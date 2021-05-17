Jacobs Asset Management, Llc Buys A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, First Busey Corp, FinServ Acquisition Corp, Sells Trustmark Corp, NCR Corp, First American Financial Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc Buys A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, First Busey Corp, FinServ Acquisition Corp, Sells Trustmark Corp, NCR Corp, First American Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Jacobs Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, First Busey Corp, FinServ Acquisition Corp, Paysafe, Figure Acquisition Corp I, sells Trustmark Corp, NCR Corp, First American Financial Corp, Sprott Inc, LendingTree Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc owns 37 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JACOBS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jacobs+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JACOBS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Popular Inc (BPOP) - 321,200 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.42%
  2. LendingClub Corp (LC) - 952,400 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76%
  3. PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 215,000 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44%
  4. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc (SMBC) - 308,422 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.84%
  5. Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) - 275,000 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.43%
New Purchase: A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK)

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.67 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $48.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 204,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Busey Corp (BUSE)

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in First Busey Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $23.58. The stock is now traded at around $25.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FinServ Acquisition Corp (FSRV)

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in FinServ Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.58 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 420,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Figure Acquisition Corp I (FACA.U)

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Figure Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $11.66, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.220100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Evertec Inc (EVTC)

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Evertec Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.7 and $39.85, with an estimated average price of $37.63. The stock is now traded at around $43.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 74,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Mid Bancshares Inc (FMBH)

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in First Mid Bancshares Inc by 60.05%. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $44.74, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Central Pacific Financial Corp (CPF)

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Central Pacific Financial Corp by 28.31%. The purchase prices were between $18.57 and $27.07, with an estimated average price of $22.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 287,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Macatawa Bank Corp (MCBC)

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Macatawa Bank Corp by 40.91%. The purchase prices were between $8.3 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $9.18. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 361,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mercantile Bank Corp (MBWM)

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Mercantile Bank Corp by 116.51%. The purchase prices were between $27.01 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $30.12. The stock is now traded at around $32.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 34,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Trustmark Corp (TRMK)

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Trustmark Corp. The sale prices were between $27.04 and $35.5, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Sold Out: NCR Corp (NCR)

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in NCR Corp. The sale prices were between $33.09 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.84.

Sold Out: First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in First American Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $50.94 and $58.37, with an estimated average price of $54.62.

Sold Out: LendingTree Inc (TREE)

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $204.68 and $353.34, with an estimated average price of $285.69.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB)

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $16.58 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $20.4.

Sold Out: Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS)

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Provident Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $17.89 and $23.78, with an estimated average price of $20.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of JACOBS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. JACOBS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JACOBS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JACOBS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JACOBS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider