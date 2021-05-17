Graham Capital Management, L.P. Buys Dollar General Corp, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Tesla Inc, 3M Co

New Purchases: GSAH, XLE, PSTH, IPOF, AJAX, NIO, IPOD, JNJ, XLP, INDA, GS, EWZ, BFLY, TIP, ACTC, LYV, FB, XME, WFC, CVNA, PINS, CVX, STLD, RUN, U, CSCO, BKNG, AR, PLTR, CYH, COG, PGEN, SONO, MP, XONE, SWN, PACB, REMX, CAPA, RRC, CCJ, CNX, EOG, DNN, NXE, HON, ETSY, PTON, AXDX, PD, MAXN, GOVT, LAZR, QS,

Rowayton, CT, based Investment company Graham Capital Management, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Dollar General Corp, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, sells Zillow Group Inc, Tesla Inc, 3M Co, NVIDIA Corp, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Graham Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Graham Capital Management, L.P. owns 113 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 2,550,000 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Dollar General Corp (DG) - 230,000 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1050.00% Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX) - 3,699,600 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) - 500,000 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) - 2,981,810 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. New Position

Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.38 and $15, with an estimated average price of $11.75. The stock is now traded at around $10.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 2,981,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 511,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 2,067,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,923,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 446,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graham Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 1050.00%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graham Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Tilray Inc by 379.41%. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $13.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 926,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graham Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 133.00%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $242.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graham Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 276.33%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 75,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graham Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 107.42%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $140.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graham Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.

Graham Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42.

Graham Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06.

Graham Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $81.25 and $92.26, with an estimated average price of $87.56.

Graham Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Longview Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $17.17 and $24, with an estimated average price of $20.43.

Graham Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.