Harbourvest Partners Llc Buys Wayfair Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sigilon Therapeutics Inc, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc

- New Purchases: W, SNOW, SGTX, NARI, RBLX, RLAY, EB, DDOG, TWLO, DASH, CRWD, U, AFRM, PACB, NET, DCT, OYST, SPT, FROG, MRNS, RPTX, RAPT, PMVP, JNCE, AM,
- Reduced Positions: MCRB,
- Sold Out: TDOC, WORK, ADVM, PGNY, AR, XGN,
- Wayfair Inc (W) - 1,062,126 shares, 45.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SolarWinds Corp (SWI) - 7,439,200 shares, 17.59% of the total portfolio.
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 318,233 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Evelo Biosciences Inc (EVLO) - 3,063,505 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio.
- Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY) - 986,878 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio.
Harbourvest Partners Llc initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $300.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 45.34%. The holding were 1,062,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Harbourvest Partners Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $209.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.89%. The holding were 318,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sigilon Therapeutics Inc (SGTX)
Harbourvest Partners Llc initiated holding in Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.76 and $40.91, with an estimated average price of $30.68. The stock is now traded at around $13.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 740,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Inari Medical Inc (NARI)
Harbourvest Partners Llc initiated holding in Inari Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $125.92, with an estimated average price of $103.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 147,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Harbourvest Partners Llc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 217,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY)
Harbourvest Partners Llc initiated holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $61.53, with an estimated average price of $43.44. The stock is now traded at around $29.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 296,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Harbourvest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Harbourvest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.Sold Out: Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM)
Harbourvest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.26 and $14.36, with an estimated average price of $12.03.Sold Out: Progyny Inc (PGNY)
Harbourvest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Progyny Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $46.78.Sold Out: Antero Resources Corp (AR)
Harbourvest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Antero Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $5.65 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.48.Sold Out: Exagen Inc (XGN)
Harbourvest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Exagen Inc. The sale prices were between $13.9 and $22, with an estimated average price of $17.82.
