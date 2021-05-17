Sankaty Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SiriusPoint, Sells Bristow Group Inc, Sirius International Insurance Group, Party City Holdco Inc

New Purchases: SPNT,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Sankaty Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SiriusPoint, sells Bristow Group Inc, Sirius International Insurance Group, Party City Holdco Inc, Service Properties Trust, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sankaty Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sankaty Advisors, LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $435 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF) - 11,822,433 shares, 40.21% of the total portfolio. Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 4,874,766 shares, 24.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4709.74% Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG) - 3,841,929 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 807,610 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Bristow Group Inc (VTOL) - 1,180,822 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.79%

Sankaty Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.23 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 215,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sankaty Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4709.74%. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.3%. The holding were 4,874,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sankaty Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 712.99%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 211,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sankaty Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.99 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $12.24.

Sankaty Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Service Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $10.54 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $12.02.

Sankaty Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $10.77 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $13.67.

Sankaty Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52.

Sankaty Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Sankaty Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in QEP Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $4.38, with an estimated average price of $3.35.