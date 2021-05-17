Alkeon Capital Management Llc Buys Expedia Group Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Bilibili Inc, Pinterest Inc

- New Purchases: EXPE, UBER, LYFT, NFLX, BURL, DT, AVYA, XM, TAL, MTCH, CMLF, ZG, STPK, SONY, ATC, VRNS, SANA, SGFY,
- Added Positions: PYPL, TSM, PLAN, GOOGL, TCOM, MLM, DASH, TER, NOW, PTC, COUP, SPGI, RTX, YUM, ATVI, NET, CDNS, ZI, MORF, ALNY, SHOP, VMC, MU, AKRO, CERT, APLT, ZM, ESTC, SMAR, TEAM, BPMC, CG, TDG, ORIC,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, BILI, PINS, SE, MSFT, JD, RNG, GPN, OKTA, NTES, KKR, EDU, LRCX, QSR, MELI, KLAC, AZPN, CRWD, AMT, YSG, ALTR, ANSS, CSGP, DDOG,
- Sold Out: CRM, AMAT, CME, XLNX, TW, NOC, NXPI, BEAM, MPWR, RCUS, TENB, SVMK, GDS,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 37,700,000 shares, 22.27% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,090,000 shares, 19.07% of the total portfolio.
- VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 4,000,000 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio.
- RingCentral Inc (RNG) - 3,134,449 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.5%
Alkeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $171.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,219,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Alkeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Alkeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,087,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Alkeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $493.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)
Alkeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.99 and $317.2, with an estimated average price of $271.59. The stock is now traded at around $333.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 854,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dynatrace Inc (DT)
Alkeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,660,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Alkeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 178.41%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,250,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Alkeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 50.35%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $112.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,218,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
Alkeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 469.15%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $83.99, with an estimated average price of $67.68. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,158,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Alkeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 24.75%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2278.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 341,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
Alkeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 85.80%. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $37.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,520,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
Alkeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 127.44%. The purchase prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59. The stock is now traded at around $377.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 581,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39.Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)
Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76.Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.Sold Out: Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW)
Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Tradeweb Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $60.54 and $75, with an estimated average price of $68.71.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.
