CCI, VRT, ASH, LOW, CTVA, MPC, RIO, NTR,
For the details of COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cobalt+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 200,000 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.04%
- Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 350,000 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 300,000 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.04%
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 429,500 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.28%
- Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 300,439 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.67%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)
Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $48.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 300,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KB Home (KBH)
Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in KB Home. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $41.35. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)
Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41. The stock is now traded at around $111.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 102,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)
Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.61 and $201.07, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $209.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS.U)
Cobalt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp by 181.82%. The purchase prices were between $12.86 and $17.75, with an estimated average price of $15.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 775,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Cobalt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 65.20%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
Cobalt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 35.28%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $29.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 429,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Gannett Co Inc (GCI)
Cobalt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Gannett Co Inc by 88.62%. The purchase prices were between $3.17 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.9. The stock is now traded at around $5.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 355,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Bunge Ltd (BG)
Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.Sold Out: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85.Sold Out: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment