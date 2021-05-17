Jacobs Asset Management, Llc Buys A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, First Busey Corp, FinServ Acquisition Corp, Sells Trustmark Corp, NCR Corp, First American Financial Corp

New Purchases: AMRK, BUSE, FSRV, PSFE, FACA.U, EVTC, MOTV, PVBC, LEAP, DHBCU, WETF, MITT,

AMRK, BUSE, FSRV, PSFE, FACA.U, EVTC, MOTV, PVBC, LEAP, DHBCU, WETF, MITT, Added Positions: FMBH, CPF, SBNY, MCBC, GS, MBWM,

FMBH, CPF, SBNY, MCBC, GS, MBWM, Reduced Positions: SII, BPOP, AMBC, HWC, QCRH, SMBC, BFST, CNBKA, FBP, PFSI, LC, AGNC, MTG, CALB,

SII, BPOP, AMBC, HWC, QCRH, SMBC, BFST, CNBKA, FBP, PFSI, LC, AGNC, MTG, CALB, Sold Out: TRMK, NCR, FAF, TREE, BHLB, PFS, NYCB, ASB, BFT, ISBC, CADE, EHTH, WPF, TSC,

New York, NY, based Investment company Jacobs Asset Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, First Busey Corp, FinServ Acquisition Corp, Paysafe, Figure Acquisition Corp I, sells Trustmark Corp, NCR Corp, First American Financial Corp, Sprott Inc, LendingTree Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc owns 37 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JACOBS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jacobs+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Popular Inc (BPOP) - 321,200 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.42% LendingClub Corp (LC) - 952,400 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76% PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 215,000 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44% Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc (SMBC) - 308,422 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.84% Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) - 275,000 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.43%

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.67 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $48.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 204,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in First Busey Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $23.58. The stock is now traded at around $25.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in FinServ Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.58 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 420,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Figure Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $11.66, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.220100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Evertec Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.7 and $39.85, with an estimated average price of $37.63. The stock is now traded at around $43.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 74,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in First Mid Bancshares Inc by 60.05%. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $44.74, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Central Pacific Financial Corp by 28.31%. The purchase prices were between $18.57 and $27.07, with an estimated average price of $22.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 287,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Macatawa Bank Corp by 40.91%. The purchase prices were between $8.3 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $9.18. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 361,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Mercantile Bank Corp by 116.51%. The purchase prices were between $27.01 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $30.12. The stock is now traded at around $32.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 34,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Trustmark Corp. The sale prices were between $27.04 and $35.5, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in NCR Corp. The sale prices were between $33.09 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.84.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in First American Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $50.94 and $58.37, with an estimated average price of $54.62.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $204.68 and $353.34, with an estimated average price of $285.69.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $16.58 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $20.4.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Provident Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $17.89 and $23.78, with an estimated average price of $20.44.