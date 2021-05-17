Pictet Asset Management Ltd Buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Salesforce.com Inc, Ferguson PLC, Sells ON Semiconductor Corp, Waste Management Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF

- New Purchases: WFG, FERG, NEP, LESL, FUTU, AZN, STLA, CRC, OCDX, CPNG, TUYA, VEON, SPOT, BLI, PHVS, BMBL, LUMN, AFMD, SGFY, CHK, OSCR, HEWJ, HEZU, AIN, AMKR, ATRC, BOKF, BECN, BIG, CATY, CAR, COLB, FIX, CTB, ESLT, ERF, FRME, FMBI, AVDL, GME, ROCK, HP, HUBG, INDB, KLIC, LGND, LMNX, MSTR, MTX, NOV, NVMI, OSTK, PDCE, PLXS, DORM, RCII, ONTO, SLG, SANM, SHEN, SIG, SFNC, SKY, SPWR, TPL, TRN, UCBI, WERN, WOR, PRTK, CVLT, GSAT, AVAV, ABUS, AMPH, TVTX, DOOR, MTDR, YELP, MTSI, ENTA, IBTX, SEAS, ARCT, NWS, FPRX, TRMD, LGIH, SFBS, 9IFA, CHMA, FLOW, ATKR, HGV, GOOS, TLRY, TLRY, SONO, SY, BBIO, BNTX, NKLA, LMND, AFRM, RLX, RAAS, EWC, ITB, IWD, IXC, IYC, XLC,
- Added Positions: CRM, NXPI, NVDA, PTC, XPEV, SNPS, LRCX, A, AMAT, ADSK, JCI, MKSI, RSG, AOS, WDAY, WRK, TRMB, WEC, AES, AWK, ALB, IIVI, BLD, MTCH, IFF, XEL, ZBRA, DBX, ADI, TAL, ZEN, GILD, INTC, ISRG, QCOM, TTEK, RXN, ALLE, AVTR, GRMN, SWK, IPGP, TMUS, ETSY, RUN, AFL, CP, CMCSA, CREE, SKM, EDU, PYPL, NTLA, TME, PTON, ASHR, CTAS, CCI, TMO, UBS, ACM, APTV, CPRI, SPLK, CRWD, BEKE, NEE, HON, TT, MRVL, MU, NVAX, FB, TMX, TDOC, LYFT, ZM, NOVA, SNOW, ARRY, OZON, AMED, BIIB, CERN, CHE, DHR, FISV, GPN, GOOGL, IEX, KLAC, MCHP, MSFT, NKE, RL, RYN, POOL, DIS, WCN, LULU, GNRC, HZNP, CYBR, BHVN, NIU, PINS, APD, ARNA, C, DHI, MNST, WELL, ILMN, INSM, IP, KMB, LHCG, TGTX, ASGN, DGX, SCI, STE, STRA, WAB, WY, MA, LOPE, VNET, PFPT, CHGG, TWOU, SQ, WBT, SE, ALTR, ALC, UBER, GFL, AGCO, ATVI, AMD, ALGN, ALNY, ANSS, BSX, COF, CLX, CL, COP, DE, DVN, DXCM, UFS, IDXX, ICE, JPM, LH, MFC, SPGI, MS, NFLX, NI, OHI, PKG, PLUG, PCH, PSA, ROP, SNY, TGT, VTR, VRSN, GWW, ZBH, LRN, IRWD, YNDX, PANW, PTCT, FATE, WMS, QRVO, SEDG, RPD, NGVT, ARGX, BILI, KNSA, ELAN, GH, MRNA, TPTX, BYND, AFYA, PGNY, API, IAC, VLDR, ABNB, CB, PLD, AKAM, ALK, ALKS, Y, UHAL, AIG, AMWD, AMP, AME, IVZ, AON, ACGL, ARW, AJG, AIZ, AGO, TFC, BIDU, BCPC, BLDP, BAC, GOLD, BRK.B, BIO, BWA, BRO, BG, CSX, CCL, CUK, SCHW, CHKP, CINF, CLF, VALE, STZ, COO, DRI, DSGX, DPZ, DRE, ERIE, ESS, RE, FDS, FRT, FITB, BEN, GIL, GEF, HDB, HPQ, HOLX, HST, HBAN, INO, JBHT, KEY, KNX, LKQ, LB, LNC, LYV, LMT, MTB, MAC, MGA, MRO, MKL, MKTX, MMC, MXIM, MCK, MERC, MBT, TAP, MPWR, MCO, NTRS, NOC, PNC, PAAS, PH, PENN, PBCT, PXD, PFG, PGR, PRU, PHM, RPT, RJF, REG, RF, RNR, BB, ROK, RCL, SHW, SBNY, SSRM, SPG, SWKS, LUV, TRV, SUI, TIMB, TSM, TECH, TXN, TXT, MTEM, TSN, USB, UPS, UNM, MTN, VAR, WRB, WFC, WLTW, WYNN, AUY, YUM, OPK, CMG, L, HBI, EBS, DAL, BX, DFS, MSCI, AGI, AUPH, KDP, AGNC, RGA, CLW, KL, VRSK, PAM, CVE, HTHT, JKS, KKR, MMYT, FRC, AGRO, KMI, ARCO, ENPH, CG, GMED, QLYS, FANG, BFAM, VOYA, BLUE, ESPR, NWSA, AGIO, IRT, PGEN, TNDM, ARMK, AAL, ALLY, RARE, GRUB, CGC, JD, TBPH, ARDX, RYAM, CZR, W, KEYS, CHRS, NVRO, MOMO, QSR, NVTA, NXRT, UNIT, SHOP, FSV, UNVR, HLI, EDIT, TTD, TRHC, CRSP, IIPR, ATH, OBSV, APPN, BKR, BEST, ROKU, MDB, BAND, LX, IQ, HUYA, BE, ARCE, QFIN, DELL, TW, FSLY, CHWY, ADPT, DOYU, HCAT, TXG, NET, DDOG, SDGR, OTIS, ZI, ACCD, VITL, DKNG, LUNG, KRON, OLMA, BIL, BNDX, FLRN, IEI, INDA, IXG, ROBO, SOXX, VIS, XLB, XLE, XLF, XLI,
- Reduced Positions: ON, WM, IGIB, ETR, WTRG, CDNS, HTA, DLR, EXC, XLNX, TSLA, DUK, LQD, COHR, EFX, UNP, VIPS, AMZN, AEP, AAPL, FIS, CME, CNHI, TWLO, ALXN, T, V, TWTR, GOOG, LOGI, MRK, SRE, VZ, EBAY, RACE, AGG, SRPT, CTXS, DISH, SO, NLOK, MELI, ACAD, ATO, BMRN, DCI, ECL, EIX, HALO, INTU, RCI, VRTX, FOLD, ST, XYL, LI, TIP, AEE, AMGN, BF.B, CMS, D, EQIX, INCY, VTRS, PKI, QGEN, FSLR, PM, FTNT, FEYE, BPMC, AXSM, ZS, BSY, GIB, CWT, TCOM, DTE, EA, EL, EXPE, FE, JNJ, MAS, NBIX, ES, PPG, PEG, REGN, SXT, STN, TTC, UTHR, EVRG, WSM, IRBT, AQN, CHTR, DQ, XLRN, WIX, TRU, DNLI, ALLK, BEPC, JOBS, ACN, LNT, AWR, ASH, ALV, BMY, BLDR, CVS, CVX, CI, SBS, CMI, DISCA, DD, EW, EMR, EXEL, XOM, FFIV, F, GIS, GPK, HD, MDLZ, APTO, MDT, MSEX, NSC, OMC, ORCL, PAYX, PFE, BKNG, PG, RHI, SGEN, SIRI, STT, SYK, TSCO, UFPI, ANTM, JAZZ, PACB, GM, PCRX, FBHS, PNR, ABBV, CONE, HLT, VRNS, HUBS, SYNH, PRAH, KALV, USFD, EVBG, YUMC, ZYME, KRTX, SWTX, BEAM, AVIR, UPST, CWB, EWJ, EXI, DDD, AAON, ABMD, AKR, RAMP, AAP, AEIS, AMG, ARE, ADS, MDRX, ALL, MO, AMRN, HES, ACC, AEL, AXP, AMT, ABC, APH, APA, AIRC, AIT, ATR, ADM, ARWR, ABG, AZPN, ASB, AN, AZO, ADP, AVB, AVY, AVA, AVT, AXS, BXS, BOH, BMO, BK, BNS, BAX, BDX, BHC, BLKB, BA, SAM, BXP, BYD, BRC, BDN, EAT, BAM, BRKS, BRKR, BC, CACI, CBRE, CBRL, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CBT, CCMP, CPT, CPB, CM, CNQ, BXMT, KMX, CAH, CSL, CRI, CASY, CE, CNC, CRL, LNG, CHH, CHD, CHDN, CIEN, XEC, CRUS, CSCO, CSGP, TPR, CCEP, CDE, CMA, CBSH, NNN, CBU, BVN, DXC, CAG, OFC, COST, CUZ, CR, BAP, CCK, CFR, LIVN, XRAY, DAR, DVA, DECK, DB, SITC, DIOD, DLB, DLTR, DOV, LCII, EOG, EWBC, EGP, EMN, ETN, EME, OVV, ENB, ENDP, ENIA, ESGR, ENTG, EPR, ELS, EEFT, EXAS, EXPD, EXR, FNB, FLIR, FMC, FCN, FICO, FAST, M, FHI, CLGX, FBP, FCFS, PACW, FFIN, FHN, FR, FLEX, FLO, FLS, FLR, FL, FELE, FSP, FCX, GATX, TGNA, GPS, IT, RHP, GD, GE, GPC, GBCI, GT, GGG, ITGR, HRB, FUL, EQC, HAL, THG, LHX, HE, HR, EHC, HELE, HSIC, HLF, HSY, HXL, HIW, HRC, HFC, SVC, HUBB, HUM, HUN, IBM, ICUI, INFO, ITT, IDA, IMO, IART, IPG, IONS, ITRI, SJM, JCOM, VIAV, JBL, JKHY, J, JNPR, KAI, K, KMT, KRC, KIM, KGC, KSS, KR, LTC, LAMR, LSTR, LVS, LSCC, LEG, LII, JEF, LXP, LBTYA, LECO, LAD, LFUS, LPSN, LOW, MDU, MFA, MTG, MGM, MSM, MANH, MAN, MLM, MTZ, MAT, MMS, MKC, MCD, MED, MRCY, MMSI, MET, MTD, MAA, MIDD, MOH, MORN, MSI, MUR, MYGN, VXRT, NRG, NVR, NHI, NATI, NKTR, NTAP, NJR, NYT, NWL, NEM, NXST, NDSN, JWN, NUAN, NUE, ORLY, OXY, ODFL, ORI, OLN, OMCL, OKE, OTEX, ORA, OSK, PCG, PPL, PSB, PTEN, PRGO, PVH, PNW, PII, AVNT, BPOP, NTR, POWI, PB, STL, PWR, QDEL, ROLL, RPM, RDN, O, RS, RGEN, RMD, RBA, ROG, RY, RGLD, R, SBAC, SSB, SAIA, SEIC, SIVB, SAFM, SLB, SMG, STX, SEE, XPO, SNBR, SIGI, DHC, SJR, SLGN, SLAB, SKX, SNA, SON, SCCO, SWX, LSI, STAA, STLD, SRCL, SF, SU, SHO, SYNA, SNX, SNV, SYY, TROW, TCF, TJX, TTWO, SKT, AXON, TDY, TFX, TPX, THC, TEX, TEVA, TXRH, TRI, THO, TKR, TOL, TD, TRP, ACIW, THS, TREX, TYL, CUBE, UAL, UGI, UMBF, UMPQ, UAA, UNF, AUB, UBSI, URI, RTX, KMPR, OLED, UHS, VFC, VLO, VLY, VRNT, VSH, VNO, VMC, WPC, GRA, WMT, WBA, WAT, WSO, WBS, WRI, WCC, WST, WAL, WDC, WLK, WMB, WTFC, KTOS, WWW, WWD, WEX, XRX, YPF, SPB, ZION, HEI.A, TXMD, FTS, NEO, CROX, TX, TDG, VNDA, TECK, GTLS, EVR, WU, LDOS, AWI, EXLS, DEI, OC, LBTYK, SPR, AER, AIMC, MLCO, GLUU, EXK, BR, CNK, IBKR, PODD, TEL, MASI, VMW, AROC, TDC, ENSG, ROIC, ATHX, KW, ICL, CPG, BTG, CIXX, FTI, SRNE, FSM, TNET, IRDM, TFII, DAN, CFX, DISCK, OPI, CDNA, SEM, CCXI, STWD, AVGO, CLNY, DG, LEA, PEB, CIT, TRNO, PDM, PBA, SSNC, PRI, SPSC, HPP, LYB, NOVT, BWXT, RP, NOAH, HHC, SBRA, BAH, LPLA, TRGP, FLT, AAT, NLSN, BKU, VC, HCA, HII, STAG, AL, MOS, ZG, ACHC, VAC, ZNGA, TRIP, REGI, RDUS, POST, PRLB, ALSN, COOP, RPAI, SUPN, NOW, FIVE, SRC, BERY, ICPT, RH, YY, TPH, APAM, TMHC, HASI, GWPH, IQV, AHH, PFSI, COTY, NSTG, CDW, DOOO, DOC, REXR, AMH, SFM, SAIC, PINC, RNG, BURL, QTS, VEEV, PAGP, OMF, GLPI, COMM, CXP, BRX, VCYT, ESNT, GRP.U, CTT, ATHM, ITCI, OGS, EGRX, QTWO, PCTY, MGNI, FIVN, PAYC, SABR, WB, ARES, ANET, GPRO, BABA, GLOB, SAGE, FWONK, CTLT, NOMD, CDK, LBRDA, FRPT, AXTA, LBRDK, PGRE, STOR, NEWR, UE, SHAK, TLRY, TLRY, SUM, XHR, GDDY, NSA, BZUN, BKI, APLE, GNL, WING, CABO, ALRM, LILAK, NTRA, KHC, OLLI, LITE, Z, PEN, NVCR, PFGC, PSTG, WSC, WVE, BGNE, HCM, ENIC, MGP, LSXMA, SITE, FTV, FHB, MEDP, VVV, NTNX, COUP, VST, IRTC, ADNT, ZTO, BL, AA, GDS, LW, PK, HWM, INVH, SNAP, AYX, OKTA, CADE, FND, CVNA, AM, IR, JHG, ATUS, SAFE, MRSN, AFIN, BHF, RDFN, ZLAB, KRYS, DESP, SPCE, EYE, VICI, SFIX, SAIL, CNNE, ILPT, COLD, NVT, CDAY, SMAR, DOCU, CHX, TRTN, WH, PRSP, AVLR, BJ, PDD, FTDR, ARVN, UPWK, ACA, ESTC, LTHM, PLAN, REZI, YETI, TWST, SWAV, FOXA, FOX, DOW, CTVA, GOTU, FVRR, AMCR, IAA, CHNG, DT, LSPD, IGMS, NVST, CRNC, PPD, CARR, KC, RPRX, VNT, LU, CNXC, EMB, EPP, FDN, IAU, ICLN, KRE, PICK, SMH, SPY, USIG, VCR, VWO,
- Sold Out: OSB, PING, IMVT, CERT, CXO, VIOT, SEER, MNSO, PS, EIGI, APLS, CARG, SMPL, ACIA, RRR, MIME, APPF, FIT, TRUP, QTNT, IBP, CBAY, PBF, VNE, TENB, CWK, SVMK, GO, ONEM, ARNC, MASS, CGNT, CGNT, AAXJ, EZU, IHI, IVV, KWEB, QQQ, VTWO, FCF, SGMO, SINA, NUS, NWBI, MEOH, MIC, LXRX, HMSY, SGMS, EV, DVAX, PRMW, CORT, CFFN, BMI, ABR, AXL, ARI, ATI, RLGY, BSMX, WPX, SXC, CSOD, GDOT, RCM, VEDL, BSBR, BEAT, MAXR, VGR, TAC, TSEM, XPER, SIGA,
These are the top 5 holdings of PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 2,774,472 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 9,983,234 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.75%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,174,511 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
- NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 5,663,457 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.19%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 458,629 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.83%
Pictet Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $78.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,055,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ferguson PLC (FERG)
