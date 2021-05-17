Sankaty Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SiriusPoint, Sells Bristow Group Inc, Sirius International Insurance Group, Party City Holdco Inc

- New Purchases: SPNT,
- Added Positions: BKLN, HYG,
- Reduced Positions: VTOL, PRTY, JNK, VNTR,
- Sold Out: SG, SVC, AMR, SABR, PE, QEP,
For the details of Sankaty Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sankaty+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sankaty Advisors, LLC
- Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF) - 11,822,433 shares, 40.21% of the total portfolio.
- Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 4,874,766 shares, 24.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4709.74%
- Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG) - 3,841,929 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio.
- Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 807,610 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio.
- Bristow Group Inc (VTOL) - 1,180,822 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.79%
Sankaty Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.23 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 215,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Sankaty Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4709.74%. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.3%. The holding were 4,874,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Sankaty Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 712.99%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 211,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd (SG)
Sankaty Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.99 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $12.24.Sold Out: Service Properties Trust (SVC)
Sankaty Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Service Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $10.54 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $12.02.Sold Out: Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR)
Sankaty Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $10.77 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $13.67.Sold Out: Sabre Corp (SABR)
Sankaty Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52.Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)
Sankaty Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.Sold Out: QEP Resources Inc (QEP)
Sankaty Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in QEP Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $4.38, with an estimated average price of $3.35.
