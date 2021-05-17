Logo
Needham Investment Management Llc Buys Benefitfocus Inc, Datadog Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Sells AXT Inc, Telos Corp, Cambium Networks Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Needham Investment Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Benefitfocus Inc, Datadog Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Sumo Logic Inc, Alteryx Inc, sells AXT Inc, Telos Corp, Cambium Networks Corp, FireEye Inc, Zuora Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Needham Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Needham Investment Management Llc owns 116 stocks with a total value of $730 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/needham+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Entegris Inc (ENTG) - 310,500 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9%
  2. Photronics Inc (PLAB) - 1,935,000 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.47%
  3. PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS) - 1,314,000 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.91%
  4. Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 1,103,000 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.42%
  5. MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI) - 108,000 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.06%
New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $82.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 127,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Alteryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $77.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Infinera Corp (INFN)

Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Infinera Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.25 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $8.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $47.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $70.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 28,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Flotek Industries Inc (FTK)

Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Flotek Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.68 and $2.52, with an estimated average price of $2.08. The stock is now traded at around $1.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT)

Needham Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Benefitfocus Inc by 5233.33%. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $14.42. The stock is now traded at around $14.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)

Needham Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp by 263.64%. The purchase prices were between $11.04 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $13.06. The stock is now traded at around $13.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO)

Needham Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Sumo Logic Inc by 136.45%. The purchase prices were between $17.38 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $16.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 713,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

Needham Investment Management Llc added to a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc by 157.14%. The purchase prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 183,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD)

Needham Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc by 103.57%. The purchase prices were between $40.9 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $46.07. The stock is now traded at around $42.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 285,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS)

Needham Investment Management Llc added to a holding in PDF Solutions Inc by 34.91%. The purchase prices were between $16.64 and $23.22, with an estimated average price of $19.86. The stock is now traded at around $17.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,314,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: FireEye Inc (FEYE)

Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in FireEye Inc. The sale prices were between $18.8 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $20.9.

Sold Out: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)

Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in 8x8 Inc. The sale prices were between $30.99 and $38.13, with an estimated average price of $34.61.

Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92.

Sold Out: Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR)

Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.61 and $9.04, with an estimated average price of $6.83.

Sold Out: American Well Corp (AMWL)

Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in American Well Corp. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19.

Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
insider

insider