Pictet Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $126.66, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $131.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,913,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)
Pictet Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $66.36 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $66.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,220,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Leslies Inc (LESL)
Pictet Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,681,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Pictet Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 302,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Pictet Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 455,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Pictet Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 144.53%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $217.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,811,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Pictet Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 36.19%. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $192.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,663,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Pictet Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 165.38%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 861,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PTC Inc (PTC)
Pictet Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in PTC Inc by 43.33%. The purchase prices were between $118.18 and $146.73, with an estimated average price of $133.28. The stock is now traded at around $129.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,212,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: XPeng Inc (XPEV)
Pictet Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in XPeng Inc by 243.97%. The purchase prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65. The stock is now traded at around $25.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,611,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Pictet Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57. The stock is now traded at around $239.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,758,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Norbord Inc (OSB)
Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.Sold Out: Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING)
Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $21.41 and $36.25, with an estimated average price of $28.31.Sold Out: Certara Inc (CERT)
Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Certara Inc. The sale prices were between $25.58 and $39, with an estimated average price of $33.36.Sold Out: Immunovant Inc (IMVT)
Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Immunovant Inc. The sale prices were between $13.08 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $26.3.Sold Out: Seer Inc (SEER)
Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Seer Inc. The sale prices were between $38.67 and $84.06, with an estimated average price of $58.67.Sold Out: (CXO)
Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.
