Bbr Partners, Llc Buys Unity Software Inc, KKR Inc, iShares MSCI World ETF, Sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

- New Purchases: U, URTH, TWLO, IWR, ALLO, FCX, IJS, IVV, STT, MMP, HEFA, HEDJ, DAL, MTUM, RBLX, OKTA, AAL, APD, USB, UAL, LUV, SLG, PHM, LMT, KSU, EW, CMI,
- Added Positions: SPY, KKR, DGRO, VTI, XLE, DIS, VXUS, IQLT, PLTR, PH, PYPL, EFA, NET, ALL, FB, EPD, CAAP, QQQ, AVGO, WMT, VZ, PSA, PFE, T, BMY, C, KO, CCI, SCHW, MCD, CAT, BAC, MSI, ADI, MO, PNC, IYH, BP, APO, CVS, AMLP, TFC, UBER, MMM, PPG, INTC, AGNC, PM, BX, ET, WFC, ANTM, MRK, NGG, TGT, SIRI, PHG,
- Reduced Positions: UPS, BF.A, BF.B, XLV, GS, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, AIMC, MA, IWV, GLD, GOOG, TMO, BANC, UNH, PEP, QCOM, IBM, DHR, V, RTX, AXP, BLK, LIN, ACN, ORCL, ABT, BRK.B, CI, JPM, HON, GOOGL, AMT, FISV, CMCSA, BA, VOO, DSI, BABA, XOM, ICE, LOW, TXN, TJX, ES,
- Sold Out: VOE, SNV, ADP, BBBY, SYK, CME, ETN, ECL, PG, UNP, TSLA, SAN, LYG,
These are the top 5 holdings of BBR PARTNERS, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 926,878 shares, 30.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 891,061 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.67%
- Brown-Forman Corp (BF.A) - 2,320,272 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13%
- Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B) - 1,762,078 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 292,353 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8%
Bbr Partners, Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $87.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 87,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH)
Bbr Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI World ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.49 and $119.21, with an estimated average price of $116.05. The stock is now traded at around $124.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 29,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Bbr Partners, Llc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $299.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)
Bbr Partners, Llc initiated holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $33.75. The stock is now traded at around $27.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 39,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Bbr Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Bbr Partners, Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 35,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Bbr Partners, Llc added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 496.18%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $56.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 180,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Bbr Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 38.29%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 183,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Bbr Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.12%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 41,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Bbr Partners, Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 29.12%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $173.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Bbr Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 38.18%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 66,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Bbr Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 39.09%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 113,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Bbr Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55.Sold Out: Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)
Bbr Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Synovus Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $32.15 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $41.88.Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Bbr Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94.Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Bbr Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45.Sold Out: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)
Bbr Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Bbr Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.
