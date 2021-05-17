Graham Capital Management, L.P. Buys Dollar General Corp, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Tesla Inc, 3M Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Graham Capital Management, L.P. Buys Dollar General Corp, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Tesla Inc, 3M Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Rowayton, CT, based Investment company Graham Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Dollar General Corp, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, sells Zillow Group Inc, Tesla Inc, 3M Co, NVIDIA Corp, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Graham Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Graham Capital Management, L.P. owns 113 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Graham Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/graham+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Graham Capital Management, L.P.
  1. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 2,550,000 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio.
  2. Dollar General Corp (DG) - 230,000 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1050.00%
  3. Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX) - 3,699,600 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio.
  4. SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) - 500,000 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio.
  5. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) - 2,981,810 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.38 and $15, with an estimated average price of $11.75. The stock is now traded at around $10.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 2,981,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 511,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 2,067,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ajax I (AJAX)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,923,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 446,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 1050.00%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Tilray Inc by 379.41%. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $13.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 926,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Tilray Inc by 379.41%. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $13.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 926,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 133.00%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $242.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 276.33%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 75,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 107.42%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $140.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42.

Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06.

Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $81.25 and $92.26, with an estimated average price of $87.56.

Sold Out: Longview Acquisition Corp (LGVW)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Longview Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $17.17 and $24, with an estimated average price of $20.43.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of Graham Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Graham Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Graham Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Graham Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Graham Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider