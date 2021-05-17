Graham Capital Management, L.P. Buys Dollar General Corp, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Tesla Inc, 3M Co

- New Purchases: GSAH, XLE, PSTH, IPOF, AJAX, NIO, IPOD, JNJ, XLP, INDA, GS, EWZ, BFLY, TIP, ACTC, LYV, FB, XME, WFC, CVNA, PINS, CVX, STLD, RUN, U, CSCO, BKNG, AR, PLTR, CYH, COG, PGEN, SONO, MP, XONE, SWN, PACB, REMX, CAPA, RRC, CCJ, CNX, EOG, DNN, NXE, HON, ETSY, PTON, AXDX, PD, MAXN, GOVT, LAZR, QS,
- Added Positions: DG, TLRY, TLRY, BDX, PYPL, VTV, LC, PENN, NNDM, SI, ICE, ARCT, LAC, EQT, NKLA, HST, SEDG, ACB, WLL, GSM, ENPH, GDX, OPEN, TWTR,
- Reduced Positions: Z, TSLA, NVDA, ROKU, EMB, CAT, EEM, MAR, MSFT, MSTR, EXPE, SQ, GE, SMH, TSM, KO, ICLN, DOCU, BA, TALO, PLL,
- Sold Out: MMM, HYG, WY, BLL, LGVW, V, JPM, DAL, BLMN, TAN, LUV, EWW, ATVI, NVAX, VSTM, IBM, CCL, ATI, TWO, GNW, GPRE,
- The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 2,550,000 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio.
- Dollar General Corp (DG) - 230,000 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1050.00%
- Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX) - 3,699,600 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) - 500,000 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio.
- GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) - 2,981,810 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.38 and $15, with an estimated average price of $11.75. The stock is now traded at around $10.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 2,981,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 511,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 2,067,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ajax I (AJAX)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,923,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 446,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 1050.00%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Tilray Inc by 379.41%. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $13.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 926,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 133.00%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $242.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 276.33%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 75,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 107.42%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $140.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42.Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06.Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $81.25 and $92.26, with an estimated average price of $87.56.Sold Out: Longview Acquisition Corp (LGVW)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Longview Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $17.17 and $24, with an estimated average price of $20.43.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.
