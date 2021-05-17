Logo
Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc Buys Pactiv Evergreen Inc, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Sells Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, National Beverage Corp, Newmont Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Pactiv Evergreen Inc, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, , sells Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, National Beverage Corp, Newmont Corp, JOYY Inc, Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc owns 62 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/knightsbridge+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 401,690 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.70%
  2. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 208,847 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  3. Insperity Inc (NSP) - 138,787 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
  4. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 264,813 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,953 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
New Purchase: Pactiv Evergreen Inc (PTVE)

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 670,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR)

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.47 and $14.03, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 512,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Farmer Bros Co (FARM)

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Farmer Bros Co. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $7.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 118,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $85.54 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $89.97. The stock is now traded at around $94.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 10,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $214.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 151.39%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 106,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 242.93%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 55,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: (ITE)

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in by 57.46%. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 121,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA)

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 502.63%. The purchase prices were between $35.1 and $37.8, with an estimated average price of $36.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 39,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 83.21%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 43.64%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: JOYY Inc (YY)

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $78.64 and $147.8, with an estimated average price of $108.49.

Sold Out: Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund (WIA)

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund. The sale prices were between $12.64 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $12.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
