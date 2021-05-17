Pictet Asset Management Ltd Buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Salesforce.com Inc, Ferguson PLC, Sells ON Semiconductor Corp, Waste Management Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF

London, X0, based Investment company Pictet Asset Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Salesforce.com Inc, Ferguson PLC, NXP Semiconductors NV, NVIDIA Corp, sells ON Semiconductor Corp, Waste Management Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Entergy Corp, Essential Utilities Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 1770 stocks with a total value of $83 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pictet+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 2,774,472 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 9,983,234 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,174,511 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 5,663,457 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.19% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 458,629 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.83%

Pictet Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $78.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,055,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $126.66, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $131.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,913,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $66.36 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $66.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,220,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,681,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 302,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 455,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 144.53%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $217.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,811,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 36.19%. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $192.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,663,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 165.38%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 861,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in PTC Inc by 43.33%. The purchase prices were between $118.18 and $146.73, with an estimated average price of $133.28. The stock is now traded at around $129.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,212,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in XPeng Inc by 243.97%. The purchase prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65. The stock is now traded at around $25.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,611,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57. The stock is now traded at around $239.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,758,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $21.41 and $36.25, with an estimated average price of $28.31.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Certara Inc. The sale prices were between $25.58 and $39, with an estimated average price of $33.36.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Immunovant Inc. The sale prices were between $13.08 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $26.3.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Seer Inc. The sale prices were between $38.67 and $84.06, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.