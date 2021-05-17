Logo
Alkeon Capital Management Llc Buys Expedia Group Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Bilibili Inc, Pinterest Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Alkeon Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Expedia Group Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc, Netflix Inc, Burlington Stores Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Bilibili Inc, Pinterest Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sea during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alkeon Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Alkeon Capital Management Llc owns 158 stocks with a total value of $67.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alkeon+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 37,700,000 shares, 22.27% of the total portfolio.
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,090,000 shares, 19.07% of the total portfolio.
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 16,000,000 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio.
  4. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 4,000,000 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio.
  5. RingCentral Inc (RNG) - 3,134,449 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.5%
New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Alkeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $171.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,219,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Alkeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Alkeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,087,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Alkeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $493.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Alkeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.99 and $317.2, with an estimated average price of $271.59. The stock is now traded at around $333.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 854,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dynatrace Inc (DT)

Alkeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,660,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Alkeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 178.41%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,250,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Alkeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 50.35%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $112.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,218,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Alkeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 469.15%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $83.99, with an estimated average price of $67.68. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,158,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Alkeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 24.75%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2278.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 341,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

Alkeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 85.80%. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $37.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,520,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)

Alkeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 127.44%. The purchase prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59. The stock is now traded at around $377.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 581,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39.

Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)

Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Sold Out: Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW)

Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Tradeweb Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $60.54 and $75, with an estimated average price of $68.71.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
insider

insider