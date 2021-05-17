Needham Investment Management Llc Buys Benefitfocus Inc, Datadog Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Sells AXT Inc, Telos Corp, Cambium Networks Corp

- New Purchases: DDOG, AYX, INFN, MIME, LITE, FTK, EPAY, MRVL, CASA, XM, HEI, VIAC, ABST,
- Added Positions: BNFT, VG, SUMO, BIGC, CSOD, PDFS, FLDM, TREE, PLAB, IVAC, NEWR, MKSI, NPTN, ASPN, VPG, VRAY, ALGM, SIEN, WWE, YEXT, AKTS, DCT, VSH, ARLO, EVBG, NVGS, LH, CVX, AGRX, SMED, GTHX, DMRC,
- Reduced Positions: AXTI, TLS, CMBM, KVHI, ZUO, EMKR, ENTG, CRY, ECOM, FORM, VSAT, LLNW, INSG, TTMI, NVMI, GILD, SMCI, SSSS, APPN, WAB, LMAT, AL, GVP, OMCL, TRNS,
- Sold Out: FEYE, EGHT, WDC, VYGR, AMWL, FLIR,
- Entegris Inc (ENTG) - 310,500 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9%
- Photronics Inc (PLAB) - 1,935,000 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.47%
- PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS) - 1,314,000 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.91%
- Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 1,103,000 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.42%
- MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI) - 108,000 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.06%
Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $82.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 127,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Alteryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $77.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Infinera Corp (INFN)
Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Infinera Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.25 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $8.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)
Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $47.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $70.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 28,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Flotek Industries Inc (FTK)
Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Flotek Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.68 and $2.52, with an estimated average price of $2.08. The stock is now traded at around $1.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT)
Needham Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Benefitfocus Inc by 5233.33%. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $14.42. The stock is now traded at around $14.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)
Needham Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp by 263.64%. The purchase prices were between $11.04 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $13.06. The stock is now traded at around $13.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO)
Needham Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Sumo Logic Inc by 136.45%. The purchase prices were between $17.38 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $16.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 713,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)
Needham Investment Management Llc added to a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc by 157.14%. The purchase prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 183,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD)
Needham Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc by 103.57%. The purchase prices were between $40.9 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $46.07. The stock is now traded at around $42.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 285,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS)
Needham Investment Management Llc added to a holding in PDF Solutions Inc by 34.91%. The purchase prices were between $16.64 and $23.22, with an estimated average price of $19.86. The stock is now traded at around $17.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,314,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: FireEye Inc (FEYE)
Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in FireEye Inc. The sale prices were between $18.8 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $20.9.Sold Out: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)
Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in 8x8 Inc. The sale prices were between $30.99 and $38.13, with an estimated average price of $34.61.Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92.Sold Out: Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR)
Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.61 and $9.04, with an estimated average price of $6.83.Sold Out: American Well Corp (AMWL)
Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in American Well Corp. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19.Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)
Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.
Here is the complete portfolio of NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
