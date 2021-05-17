Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc Buys Pactiv Evergreen Inc, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Sells Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, National Beverage Corp, Newmont Corp

- New Purchases: PTVE, CNR, FARM, IUSG, IWR, MGK, MDCA, INFI, SPSB, C, FB, AXP, GD, SPY, CTSH, GNTX,
- Added Positions: SPLG, SPDW, DGRO, ITE, JQUA, SPEM, AMZN, WFC, BACPL.PFD, VTI, COST, WFCPL.PFD, JNJ, MSFT, HD, DOCU, GOOG, VOO,
- Reduced Positions: RHP, FIZZ, NEM, ORI, BRK.B, MCK, HCA, UHAL, YUM, GOOGL, TJX, SPSM,
- Sold Out: YY, WIA,
These are the top 5 holdings of KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 401,690 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.70%
- Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 208,847 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
- Insperity Inc (NSP) - 138,787 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 264,813 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,953 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 670,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR)
Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.47 and $14.03, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 512,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Farmer Bros Co (FARM)
Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Farmer Bros Co. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $7.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 118,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)
Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $85.54 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $89.97. The stock is now traded at around $94.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 10,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $214.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 151.39%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 106,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 242.93%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 55,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: (ITE)
Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in by 57.46%. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 121,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA)
Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 502.63%. The purchase prices were between $35.1 and $37.8, with an estimated average price of $36.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 39,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 83.21%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 43.64%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: JOYY Inc (YY)
Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $78.64 and $147.8, with an estimated average price of $108.49.Sold Out: Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund (WIA)
Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund. The sale prices were between $12.64 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $12.9.
Here is the complete portfolio of KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC.
