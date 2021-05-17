Second Curve Capital Llc Buys Enova International Inc, Triton International, i3 Verticals Inc, Sells TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Regional Management Corp, Equity Bancshares Inc

- New Purchases: ENVA, TRTN, IIIV, VBTX, KEY,
- Added Positions: CURO, ALLY, ECPG, MVBF, TBK, OMF,
- Reduced Positions: TSC, RM, SBNY, PNFP, OCFC, TBBK,
- Sold Out: EQBK, INBK,
These are the top 5 holdings of SECOND CURVE CAPITAL LLC
- CURO Group Holdings Corp (CURO) - 632,020 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.74%
- The Bancorp Inc (TBBK) - 413,074 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
- MVB Financial Corp (MVBF) - 197,345 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.71%
- Enova International Inc (ENVA) - 180,000 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 127,900 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.54%
Second Curve Capital Llc initiated holding in Enova International Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.6 and $40.48, with an estimated average price of $29.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.99%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Triton International Ltd (TRTN)
Second Curve Capital Llc initiated holding in Triton International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.12 and $60.9, with an estimated average price of $53.51. The stock is now traded at around $52.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV)
Second Curve Capital Llc initiated holding in i3 Verticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $35.66, with an estimated average price of $31.89. The stock is now traded at around $31.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX)
Second Curve Capital Llc initiated holding in Veritex Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $33.44, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $35.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KeyCorp (KEY)
Second Curve Capital Llc initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $23.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG)
Second Curve Capital Llc added to a holding in Encore Capital Group Inc by 41.54%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $42.3, with an estimated average price of $35.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 68,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Equity Bancshares Inc (EQBK)
Second Curve Capital Llc sold out a holding in Equity Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $21.54 and $29.31, with an estimated average price of $25.44.Sold Out: First Internet Bancorp (INBK)
Second Curve Capital Llc sold out a holding in First Internet Bancorp. The sale prices were between $27.56 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $33.41.
Here is the complete portfolio of SECOND CURVE CAPITAL LLC.
1. SECOND CURVE CAPITAL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SECOND CURVE CAPITAL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SECOND CURVE CAPITAL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SECOND CURVE CAPITAL LLC keeps buying
