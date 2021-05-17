Second Curve Capital Llc Buys Enova International Inc, Triton International, i3 Verticals Inc, Sells TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Regional Management Corp, Equity Bancshares Inc

New Purchases: ENVA, TRTN, IIIV, VBTX, KEY,

ENVA, TRTN, IIIV, VBTX, KEY, Added Positions: CURO, ALLY, ECPG, MVBF, TBK, OMF,

CURO, ALLY, ECPG, MVBF, TBK, OMF, Reduced Positions: TSC, RM, SBNY, PNFP, OCFC, TBBK,

TSC, RM, SBNY, PNFP, OCFC, TBBK, Sold Out: EQBK, INBK,

New York, NY, based Investment company Second Curve Capital Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Enova International Inc, Triton International, i3 Verticals Inc, Veritex Holdings Inc, Encore Capital Group Inc, sells TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Regional Management Corp, Equity Bancshares Inc, Signature Bank, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Second Curve Capital Llc. As of 2021Q1, Second Curve Capital Llc owns 19 stocks with a total value of $71 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CURO Group Holdings Corp (CURO) - 632,020 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.74% The Bancorp Inc (TBBK) - 413,074 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% MVB Financial Corp (MVBF) - 197,345 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.71% Enova International Inc (ENVA) - 180,000 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. New Position Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 127,900 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.54%

Second Curve Capital Llc initiated holding in Enova International Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.6 and $40.48, with an estimated average price of $29.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.99%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Second Curve Capital Llc initiated holding in Triton International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.12 and $60.9, with an estimated average price of $53.51. The stock is now traded at around $52.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Second Curve Capital Llc initiated holding in i3 Verticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $35.66, with an estimated average price of $31.89. The stock is now traded at around $31.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Second Curve Capital Llc initiated holding in Veritex Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $33.44, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $35.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Second Curve Capital Llc initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $23.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Second Curve Capital Llc added to a holding in Encore Capital Group Inc by 41.54%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $42.3, with an estimated average price of $35.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 68,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Second Curve Capital Llc sold out a holding in Equity Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $21.54 and $29.31, with an estimated average price of $25.44.

Second Curve Capital Llc sold out a holding in First Internet Bancorp. The sale prices were between $27.56 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $33.41.