Bbr Partners, Llc Buys Unity Software Inc, KKR Inc, iShares MSCI World ETF, Sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bbr Partners, Llc Buys Unity Software Inc, KKR Inc, iShares MSCI World ETF, Sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Bbr Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Unity Software Inc, KKR Inc, iShares MSCI World ETF, Twilio Inc, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bbr Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Bbr Partners, Llc owns 202 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BBR PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bbr+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BBR PARTNERS, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 926,878 shares, 30.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%
  2. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 891,061 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.67%
  3. Brown-Forman Corp (BF.A) - 2,320,272 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13%
  4. Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B) - 1,762,078 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 292,353 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8%
New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Bbr Partners, Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $87.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 87,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH)

Bbr Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI World ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.49 and $119.21, with an estimated average price of $116.05. The stock is now traded at around $124.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 29,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Bbr Partners, Llc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $299.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)

Bbr Partners, Llc initiated holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $33.75. The stock is now traded at around $27.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 39,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Bbr Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Bbr Partners, Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 35,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Bbr Partners, Llc added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 496.18%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $56.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 180,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Bbr Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 38.29%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 183,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Bbr Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.12%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 41,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Bbr Partners, Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 29.12%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $173.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Bbr Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 38.18%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 66,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Bbr Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 39.09%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 113,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Bbr Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55.

Sold Out: Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)

Bbr Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Synovus Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $32.15 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $41.88.

Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Bbr Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94.

Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Bbr Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45.

Sold Out: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)

Bbr Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Bbr Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of BBR PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:

1. BBR PARTNERS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BBR PARTNERS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BBR PARTNERS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BBR PARTNERS, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider