Sankaty Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SiriusPoint, Sells Bristow Group Inc, Sirius International Insurance Group, Party City Holdco Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Sankaty Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SiriusPoint, sells Bristow Group Inc, Sirius International Insurance Group, Party City Holdco Inc, Service Properties Trust, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sankaty Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sankaty Advisors, LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $435 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sankaty Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sankaty+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sankaty Advisors, LLC
  1. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF) - 11,822,433 shares, 40.21% of the total portfolio.
  2. Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 4,874,766 shares, 24.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4709.74%
  3. Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG) - 3,841,929 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio.
  4. Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 807,610 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio.
  5. Bristow Group Inc (VTOL) - 1,180,822 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.79%
New Purchase: SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT)

Sankaty Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.23 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 215,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Sankaty Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4709.74%. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.3%. The holding were 4,874,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Sankaty Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 712.99%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 211,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd (SG)

Sankaty Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.99 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $12.24.

Sold Out: Service Properties Trust (SVC)

Sankaty Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Service Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $10.54 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $12.02.

Sold Out: Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR)

Sankaty Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $10.77 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $13.67.

Sold Out: Sabre Corp (SABR)

Sankaty Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52.

Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Sankaty Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Sold Out: QEP Resources Inc (QEP)

Sankaty Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in QEP Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $4.38, with an estimated average price of $3.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sankaty Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sankaty Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sankaty Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sankaty Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sankaty Advisors, LLC keeps buying

